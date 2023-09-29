Saving lives and scoring goals, the life of a handball superhero
The new season in Europe's third-tier club competition has just started and the EHF European Cup Women always conceals some first-class stories. One of them occurred in Belgium over the past weekend as Žalgiris Kaunas slipped to an away defeat (36:27) against KTSV Eupen in the first leg of round 2, but if one scratches beneath the surface of the match, an incredible story is unearthed.
Vaida Repečkienė made her debut on the international stage at the age of 50 representing the Lithuanian club and becoming one of, if not the, oldest debutant in the history of the EHF's club competitions. The line player admits that she felt "unusually nervous" ahead of her European debut despite the rich experience of playing in the domestic league over the years. But Vaida is used to feeling immense pressure and high adrenaline as she works as a nurse in the intensive care unit alongside her handball career, with both professions being physically and emotionally demanding. However, she is adamant that "when there's a will, there's a way", and that is her life motto.
"True, saving people's lives and scoring a goal are my sources of adrenaline. It can also be said that I experience similar emotions in both of my activities. Contributing to saving a person's life at work creates an indescribably good feeling inside, then you understand how important, responsible and necessary the medical profession is. After scoring a goal, defending or performing some positive action on the court for the team during the competition, satisfaction and even greater fighting spirit boils inside. I experience positive emotions in both areas - that's also what motivates me." says Repečkienė.
The Lithuanian fell in love with handball during her childhood or, more specifically, in fourth grade when she was only 10 years old. But then, she stopped playing at 21 and had a decade-long break from the game before resuming playing in her thirties. Vaida adds, "I was missing handball so much, so I just found the coach of the local team and started training again." She spent most of her career representing a club from her hometown called Šiauliai and joined Žalgiris Kaunas a couple of seasons ago.
When asked how she combines her job with playing professional handball she says, "I work as a nurse in the intensive care unit most days. After working shifts for 24 hours, I sleep a bit and go to training in my city with the local women's team. I recover while playing handball, I fly around the court. On the days before competitions, my teammates and I travel to Kaunas to join training with the Žalgiris' squad. Sometimes it happens that after working for a 24-hour shift, you have to rush to the competition on the same day, sleepless. There have also been cases of falling asleep in the bus on the way to the competition, getting ready for the fight and running out onto the court. And it's not difficult, because as I have mentioned, I forget the fatigue and feel great pleasure, tiredness goes away for these moments."
If you judge her by her words and the burning desire behind them, Vaida sounds like a confident up-and-coming player half her age, and it is no surprise that she still has the motivation to compete. Although, it is not the first time that she has defied the odds, after overcoming a possible career-ending injury aged 46. But, the difficult road to making a successful comeback from such a serious injury and the link between being a nurse as well as a handball player is that responsibility, endurance, dedication and thoroughness are needed to succeed in both fields.
"I remember the season four years ago the most. Unfortunately, this story is not very entertaining. I played for Šiauliai, the season started very successfully. I played well in every competition, but in the middle of the season I got injured. The anterior cruciate ligament of the leg was torn on the court. I had an extra surgery. I thought it was the end of my career as a handball player, but I found the strength and motivation to continue playing sports. After nine months I recovered and played in the match again." Repečkienė recalls.
After overcoming the injury, one of her fondest memories is taking a penalty shot in a competitive match for the first-time in his career and she says: "Until a couple of years ago, I had never thrown a 7-metre penalty during a competition. Playing for Šiauliai in the Lithuanian league, I earned a penalty shot in the last minute of the match. I asked the coach to let me try. I threw it and managed to score. It took me 48 years to score my first 7-metre penalty!".
If her teammates follow her fighting spirit, an exciting return leg awaits us on Saturday, as even though Žalgiris Kaunas lost the first leg by a nine-goal deficit, Vaida is eager to avenge the away loss in the return leg in Kaunas.
"The Eupen team is physically strong. We faced a very tough defence. We could not defend against the quick attacks of the opponents, which is one of the main reasons why we lost in Eupen. Now, the biggest ambition is to play well and get revenge in the return match in Kaunas against the Eupen team. And my general goal, like that of every player, is to prepare and play every competition as best as possible."
In the end, the 50-year-old singled out her daughter and her friend as well as teammate, Lina Abramauskaite, as the biggest supporters for making it all possible, but she says that if she could - even though she never envisaged playing handball in her fifties - she would do it all over again. Finally, Vaida shares one of her pieces of advice for the younger generations as she has no immediate plans to retire, taking it one season at a time.
"I often tell the younger players that to become a good handball player, first of all, you need to train a lot and patiently. If something fails on the court, ask the coaches for advice and work until it succeeds. The younger generation needs to understand that even if you are not born with an exceptional talent - all can be achieved with patience and hard work. As in the phrase, "Per Aspera Ad Astra - Through hardships to the stars." - concludes Repečkienė