“This has become something the whole club stands behind, so our players are engaging at events and practices, and it’s also an opportunity for our youth players to get leadership experience,” says Wåhlin. “Our value for the community is the integration of people, especially kids, in sport. Through our activities, we want to create an activity for the kids that takes a stamp in handball in a creative way. They don’t play against defenders or in a handball court; instead, they get to try and practice individual techniques in different areas. A lot of those kids later bring friends and family to the next open practice.”

Back in their arena, the club created a feeling of belonging and encouraged development for the individual players. “No matter what background you come from, you are still treated the same as everyone else. We can leave the world outside and focus on enjoyment and activity. Sport is kind of the same all over the world; it’s a place to speak the same language and increase the understanding between the participants. Therefore, we believe handball is a perfect integration platform in the community,” says Wåhlin.