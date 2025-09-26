The momentum is on Brest’s side ahead of the Match of the Week in round 3, when they host CSM Bucuresti on Saturday (27 September at 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV). It is the same strong beginning as they enjoyed last season, when they won their first three games. Now they are determined to keep their streak alive.

At the heart of Brest’s efforts is a familiar face who came back after four seasons away — Ana Gros. The Slovenian star, who ended her national team career after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, came back to form a strong right back duo with Anna Vyakhireva. Gros believes the team is only beginning to show what they are capable of.

“It is very important that we won the first two matches. Against Ikast we didn't play our best, we missed a lot of one-on-ones and so on, but it is still the beginning of the season, and you can see we are not yet stable in everything,” Gros says.

“But I believe as more games will come, it will get better and better. Now, with CSM and other stronger teams on paper coming up, we will see where our level is. It is crucial to win matches at home.”

Their next opponents bounced back from a narrow round 1 defeat against Ikast (28:27) with a strong home win over FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria (31:28). Now, CSM travel to Brittany with momentum and ambition. Even after the retirement of Cristina Neagu, they remain a tough opponent to face.