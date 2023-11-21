Salvador: "Let's face this game like it's a final" 

Sporting CP have only two points in Group H of the EHF European League. After two consecutive defeats, the Portuguese team wants to give a different answer at home against Tatabanya. "Let's face this game like a final. We really want to win after our defeat in Hungary, and we will face the game as a real final for us," Salvador Salvador said.

"We have been preparing well for this match. The game might have a different story. We will learn from our mistakes in Hungary, and the answer must be a victory at home."

By contrast, it is important to highlight that Sporting CP is coming from an incredible run in the Portuguese Championship. On 11 November, they beat their great rival FC Porto by one (26:25) at Dragão, and this last Saturday, Sporting CP defeated SL Benfica by seven (36:29) at Luz in the biggest derby in Portuguese handball. Two crucial victories away from home put the Lions in sole leadership of the Championship.

"Victories are always synonymous with confidence, and these were special. We want to maintain this pace but were below our standards in the last European games, so it motivates us to give more. We must go in with everything against Tatabanya," the team captain highlighted.

When further questioned about the main threat Tatabanya pose, Salvador Salvador stressed that they have "a very aggressive defense that caused a lot of problems." "In attack, they have good shooters and very experienced players. We have to improve what needs improvement, which has already been identified."