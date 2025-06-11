Szlezak: “Cologne is a benchmark event in sports”

11 June 2025, 13:55

On 14 and 15 June 2025, the LANXESS arena will once again become the centre of the handball and sporting world. For the 16th time, the winner of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League will be crowned in Cologne. The semi-finals will feature Barça vs SC Magdeburg, and Füchse Berlin against HBC Nantes. And this year, the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 is shaping up to be a tournament of true superlatives.

David Szlezak (pictured below), Managing Director of EHF Marketing, shares insights ahead of the event, including record-breaking fan attendance and media production, and highlights innovations surrounding this year’s EHF FINAL4.

Since the event’s premiere in 2010, the EHF FINAL4 has always been sold out. What does the demand for tickets look like this year?

David Szlezak: We’re experiencing unprecedented demand — by far the highest we’ve ever seen. Never before have so many fans wanted to attend an EHF FINAL4. We’ve felt this interest for months now. And even as the tournament nears, we’re still receiving enquiries from across the globe. This clearly shows that the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 has become a benchmark event in the world of sport. It’s an exceptional development.

Any good news for fans still hoping to get tickets?

Szlezak: Technically, we’re sold out, but we have been working hard to create more opportunities for fans to be part of the experience. Together with the LANXESS arena, we were exploring every option to unlock additional seating. This process is still ongoing until the last day before the event. We’ve already added seats behind the goals and adjusted camera positions to create more room. Highlights include a new VIP pop-up corner and exclusive seats next to the team benches. The demand was immense — the first section of the VIP pop-up sold out in just two days. Thanks to these efforts, the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 and LANXESS arena will break the 20,000-spectator barrier for the first time in handball history. We’re incredibly proud of that.

Despite the increased capacity, not all ticket requests can be fulfilled. Should fans start thinking about 2026 now?

Szlezak: Definitely. Just like in 2025, ticket pre-sales for next year’s edition have already started. Current ticket holders received an e-mail with a link to access an exclusive ticket shop. Larger ticket batches will go on public sale on Monday 16 June after the EHF FINAL4 weekend. So, if you want a guaranteed seat at Europe’s biggest club handball event in 2026, now it is the time to secure it.

David Szlezak EHFM MD

What factors do you think are behind the surge in ticket interest for Cologne?

Szlezak: We’re seeing a global trend — large-scale events and festivals are booming. People are eager to share great experiences with others. In our case, it’s about celebrating elite-level international handball. That enthusiasm is reflected in the ticket demand. This is a privilege that the EHF Champions League has worked hard for.

Given the demand, will ticket prices increase?

Szlezak: No. We want all handball fans to be able to attend. In the pre-sale there will still be full-weekend tickets, including the Opening Party, for less than €100. At the same time, demand for exclusive packages is growing — like EHF Champions Club seats right on the sideline. We will continue offering a full range for every type of fan.

Are all business packages and partner offers already also sold out?

Szlezak: The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 will once again be a meeting point for handball sponsors. Even brands like adidas, which aren’t official Champions League partners, are buying ticket packages for their staff and clients. Our title sponsor Machineseeker is very active, along with our long-time partners Gorenje, Modular System, and MOL.

It’s not just a sports business meeting in Cologne — it’s a “who’s who” of handball legends. Many icons of our sport will be in attendance. On Saturday evening, we’re hosting the Cologne Handball Night in the beautiful ‘Flora Köln’, an impressive premier location for high-profile events. It’s the perfect setting for our partners to enjoy the evening after exciting semi-finals, surrounded by handball’s celebrities.

Given this strong sponsor interest, has the marketing been a success?

Szlezak: Absolutely. All sponsorship inventory was fully marketed at a very early stage this year — a first for us and a great milestone. But this also challenges us to stay innovative. At EHF Marketing, ideation is a top priority. Our sponsors know they can achieve their goals through the Champions League and its peak event, the FINAL4. Why shouldn’t half-time and opening shows also be co-created with our partners in the future?

What can fans expect this year in terms of entertainment?

Szlezak: We’ve completely revamped the programme around the matches with Hallgrimson Entertainment Group (HEG), whose founder is an ex-basketball pro with deep sports and corporate experience. HEG offers a fresh perspective and has taken the time to truly understand handball culture. We’ll let music speak as a connecting element between the crowd and the game.

One of Europe’s most popular cover bands, Fresh Music Live, will energise the pre-game openings, and act as presenters on FanTV on site. Remotely controlled LED wristbands will create exciting new fan engagement moments. These show elements mark a real quantum leap forward.

Interviewszd 1

Besides the matches and the shows, what are the major highlights in and around the LANXESS arena?

Szlezak: We’re sticking with fan favourites like the hugely popular Opening Party outside the arena at 17:30 CEST on Friday. Our partners’ fan booths will again offer plenty of entertainment all around the venue. The clear aim is to create a continuous fan party at all levels throughout the weekend. The fan zone opens at 12:30 CEST on Saturday and Sunday, giving visitors plenty of time to explore. Plus, our new merchandise collection — designed by fans, for fans — is back for the third time following a record-setting design contest with over 300 submissions.

Another brand-new initiative is “FINAL4EVER”, allowing fans to take home a piece of the tournament  —literally. After the event, we’ll offer pieces of the original playing court, possibly including confetti and resin, shipped with certificates of authenticity. The first 500 buyers can also get their names displayed on the freshly installed “EHF Champions League Wall” at the arena: a permanent element alongside the “Ball of Fame,” visible to over two million arena visitors per year. It’s a heartfelt project that we’re proud of.

What about fans watching from home — what does the media offering look like this year?

Szlezak: We can say with full confidence: this will be the largest media production in handball history. The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 continues to set new standards and has also served as an inspiration for other sporting events for years, both in terms of the on-site setup and the digital concept. Our strategy is to present the tournament in full 360-degree coverage using all available technologies. Over 40 cameras will be in use: 25 for the main TV production, seven for arena FanTV, and four more for digital content, along with seven dedicated content creators.

This year, we’re launching a groundbreaking live show on EHFTV, featuring warm-ups, exclusive interviews with legends, behind-the-scenes footage, and fan interaction. It’s the first time we’re offering this type of show via EHFTV. The experience for fans watching from home will go far beyond standard match broadcasts. In addition, we’ll also release a new documentary in our “Dare to Rise” series. Every platform will be used to bring fans as close to the event as possible.

What is the level of media interest this year?

Szlezak: Record-breaking again: over 300 accredited journalists, and 35 official broadcasters, nine of them reporting live from Cologne. The tournament will be broadcast in more than 80 countries. And we expect even more to join before the event. This growing reach is a positive sign for handball’s global development.

A new sporting addition is the EHF Youth Club Trophy, with its final taking place on Sunday morning before the third-place match of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. What’s the story behind it?

Szlezak: The idea of bringing Europe’s top youth club teams together has been in the works for a while. In 2025, time has come to finally launch the EHF Youth Trophy. The four qualifying tournaments in April — in Bucharest, Berlin, Barcelona, and Veszprém — already showed huge interest throughout Europe. The final will be played at the LANXESS arena, which is a logistical challenge but an incredible experience for these 18-year-old athletes.

Entertainment Titelbild (1)
20250423 Scm Veszprem 48
Woman 1 101
