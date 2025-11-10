When sport is a language for everybody
On the court, everyone is equal — teamwork, effort and respect matter more than socio-economic background or origin. With inclusion being a vital component of grassroots development, numerous worthy projects, some of which will also be introduced at the EHF Grassroots Convention 2026 (22-23 January), focus on making sport available to more children. Meet two of the speakers who show how grassroots can strengthen communities and build the foundations for the sport's future.
No matter what background you come from, you are still treated the same as everyone else.