Aalborg stop Sporting's run; first points for Nantes and GOG

24 September 2025, 23:00

Last year's semi-finalists HBC Nantes finally took their first points of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 season in round 3 on Wednesday when the French side clearly beat Kolstad Håndbold 39:24. Also in group A, Aalborg Håndbold handed Sporting Clube de Portugal their first defeat of the season with a strong display on home court in Denmark, 35:30. Dinamo Bucuresti showed a brave performance at home against One Veszprém HC, but could not surprise the team from their former head coach, Xavi Pascual, losing 30:27. Over in group B, GOG left wing Frederik Bjerre scored a stunning 13 times to help the Danish side get the better of HC Eurofarm Pelister in the second half, 31:28.

  • Buster Juul was Aalborg’s best scorer against Sporting, with nine goals
  • an Egyptian-French trio secured Veszprém’s win at Bucharest, combining for 16 of the team's 30 goals: Nedim Remili, Ahmed Mesilhy, and Ahmed Hesham
  • after a 44:27 home win against Kolstad in the 2024/25 season, Nantes’ result was similar this time: 39:24
  • by winning at Bitola, GOG took their first Machineseeker EHF Champions League victory since the 34:30 in Celje on 7 March 2024
  • the top scorer across the four matches Wednesday was GOG left wing Frederik Bjerre, with 13 strikes — a total that included six penalty shots

GROUP A

Aalborg Håndbold (DEN) vs Sporting Clube de Portugal (POR) 35:30 (18:12)

H2H: 1-0-0
Top scorers: Buster Juul 9/10 (Aalborg Håndbold); Francisco Costa 6/7, Orri Freyr Þorkelsson 6/6 (Sporting Clube de Portugal)

At home, Aalborg Håndbold play on a different level than away: Like in their opening win (32:28 against One Veszprém HC), the Danish champions left another quarter-finalist of the previous season with no chance. After their 31:28 defeat at Berlin last week, Aalborg were back on track right from the start and caused Sporting’s first defeat of this Machineseeker EHF Champions League season. The 1:2 was the hosts’ only deficit in the whole match — Aalborg were in control at the latest when leading 10:6.

Like last week, Buster Juul was the driving force in attack; besides, Niklas Landin won the goalkeeper duel against Sporting’s Norwegian Andrè Kristensen. The six-goal gap from the break almost lasted the whole second half, when Juri Knorr struck for the 28:21 in minute 49, Aalborg had secured their second home victory. After their first-ever duel, both sides are equal on four points now after three matches. At least for 24 hours, Sporting’s Franciso Costa is the new leader of the top scorer list, being on 24 goals, including six against Aalborg.

20250924 CLM R3 Quote Aalborg
It was a tough fight where both teams played very physically and made it difficult for each other. But I think we managed to control the game very well from the beginning to the end and I am very satisfied about our own performance.
Felix Möller
Line player, Aalborg Håndbold
20250924 CLM R3 Quote Sporting
Aalborg deserved the victory, it was a difficult game for us. It was difficult for us to stop their shooting from a long distance and we struggled a bit. We did the best we could but it was unfortunately not enough today.
Ricardo Costa
Head coach, Sporting Clube de Portugal

Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU) vs One Veszprém HC (HUN) 27:30 (15:15)

H2H: 1-1-7
Top scorers: Haniel Langaro 7/11 (Dinamo Bucuresti); Nedim Remili 7/9 (One Veszprém HC)

It was a tough nut to be cracked for One Veszprém HC until Dinamo’s resistance was broken. After losing their first two group matches, the Romanian side was extremely willing to take their second-ever win against Veszprém. The level score at the break was deserved after the first 30 minutes with constantly changing leads. The biggest gap for both sides had been just two goals. The first 11 minutes of the second half were a roller-coaster ride — first the visitors had a 3:0 run, followed by five unanswered goals of Dinamo.

Bucharest’s coach Paulo Pereira had adapted his side very well on Veszprém’s attack, but in the final stages, the hosts lacked power and the width of the bench compared to the four-time EHF Champions League finalists. The 22:21 was Bucharest’s last advantage, then the visitors took control, backed by their Egyptian duo of Ahmed Mesilhy and Ahmed Hesham, who combined for nine goals, and their regular top scorer Nedim Remili, who scored seven. When Remili netted for the 29:24 in minute 54, it looked like 'game over', but Dinamo showed great character and came back to 29:27. Veszprem seemed to take the final stages too easy, but in the end took both points.

