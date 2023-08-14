Meet the stars who shined during the W17 EHF EURO Championships

Spain had a dominant performance in the W17 EHF Championship in Azerbaijan. No wonder that such a performance gave them an astonishing four players on the tournament all-star team, with Goundo Gassama Cissokho, Kelly Nnonzie Fonkeng Mfotiog, Belen Rodriguez Lario and Marta Regordan Silva winning awards as best goalkeeper, pivot, defender and MVP respectively. Austria had three team members nominated, with Aurelie Egbaimo named as best pivot, Lorena Baljak as best right back and Philomena Egger as best right wing. Five nations contributed two to their respective all-tournament teams: Germany, Denmark, Lithuania, Finland and Türkiye.

The All-star Team players of all Younger Age Category events this summer are invited to the three-day Respect Your Talent Camp in December, where they will meet up with stars of the game serving as RYT ambassadors and with experts to discuss off-court topics such as media, sports law, anti-doping, mental fitness, dual career, and nutrition as part of EHF's RYT programme.