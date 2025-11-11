EHF releases manual to help in injury prevention

Jesper Bencke, head of the Human Movement Analysis Laboratory at Copenhagen University Hospital, Tanja Sarenac, strength and conditioning coach of the Serbia national team, and EHF technical development coordinator Matej Nekoranec have pooled their years of knowledge to produce the manual.

The handbook looks at the reasons why injuries occur, and which are the most common injuries for handball players.

It then looks into how to prevent those common injuries through strength, technical and balance training as well as monitoring load and the principles behind motor learning — how to make sure a player knows what their body is doing.

Finally, the manual discusses how coaches can integrate injury prevention into handball practice, through including simple exercises into warm-ups and how certain exercises can be implemented into a season's micro-cycles.

The suggestions for training exercises are illustrated with video examples, and the manual also covers how and why coaches can test athletes for injury risk.

Download the full manual below.