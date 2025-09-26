Ana Gros: “With stronger teams coming, we will see where our level is”

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
26 September 2025, 11:00

The early part of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 has gone according to plan for Brest Bretagne Handball. Two matches, two victories — against Krim OTP Group Mercator and Sola HK, and a place at the top of group B. Just the return to the French club that former Slovenian international Ana Gros has been hoping for. Next up is the Match of the Week in round 3 against CSM Bucuresti.

The momentum is on Brest’s side ahead of the Match of the Week in round 3, when they host CSM Bucuresti on Saturday (27 September at 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV). It is the same strong beginning as they enjoyed last season, when they won their first three games. Now they are determined to keep their streak alive.

At the heart of Brest’s efforts is a familiar face who came back after four seasons away — Ana Gros. The Slovenian star, who ended her national team career after the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, came back to form a strong right back duo with Anna Vyakhireva. Gros believes the team is only beginning to show what they are capable of.

“It is very important that we won the first two matches. Against Ikast we didn't play our best, we missed a lot of one-on-ones and so on, but it is still the beginning of the season, and you can see we are not yet stable in everything,” Gros says.

“But I believe as more games will come, it will get better and better. Now, with CSM and other stronger teams on paper coming up, we will see where our level is. It is crucial to win matches at home.”

Their next opponents bounced back from a narrow round 1 defeat against Ikast (28:27) with a strong home win over FTC Rail-Cargo Hungaria (31:28). Now, CSM travel to Brittany with momentum and ambition. Even after the retirement of Cristina Neagu, they remain a tough opponent to face.

20250926 CLW MOTW Gros Text 1

“They are really strong this season and have a good team with players who have been together for a few years, plus new signings. So, I expect a very tough match, both for us and for them. If you ask me, they are one of the contenders for the EHF FINAL4,” Gros says.

“Their game hasn't changed that much, but Cristina [Neagu] was a legend of the club, the one who pulled the train for so many years. Without her, I think maybe it freed up the others to take more responsibility. Elizabeth Omoregie was already excellent last season and continues to play that way now, and Valeriia Maslova has taken over the shooter's role in the team.”

But the whole story is more than just results and winning the next match. Gros’ return to Brest has added another layer to the club's ambitions, even though the reunion wasn't something she had planned.

“My return was not planned but that is life. I still had a contract with Krim for this season, but in April, they told us we could leave if we wanted as the club’s ambitions changed,” Gros explains. “I realised I didn't see myself there anymore. Brest came into the picture as they needed a right back and the deal was done. I am happy to come back to a place where I always felt good.”

20250926 CLW MOTW Gros Quote
We want to win trophies in France and would like to go back to the EHF FINAL4. Everyone here remembers how it was four years ago. Everyone would love to experience it again.
Ana Gros
Right back, Brest Bretagne Handball

For the Slovenian star player, Brest and France are home away from home. Gros came to France in the 2013/14 season and spent five years at Metz Handball, before her move to Brest Bretagne Handball in 2018/19 where she spent another three seasons. So, even though it was not planned, the decision was never just about handball. It was also about a connection to a place.

“Honestly, it feels really great. Coming back to a place where I have always felt like it was my second home. The city, the people… they are so kind, and everyone was really happy when I returned. It is such a nice feeling to see people respect you, remember you and remember everything I gave to the club. It made the decision to come back easier,” Gros says.

Her comeback also reunited her with a familiar figure on the bench: Coach Raphaëlle Tervel was assistant coach during Gros’ spell at Györi Audi ETO KC, and she is now leading the team. A small detail that made the transition seamless and working together easier.

“I have known Raphaëlle for a while now. She was in a different role back in Györ, but still, she knows what she can expect from me, what I can give to the team. We immediately found common ground, and since they needed a shooter, the type of player I am, there was no problem,” Gros says.

“Now I am getting to know her way of working even more, since she is the one making all the decisions. But so far, everything is going really well, we get along well with her, and also inside the team, so at the moment, all is good.”

20250926 CLW MOTW Gros Text 2

That connection could prove vital as the season progresses. Brest’s ambitions are as high as ever, and Gros’ experience, combined with her quality, will continue to play an important part in their push for success.

Two quarter-finals and two play-off spots marked Brest’s last four seasons, but they dream of the MVM Dome. Brest’s last appearance at the EHF FINAL4 came in the 2020/21 season, when the final tournament was last held in the Papp László Sportaréna and when Gros was a major part of it. Gros and Brest can still dream big and aim high — both in Europe’s top flight and the French league.

“We want to win trophies in France and would like to go back to the EHF FINAL4. Everyone here remembers how it was four years ago, even though back then we still had restrictions with COVID and it wasn’t quite the same atmosphere. Still, everyone would love to experience it again,” Gros says.

“I hope this season we can make it happen. It would be a huge success for the club. Of course, all 16 teams want the same thing, so it won't be easy. But we hope after four years we can get back there.”

20250926 CLW MOTW Gros Text 3

photos © BBH – Olivier Stephan

SE20250925 Szeged PSG 32
20250926 MOTW Quiz Moreschi
