Two teams with a perfect record in group A, Gloria Bistrita and Metz Handball, will face off in Romania, while reigning champions Györi Audi ETO KC will try to earn their third straight win at OTP Group Buducnost. Team Esbjerg, who finished third in their 2024/25 campaign, hope to finally take their first points in the current season, as they will take on Storhamar Handball Elite in a Nordic clash.

In group B, all eyes are on the Match of the Week, as unbeaten Brest Bretagne Handball host CSM Bucuresti. FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria aim for their first win of the season, while Ikast Håndbold and HC Podravka look to defend their home courts.



GROUP A

Saturday 27 September, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: 3-5-23

Last match: Györi Audi ETO KC vs Buducnost, 25 January 2025 (33:21 (18:12))