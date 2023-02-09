Aalborg secures first CL win since October

Norwegian wings are there when it counts

After having to replace their top scorer and back court ace, Mikkel Hansen, Aalborg needed to change their tactics a bit - and they did it in the classical Scandinavian way, by running a series of counter-attacks. And, the two Norwegian wings, Sebastian Barthold and Kristian Bjørnsen were close to perfection in running those fast-breaks. Scoring eight times from nine attempts, Barthold was not only the top scorer of the MOTW, but was also awarded Player of the Match. Bjørnsen added five strikes from seven attempts.