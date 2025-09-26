For the Slovenian star player, Brest and France are home away from home. Gros came to France in the 2013/14 season and spent five years at Metz Handball, before her move to Brest Bretagne Handball in 2018/19 where she spent another three seasons. So, even though it was not planned, the decision was never just about handball. It was also about a connection to a place.
“Honestly, it feels really great. Coming back to a place where I have always felt like it was my second home. The city, the people… they are so kind, and everyone was really happy when I returned. It is such a nice feeling to see people respect you, remember you and remember everything I gave to the club. It made the decision to come back easier,” Gros says.
Her comeback also reunited her with a familiar figure on the bench: Coach Raphaëlle Tervel was assistant coach during Gros’ spell at Györi Audi ETO KC, and she is now leading the team. A small detail that made the transition seamless and working together easier.
“I have known Raphaëlle for a while now. She was in a different role back in Györ, but still, she knows what she can expect from me, what I can give to the team. We immediately found common ground, and since they needed a shooter, the type of player I am, there was no problem,” Gros says.
“Now I am getting to know her way of working even more, since she is the one making all the decisions. But so far, everything is going really well, we get along well with her, and also inside the team, so at the moment, all is good.”