17:41

That is a wrap for the women's event today! Defending champions Denmark won both their matches in group A to become one of five teams with a clean sheet after the opening day, alongside Norway in group B, Germany and Netherlands in C, and France D.

There was, however, heartbreak for hosts Bulgaria, who had to swallow two defeats.

16:47

15:52

14:49

The Netherlands were proud winners of the bronze medal two years ago. This time, the Dutch women want to go even further - and their start in group D has been promising with two 2:0 wins - over Portugal and Romania. Tomorrow? Germany!

13:53

