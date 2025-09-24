Buster Juul was Aalborg’s best scorer against Sporting, with nine goals

an Egyptian-French trio secured Veszprém’s win at Bucharest, combining for 16 of the team's 30 goals: Nedim Remili, Ahmed Mesilhy, and Ahmed Hesham

after a 44:27 home win against Kolstad in the 2024/25 season, Nantes’ result was similar this time: 39:24

by winning at Bitola, GOG took their first Machineseeker EHF Champions League victory since the 34:30 in Celje on 7 March 2024

the top scorer across the four matches Wednesday was GOG left wing Frederik Bjerre, with 13 strikes — a total that included six penalty shots

GROUP A

H2H: 1-0-0

Top scorers: Buster Juul 9/10 (Aalborg Håndbold); Francisco Costa 6/7, Orri Freyr Þorkelsson 6/6 (Sporting Clube de Portugal)

At home, Aalborg Håndbold play on a different level than away: Like in their opening win (32:28 against One Veszprém HC), the Danish champions left another quarter-finalist of the previous season with no chance. After their 31:28 defeat at Berlin last week, Aalborg were back on track right from the start and caused Sporting’s first defeat of this Machineseeker EHF Champions League season. The 1:2 was the hosts’ only deficit in the whole match — Aalborg were in control at the latest when leading 10:6.

Like last week, Buster Juul was the driving force in attack; besides, Niklas Landin won the goalkeeper duel against Sporting’s Norwegian Andrè Kristensen. The six-goal gap from the break almost lasted the whole second half, when Juri Knorr struck for the 28:21 in minute 49, Aalborg had secured their second home victory. After their first-ever duel, both sides are equal on four points now after three matches. At least for 24 hours, Sporting’s Franciso Costa is the new leader of the top scorer list, being on 24 goals, including six against Aalborg.