20250924 CLM R3 Quote Dinamo
We have changed the coach at the start of the season, we have many new players, we have to continue to work hard. We played very well, we have improved a lot. We have to work even harder, it is the only solution. We have to start winning because we have three matches and zero points and if we want to achieve our objective, to qualify further, we have to start winning.
Haniel Langaro
Left back, Dinamo Bucuresti
20250924 CLM R3 Quote Veszprém
The most important thing is that we took two more points. It is not easy to play here, in the Dinamo Hall. I think Dinamo played their best game this season. In the second half, our defence was better and made the difference.
Xavi Pascual
Head coach, One Veszprém HC

HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Kolstad Håndball (NOR) 39:24 (21:13)

H2H: 2-0-1
Top scorers: Aymeric Minne 8/9 (HBC Nantes); Magnus Søndenå 4/8 (Kolstad Håndball)

Only until minute 17 and the score of 12:11 in favour of the hosts, Kolstad Håndball were on par with HBC Nantes, then the French runners-up pulled ahead easily with an already decisive 7:0 run for 19:11. After nine minutes without a goal, Kolstad’s hopes to win their second consecutive group match had been shattered – and like in their 38:27 opening defeat at Kielce, they were left with no chance.

Backed by 19 saves of Spanish goalkeeper Ignacio Biosca, who was on 44% saved shots in the end, Nantes cruised past their opponent and took their first win of this Machineseeker EHF Champions League season to get level on two points with Kolstad. Right after the break, the gap reached double figures for the first time, at 23:13. The visitors only managed to score 11 goals after the break, as Biosca was on fire.

20250924 CLM R3 Quote Nantes
We are really happy with this first win in the Champion League. The defensive performance combined with fast breaks was of very high quality tonight. We also had some key saves that really helped us. It gives us confidence to keep going like this.
Dimitri Fleurance
Head coach, HBC Nantes
20250924 CLM R3 Quote Kolstad
Nantes played great in defence. They managed to take out our strengths. We failed in our game plan tonight and Nantes punished us hard with fast breaks.
Stian Gomo Nielsen
Head coach, Kolstad Håndbold

GROUP B

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs GOG (DEN) 28:31 (14:14)

H2H: 2-0-3
Top scorers: Dejan Manaskov 9/11 (HC Eurofarm Pelister); Frederik Bjerre 13/13 (GOG)

The match in Bitola was a solo for Frederik Bjerre: GOG’s 24-year-old left wing only needed 38 minutes to score 10 times in a true defence battle, and finished on 13 goals in a match of two completely different halves. After beating HC Zagreb and showing a brave performance despite their defeat in Paris, Pelister started in express mode, pulling ahead for a 10:5 lead thanks to a rock-solid defence. GOG were shaken, but did not fall — on the contrary, first they levelled before the break (14:14), then took control in the second half.

Outstanding Frederik Bjerre was the key to turn the match around. Thanks to a 5:1 run, GOG took their first four-goal advantage at 19:15 and did not let the lead slip from their hands again, even though the hosts came close again at 24:23. It took until minute 58 when Oli Mittún decided the encounter by netting for 30:27. Even an overall of 17 goals of the duo Dejan Manaskov and Filip Kuzmanovski and the frenetic support from the stands were not enough for the Macedonian champions.

20250924 CLM R3 Quote Pelister
Tonight we played three matches in just one match. We started very well, we followed the tactical ideas at the beginning and it worked. Then they changed the match, started with a new attack and started playing directly with many one-on-one situations and that made a difference. It took us a long time to get used to that kind of game. We forgot our tactical movements and then we woke up late and realised that we had to defend harder. When we understood that, it was already too late.
Ruben Garabaya
Head coach, HC Eurofarm Pelister
20250924 CLM R3 Quote GOG
It is very difficult to play here, in this hall. We can't hear nothing, we play on our body language. The home team players gave 120 per cent, but we had the answers. This win can give us a lot of confidence for the rest of the season.
Óli Mittún
Centre back, GOG
main image © Henrik Hansen / Aalborg Håndbold

