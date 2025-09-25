Unbeaten sides collide in round 3 showdowns
EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 returns with round 3 this weekend after a short break for the national teams, bringing back high-stakes matches.
We know how tough an opponent Buducnost are: last year we had an especially difficult game against them, and it took some luck for us to get one point. Of course, we want revenge this time, we are going there for two points, and we want to deliver a much better performance than we did last season.
Meeting Esbjerg away or at home is anyway one of the toughest matches in all of Europe. We need a performance that is completely at the maximum from everyone involved. We face teams with many extremely skilled players.
We are looking forward to playing a Champions League game again in front of our own fans. Metz showed to be a very steady team. It will be a fast game, but we will be ready to fight from the start.
It's going to be a very intense match. We know it's very difficult to play Gloria away from home. They haven't lost a match so far, so one of us is bound to drop points. We're very focused and alert, and we're obviously going there to win against a very dangerous team.
FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria have a fantastic home court and a very strong team. For us, this is a big challenge, but also an opportunity to learn and grow. We will do our best and take the experience with us moving forward.
We have a match against the Danish team Odense, who are perhaps in the best form of any European handball clubs at the moment. It is a fantastic team that plays excellent defence and has excellent transition. It is also organised to the maximum in attack. We have a very difficult task to face such a team.
It’s one of our first big tests of the season. There’s a lot of talent on Bucharest’s side. It’s also a team with the ambition of reaching the FINAL4, so they’ll give everything on Saturday. There’s a lot of experience in that squad and we’re eager to play this kind of game.