A historic day as a lucky charm for Wiegert

The first leg of the final was played on Hungarian ground.

“It was this old arena in Veszprém, completely overcrowded, with an incredible atmosphere. We played at Celje in the quarter-finals, and it was loud, but the final was much louder, the people were so close to the court,” says Bennet Wiegert.

The left wing – son of SC Magdeburg legend Ingolf Wiegert – was 20 years old, and had the biggest matches of his young career ahead.

“Veszprém had an exceptional team, with Arpad Sterbik in the goal, the two Cubans Ivo Diaz and Carlos Perez, Zlatko Saracevic in the back and Mirza Dzomba as a wing, this team really stood out from the rest at this time,” says Wiegert.

And Veszprém profited from their home strength and the atmosphere to take a 23:21 victory in the first final. But on 27 April, Magdeburg struck back, steered by seven goals from Olafur Stefansson, five from Oleg Kuleshov, Joel Abati and Nenad Perunicic, and three by Stefan Kretzschmar. And in defence, Steffen Stiebler stood like a wall.

The whole arena and even the whole city went crazy when the final whistle was blown and SCM, then coached by Alfred Gislason, finally took the trophy. On the next day, more than 20,000 fans came to the official reception, when the team presented the trophy on the balcony of the city hall.

Six month later, the two sides clashed again in Magdeburg in the final of the EHF Champions Trophy, and again Magdeburg were the victors, winning 31:30 in the final. In November and December 2002 Veszprém won two group phase matches in the Champions League.

It took 20 years for the two clubs to lock horns again in an official match, as SC Magdeburg did not qualify for the Champions League between 2005 and 2022. In October 2022, they tied 35:35 in Veszprém and on Thursday the re-match in the round 12 Match of the Week in the Machineseeker EHF Champions League will be Veszprém’s first visit to Magdeburg in more than 20 years.

The arena will be the same as on that historic day, 27 April 2002. Remarkably, three people who were on court in that final are again involved: former Veszprém goalkeeper Arpad Sterbik is the visitors’ goalkeeper coach; former SCM defence boss Steffen Stiebler is the head of the SCM office; and Bennet Wiegert is the coach.

“I still remember those trips to Veszprém as if they were yesterday, it was always a tricky journey, because most of the time we went by bus,” Wiegert looks back.

Looking ahead he also knows that the significance of Thursday’s MOTW (20:45 CET, live on EHFTV) is eerily similar to 2002.

“If we win this match, we still have the chance to finish in second place in our group and to skip the play-offs; if we lose, this race is over for us,” Wiegert notes.