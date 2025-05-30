Allison Pineau and Cléopatre Darleux have their last shot for glory

Allison Pineau and Cléopatre Darleux have their last shot for glory

EHF / Danijela Vekić
30 May 2025, 15:30

Two legendary French players are bidding farewell to the game at the end of the season — Allison Pineau and Cléopatre Darleux are ending their illustrious careers together at Metz Handball. After more than 20 years playing at the highest level, they will join forces this weekend to help Metz become the first French side to win the EHF Champions League at the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 in Budapest.

However, it's not only the end of the road that Allison Pineau and Cléopatre Darleux are sharing. Their whole careers have been intertwined. From playing in younger age category teams for France, competing for Issy les Moulineaux at the age of 18, winning numerous medals with the national team, sharing lockerrooms in Metz Handball, Brest Bretagne, and finally, Metz again.

“We were together in the young national team and then the club level happened, so it's been a very long time for the two of us. I perfectly remember Cléopatre because we were also roommates in the apartment while in Issy," says Pineau. But for teammates that have shared so many nice and interesting memories together, she won't share all details about that apartment: “We're not doing the inside story, we are not saying that. That's confidential,” she says with a big smile. 

Goalkeeper Cléopatre Darleux and left back Allison Pineau won 10 medals with the French national team between them, five together. They have been a constant presence in handball and well-known faces across Europe, often leaving handball fans in awe. Still, there is one thing missing from their trophy cabinet — the EHF Champions League trophy.

To be able to end their careers on a high, they will need to help Metz Handball overcome Odense Håndbold on Saturday at 18:00 CEST (live on EHFTV) in the second semi-final. And when they succeed, to be ready to perform on a high level, once again, on Sunday in the final.

How does it feel to have that chance, together?

“It's also about the team we have this season. Of course, we spent a lot of years together and it's such a long story. It's a career of 20 years," says Darleux, who has 35.64 per cent save efficiency in 11 games for Metz.

"Also, there are not a lot of French players who won this title. So, we have so many players in the team who really want this. Of course, it' something special to finish it in this style, with someone you know for such a long time. But one thing — we will fight even more as it's our last time.”

I was ready to quit at the end of the last season, but the opportunity showed up. And maybe one piece of the puzzle was missing and I wanted to give myself a last chance to go back to the EHF FINAL4 and chase this trophy that I never won.
Allison Pineau
Left back, Metz Handball

Allison Pineau shares the same feeling. Two long-time friends want this historic moment to end on a high, but also to put a spotlight on the whole team. A team that is the only unbeaten team in the EHF Champions League Women, with the 15-game winning streak.

“We have the same goal. We have joined our forces to achieve together something we have never won. I think this is pleasant, because we have a history together and of course, we also want many things together,” says Pineau, who netted 17 times this season.

“So we know what we are capable of doing together, but we also know that we need our team. And what we achieved so far through this season, we did it together with them .So there is something special because of the history together, but this needs to be also part of what we do with our teammates.”

As Metz Handball are going into their fourth EHF FINAL4 with a chance to write history, for Allison Pineau and Cléopatre Darleux it's even more special to finally have the opportunity to do it with the French club.

Darleux had a similar chance in the 2020/21 season when she reached the final with Brest Bretagne, but ultimately lost to Vipers Kristiansand 34:28. On the other hand, Pineau is still waiting for her first final, after playing third-place matches in the inaugural edition of the FINAL4 in 2014 and losing the semi-final a year before.

“We can be the first forever. Write history. That's why we want this really deeply and it's also why we train every day," Darleux says. "And sometimes we forget that it's hard. It's not easy to come here to Budapest, but we know we want to be here."

The goalkeeper had already planned to call it a career a year ago.

"It was not hard this time to make the final decision, especially as we had a really good season. So, in January when the club asked me to continue, of course, I thought about it, but in the end, I chose for my family. I'm sad to stop because I love handball and love this team, but I also know the life after will be amazing," Darleux says.

Pineau found herself in a similar situation.

"I was ready to quit at the end of the last season, but the opportunity showed up. And maybe one piece of the puzzle was missing and I wanted to give myself a last chance to go back to the EHF FINAL4 and chase this trophy that I never won," the left back says.

"The decision was actually easier to say goodbye now, and to close this chapter, because last year I was already done with it. I know this is the right decision."

 

