In a rematch from group play where Austria defeated the hosts by the narrowest of margins (27:26), the Turkish players were determined to change the outcome and write history. However, the Austrians once again proved to be too much to handle and gave the hosts their second loss in the competition.

In the bronze medal match, Finland met their former group member Poland, and whereas the first encounter was a 24:24 draw, the Finns squeezed a narrow victory over their rival to secure the bronze medal.