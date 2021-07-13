Beach Euro Live: Denmark beat Norway in opening day highlight
All eyes turn to Varna again as the senior events at the Beach Handball EURO 2021 have started on Tuesday, two days after the completion of the YAC 17 events won by Sweden and Hungary.
- day 1 features 38 matches across the men's and women's championships, as all teams have at least two matches to play
- there are 18 teams in the men's event and 17 in the women's event
- all matches live on EHFTV and covered in the Beach Handball EURO liveticker for real-time updates from all courts
- all times CEST
- Eric Willemsen reporting from Varna, all photos © kolektiff | Uros Hocevar, Jozo Cabraja, Alex Heimken
21:30
That is a wrap from us live from the shores of the Black Sea. Stay tuned for more action direct from this 12th EHF Beach Handball EURO.
Until tomorrow. Sleep well, stay safe and see you in the morning.
21:25
You want highlights of today's action, right?
RIGHT!
20:30
A quick review on what happened on day 1 here in Varna:
20:09
It is great to be in Bulgaria - and Bulgaria love hosting these championships. I had the pleasure to catch up with coaches and players from the men's and the women's team, who are both in a rebuilding process to put the nation (back) on the international beach handball map.
Here is what they told me:
20:01
Oh, you just missed the first EHF Beach Handball Daily Sunset Show live from Varna?! Seriously?
No worries! Just head over our Twitch channel and you can see the full episode hosted by Chris O'Reilly and Marcio Ménino.
19:32
And here is the Player of the Day 1 Men... congrats to German goalkeeper Oliver Middell!
Enjoy some of his brilliant saves:
19:09
First day done, here is our first Player of the Day 1 Women... Alba Díaz of Spain!
Watch some of her stunning actions today:
18:44
What a great way to finish play on the opening day - with a repeat of the 2019 men's final. Denmark and Norway locked horns in the closing match on centre court, with the same outcome as two years ago: 2:0 for Denmark.
What's more: the scores were almost identical: 25:18, 19:16 two years ago; 24:18, 19:16 today!
It was the Danish men's third straight win of the day to put them firmly on top of group A.
17:41
That is a wrap for the women's event today! Defending champions Denmark won both their matches in group A to become one of five teams with a clean sheet after the opening day, alongside Norway in group B, Germany and Netherlands in C, and France D.
There was, however, heartbreak for hosts Bulgaria, who had to swallow two defeats.
Results and standings are available on this page.
16:47
We are still in the middle of opening day play, but don't go anywhere once the last ball of the day has been thrown. Each day, one hour after the last match, the EHF will be hosting the Daily Sunset Twitch Show with Chris O'Reilly and Dr. Handball on, you got that one, our Twitch channel.
Don't miss it!
15:52
With the preliminary round now in full flow, have you made up your mind already? Who are your favourites for the titles? Head over to our Twitter account to give your opinion:
14:49
The Netherlands were proud winners of the bronze medal two years ago. This time, the Dutch women want to go even further - and their start in group D has been promising with two 2:0 wins - over Portugal and Romania. Tomorrow? Germany!
13:53
We are still a lot of matches away from the business end of this men's and women's Beach Handball EURO. But to get you into some medal mood, let's quickly look back at what happened last Sunday in the men's 17 final, when Sweden and Spain...
... well, you just have to watch this:
11:36
It's getting hot here...
The men's gold medallists from 2019 have made a winning return to the Beach Handball EURO courts: Denmark eased past Romania in their group A opener.
However, they team they beat in the final two years ago, Norway, clearly lost both sets as Spain earned a 2:0 win.
10:58
Spain's women had a challenging opener - against the reigning champions from Denmark - and just went down 2:1 in a shoot-out, but goalkeeper Patricia Encinas Guardado had a terrific safe on this well-placed shot:
10:52
Next are two rounds of men's matches, and oh boy, do we have some appealing stuff coming up. We are going to see Spain taking on Norway, and Denmark throwing off their title defence against Romania. Later on it's record champions Croatia playing against Sweden, and Germany taking on neighbours Netherlands
Here is today's full men's schedule for you:
10:36
The first points are in the pocket with 2:0 wins for world champions Greece, who get the better of Russia, and 2019 bronze medallists Netherlands, who win two close sets against Portugal.
Also, led by Maud-Eva Copy's 12 points, France edge Poland in a shoot-out, 2:1.
09:43
A good start into the women's championship for the Scandinavian teams: Defending champions Denmark come from a set behind to beat Spain in a shoot-out, despite Alba Diaz Gonzalez' 17 points for Spain. And Norway, the champions four years ago, defeat 2019 silver medallists Hungary 2:0.
09:15
It is ladies first as the opening matches on all four courts feature women's teams. That includes defending champions Denmark, who have just lost the opening set against Spain.
Remember that all courts are streamed live on EHFTV and that you can follow all the scoring in the dedicated live ticker.
08:55
Good morning from Varna! The sun is shining, the courts are ready - let's start this Beach Handball EURO 2021!
We some spectacular matches in the YAC 17 events and we don't expect anything less from the senior teams starting their competitions today.
Here is our preview: