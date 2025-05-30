Allison Pineau and Cléopatre Darleux have their last shot for glory

Allison Pineau shares the same feeling. Two long-time friends want this historic moment to end on a high, but also to put a spotlight on the whole team. A team that is the only unbeaten team in the EHF Champions League Women, with the 15-game winning streak.

“We have the same goal. We have joined our forces to achieve together something we have never won. I think this is pleasant, because we have a history together and of course, we also want many things together,” says Pineau, who netted 17 times this season.

“So we know what we are capable of doing together, but we also know that we need our team. And what we achieved so far through this season, we did it together with them .So there is something special because of the history together, but this needs to be also part of what we do with our teammates.”

𝗔𝗹𝗹𝗶𝘀𝗼𝗻 𝗣𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗮𝘂 shares her thoughts on the possibility of winning the #ehfcl before retirement. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/9dy3mZNP8U — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) May 30, 2025

As Metz Handball are going into their fourth EHF FINAL4 with a chance to write history, for Allison Pineau and Cléopatre Darleux it's even more special to finally have the opportunity to do it with the French club.

Darleux had a similar chance in the 2020/21 season when she reached the final with Brest Bretagne, but ultimately lost to Vipers Kristiansand 34:28. On the other hand, Pineau is still waiting for her first final, after playing third-place matches in the inaugural edition of the FINAL4 in 2014 and losing the semi-final a year before.

“We can be the first forever. Write history. That's why we want this really deeply and it's also why we train every day," Darleux says. "And sometimes we forget that it's hard. It's not easy to come here to Budapest, but we know we want to be here."