The two top teams of group A, Füchse Berlin and Sporting Clube de Portugal, have high away hurdles in the next round – the Portuguese champions play at Aalborg Håndbold, while Füchse travel to Industria Kielce. HBC Nantes hope for their first points of the season against Kolstad Håndball, while Dinamo Bucuresti are the underdogs against One Veszprém HC.

Group B sees its two leading teams, SC Magdeburg and Orlen Wisla Plock, battle out to see who can continue their winning streak after three rounds, while Barça will try to bounce back in the Match of the Week in Zagreb. OTP Bank - PICK Szeged and Paris Saint-Germain aim to remain on a high after their victories last week, facing each other on Thursday, while HC Eurofarm Pelister can confirm their good form as they host GOG.

GROUP A

Wednesday 24 September, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

H2H: no previous encounters in European competitions