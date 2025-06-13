While Siewert does not need to be pushed to praise his young players, the congratulations also go the other way round. On Friday at the media calls ahead of throw-off at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025, when asked about what he thought of the way Siewert handles the team, Fabian Wiede was clear:

“He brings a lot to the table, and made the team progress in ways that some would have never thought possible. If you look at us now and in September, we have increased so much that, of course, he has played a part in this.”

But on Saturday, Siewert could face the biggest challenge of his young career, as Füchse Berlin take on HBC Nantes in the semi-final. While the German team proved successful against their French opponents last season, this year could be different. “At the beginning of the season, not a lot of people believed that we would qualify for the FINAL4 and be German champions. The most important thing is that we believe in ourselves — and we do,” he says.

And while the pressure on Berlin might have lessened after their domestic title, Siewert really wants his team to deliver something good: “You never know when you will come back, so you don’t want to miss your chance when you are playing the EHF FINAL4. Our only mantra right now is to win the semi-final. And if we make it, we will make it to the final.”