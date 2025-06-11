Szlezak: “Cologne is a benchmark event in sports”

Besides the matches and the shows, what are the major highlights in and around the LANXESS arena?



Szlezak: We’re sticking with fan favourites like the hugely popular Opening Party outside the arena at 17:30 CEST on Friday. Our partners’ fan booths will again offer plenty of entertainment all around the venue. The clear aim is to create a continuous fan party at all levels throughout the weekend. The fan zone opens at 12:30 CEST on Saturday and Sunday, giving visitors plenty of time to explore. Plus, our new merchandise collection — designed by fans, for fans — is back for the third time following a record-setting design contest with over 300 submissions.

Another brand-new initiative is “FINAL4EVER”, allowing fans to take home a piece of the tournament —literally. After the event, we’ll offer pieces of the original playing court, possibly including confetti and resin, shipped with certificates of authenticity. The first 500 buyers can also get their names displayed on the freshly installed “EHF Champions League Wall” at the arena: a permanent element alongside the “Ball of Fame,” visible to over two million arena visitors per year. It’s a heartfelt project that we’re proud of.

What about fans watching from home — what does the media offering look like this year?



Szlezak: We can say with full confidence: this will be the largest media production in handball history. The TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 continues to set new standards and has also served as an inspiration for other sporting events for years, both in terms of the on-site setup and the digital concept. Our strategy is to present the tournament in full 360-degree coverage using all available technologies. Over 40 cameras will be in use: 25 for the main TV production, seven for arena FanTV, and four more for digital content, along with seven dedicated content creators.

This year, we’re launching a groundbreaking live show on EHFTV, featuring warm-ups, exclusive interviews with legends, behind-the-scenes footage, and fan interaction. It’s the first time we’re offering this type of show via EHFTV. The experience for fans watching from home will go far beyond standard match broadcasts. In addition, we’ll also release a new documentary in our “Dare to Rise” series. Every platform will be used to bring fans as close to the event as possible.

What is the level of media interest this year?



Szlezak: Record-breaking again: over 300 accredited journalists, and 35 official broadcasters, nine of them reporting live from Cologne. The tournament will be broadcast in more than 80 countries. And we expect even more to join before the event. This growing reach is a positive sign for handball’s global development.

A new sporting addition is the EHF Youth Club Trophy, with its final taking place on Sunday morning before the third-place match of the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4. What’s the story behind it?



Szlezak: The idea of bringing Europe’s top youth club teams together has been in the works for a while. In 2025, time has come to finally launch the EHF Youth Trophy. The four qualifying tournaments in April — in Bucharest, Berlin, Barcelona, and Veszprém — already showed huge interest throughout Europe. The final will be played at the LANXESS arena, which is a logistical challenge but an incredible experience for these 18-year-old athletes.