Siewert: “I don’t want just to be the youngest coach — I want to be the youngest successful coach”

Siewert: “I don’t want just to be the youngest coach — I want to be the youngest successful coach”

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
13 June 2025, 16:30

Life has been quite eventful for Füchse Berlin coach Jaron Siewert. In August 2022, at 28, he suffered from a stroke, which put him away from the bench for a couple of months before he could make a comeback. “It did not change anything to the way I live, except I have a medication to take,” he says.

Thankfully, he was not long to come back, and for the last three seasons, Berlin have definitely been on the way up.

After taking the EHF European League title in 2023, the club from the German capital qualified for the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2024/25, before winning the Bundesliga for the first time in the club’s history last weekend. 

“It is a huge achievement for the club, and also personally of course. I am very happy that Berlin are the best team in Germany this season, and that we also feature in the four best teams in Europe,” he smiles, before adding: “It proves that we are working in the right direction.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240912 EHF CL FUX VES 20 57 41A

Winning the Bundesliga title that Füchse had been chasing for so long changed the Berlin players’ mindsets ahead of their travel to Cologne on Thursday afternoon. “Of course, things would have been different had we lost the title last weekend. We are maybe a little more relaxed, with a little bit less pressure on our shoulders, but that does not mean we don’t want to perform this weekend,” warns the 31-year-old.

While a lot of players have not even put an end to their career at that age, Siewert took the reins at Füchse Berlin in 2020, aged only 26. And this weekend, he has already made history by being the youngest head coach ever to qualify for the EHF FINAL4. But the Berlin-born coach does not care about such numbers. “I don’t want to be the youngest coach — I want to be the youngest successful coach to do these things,” he states.

Asked whether his age encourages him to give the chance to younger players, just like Füchse Berlin gave him his chance a couple of years ago, Siewert agrees: “I am the example that shows you can achieve things while being relatively young. In this team, players like Tim Freihöfer or Nils Lichtlein play already great while they are under 25. It is encouraging for everyone in the club.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241121 EHF CL FUX BUC01700

While Siewert does not need to be pushed to praise his young players, the congratulations also go the other way round. On Friday at the media calls ahead of throw-off at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025, when asked about what he thought of the way Siewert handles the team, Fabian Wiede was clear: 

“He brings a lot to the table, and made the team progress in ways that some would have never thought possible. If you look at us now and in September, we have increased so much that, of course, he has played a part in this.”

But on Saturday, Siewert could face the biggest challenge of his young career, as Füchse Berlin take on HBC Nantes in the semi-final. While the German team proved successful against their French opponents last season, this year could be different. “At the beginning of the season, not a lot of people believed that we would qualify for the FINAL4 and be German champions. The most important thing is that we believe in ourselves — and we do,” he says. 

And while the pressure on Berlin might have lessened after their domestic title, Siewert really wants his team to deliver something good: “You never know when you will come back, so you don’t want to miss your chance when you are playing the EHF FINAL4. Our only mantra right now is to win the semi-final. And if we make it, we will make it to the final.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241010 EHF CL FUX WPL 19 22 56

Photos: Roland Peka (main); Heiko Voigt / Foto Lächler

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CLM25 Media Calls C4 9434 JC
Previous Article Flash quotes: TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 media calls
CLM25 European Handball Manager A0A7190 AM
Next Article European Handball Manager celebrated its 10th anniversary

Latest news

More News