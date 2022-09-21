20:26 | FULL-TIME

RK CELJE PIVOVARNA Laško 38:36 THW KIEL

Eric Johansson nets on the buzzer, but it's too late for Kiel who lose only their second match against Celje in 11 meetings. Once Celje pulled ahead they never looked back, playing confidently - if scrappily - against a Kiel side who got more and more frustrated as the game went on.

It was also a woeful outing for Kiel's goalkeepers. Tomas Mrvka saved just six shots from 33 before he was replaced by Niklas Landin - who then managed only one stop from 12 attempts. In contrast, Celje's youngster Gal Gaberšek was outstanding, with 13 saves from 38.



20:15 | FULL-TIME

ELVERUM HANDBALL 25:33 AALBORG Håndbold

Elverum kept the pressure on early in the second half, but Aalborg were easily able to resist it and wrap up their second win of the season - putting them top of group B, for now. Simon Gade was key, with 18 saves (44 per cent), while Mads Hoxer Hangaard (seven goals), Jesper Nielsen and of course Mikkel Hansen (six each) helped the scoring significantly.

20:10

Simon Gade gets in on the scoring action in Elverum, netting into the empty goal at the other end of the court and grinning broadly. Aalborg have this one wrapped up now.

20:05

Kiel keep fighting. Celje keep responding. Both have just had players suspended - at the same time.

20:00

Kiel are looking increasingly frustrated as all their efforts continue to come to nothing. They keep closing the gap back to three goals before Celje score again. Niklas Landin hasn't made any impact in goal either, saving just one shot since he came on.

Over in Norway, Aalborg lead 28:21 and look good for a second win of the season.

19:53

Kiel are playing seven-on-six in attack and have slightly narrowed the gap again to 22:26. If they can claw a win from this, it will largely be due to Patrick Wiencek who is playing extremely well - both providing a rock in defence, and scoring seven goals so far.

19:47

Just under eight minutes gone in the second half, and Celje lead Kiel 24:19. Filip Jicha has finally switched his goalkeeper, putting Niklas Landin on, though he's yet to see action.

19:39

Owch. Kiel's Eric Johansson is brought down hard by a foul from Celje line player Stefan Žabic, and the referees hand Žabic a red card. He heads off to the stands. Johansson looks okay, and is on the bench.

19:36

Hurry back to your sofas, the second halves have begun!

Will we see more like this from Aron Palmarsson?

19:25 | HALF-TIME

ELVERUM HANDBALL 14:17 AALBORG Håndbold

A change in goal for Elverum to Šimon Mizera has helped the hosts close the gap on Aalborg, and they go into the break only three goals down - a far better result than the way the match was panning out halfway through the first half.

New young signings Uros Borzas (Elverum) and Mads Hoxer Hangaard (Aalborg) are showing their worth, each scoring four times. Aalborg's depth is showing, however, with goals from nine of their team compared to six for Elverum.

RK CELJE PIVOVARNA Laško 17:14 THW KIEL

What a turnaround. After 12 minutes Kiel were leading 8:4 and looking comfortable, but Celje turned on the gas and brought Aleks Vlah on to court. With seven goals in just over 15 minutes, Vlah - and that sensational performance we mentioned earlier from Gal Gaberšek in goal - have given Celje a three-goal advantage.

19:10

Celje have just taken the lead against Kiel for the first time, 20 minutes in at 11:10.

At the moment Filip Jicha is keeping his star goalkeeper Niklas Landin in reserve, but Tomas Mrkva is being outplayed by an outstanding Gal Gaberšek for Celje. The 21-year-old has made eight saves and that has proved crucial.

Jicha calls a timeout - will he change tactics?

19:03

With the score now 12:6 in Aalborg's favour, Börge Lund takes a timeout. They need some luck, and for Emil Kheri Imsgard or Simon Mizera to start saving. Together they've stopped just one shot from 13, while Simon Gade has saved six from 12 and looks totally in control between his posts.

18:58

Kiel's Petter Øverby has just scored their seventh goal of the match - which is their 10,000th in the EHF Champions League. No, that's not a typo.

They lead Celje 7:4 - Celje rallied after a poor start, but Kiel have responded.

18:54

Some poor defending by Elverum and great defence and goalkeeping from Aalborg and Simon Gade have given the visitors a 7:4 lead after less than eight minutes. Lots of fast-paced Scandinavian play right now, as you might expect from a derby where only two field players (Uros Borzas and Josip Vidovic from Elverum) are not from Denmark, Iceland, Norway or Sweden.

18:47

Off we go!

Mads Hoxer Hangaard is the first to score in Elverum; after the home side fumble their first attack, the young right back grabs the ball and takes it straight up the court in a great fastbreak.

Meanwhile Kiel already lead 2:0 in Celje, with shots from Harald Reinkind and Eric Johansson within the first minute.

18:29

With only 15 minutes until throw-off, coverage will begin soon on EHFTV, for those of you in countries without a TV broadcaster.

Elverum vs Aalborg can be found on this link, while Celje vs Kiel is here. But if you can't decide which game to watch, remember there's always the split-screen option so you can keep up with both at once!

18:00

The second set of matches tonight will throw off at 20:45 CEST, as FC Porto host Telekom Veszprém and Paris Saint-Germain host Orlen Wisla Plock.

Porto currently sit bottom of group A after their 23:27 loss to Plock in Poland last week. Their home fans tend to be pretty good at spurring the team on, but they will need to be in particularly strong voice tonight as they face a Veszprém side who beat PSG 36:34 in round 1. Veszprém have won three of the four previous meetings between the two, with Porto snatching a draw last season in Hungary.

Likewise, PSG want a first win of the season. They ought to feel confident against Plock, whose victory against Porto marked a strong comeback to the Champions League, but who have lost in all four previous meetings with PSG. The two last played each other in the 2016/17 season.



17:19

For the other group B match starting at 18:45 CEST we go up North to watch the Scandinavian derby between Elverum and Aalborg.

Elverum made life difficult for Kiel only in the first half of last week's MOTW and returned to Norway with a 10-goal defeat. Aalborg, however, kept the points at home after a fierce battle with Celje, also thanks to 10 goals from new arrival Mikkel Hansen, including the Danish superstar's 1,000 career goal in Europe's top flight.

And there will be another milestone in this game, as it is Aalborg's 100th match in EHF Champions League history!

MATCHDAY!

⚔ Elverum VS Aalborg

🏆Machineseeker EHF Champions League

🏟 Terningen Arena 🕕 18:45

🎫 Billetter i EH-appen

Dresscode: White!

17:07

While the MOTW Barça vs Kielce tomorrow is probably the sweetest dessert you could think of, we start the round 2 menu with two tasty appetisers tonight at 18:45 CEST, both in group B, and both between a team that lost their opener last week and one that won theirs.

Kiel defeated Elverum in the MOTW last week and try to make it two wins out of two when they visit Celje. History clearly favours Kiel, who have dropped only one point in five previous away matches at Celje. On the other hand, Celje beat Kiel just once, but that, remarkably enough, happened in a game on the German side's court in 2017.

Also: watch out for Kiel's seventh goal tonight. That will be the club's 10,000th in their EHF Champions League history!



16:59

Before we take a closer look at tonight's games, starting with Elverum vs Aalborg in Norway and Celje vs Kiel in Slovenia, let's jump to the last games of round 2, tomorrow at 20:45 CEST. Those include the highly anticipated MOTW between Barça and Kielce – a repeat of the 2021/22 final from last June!

To get you in the mood for that mouth-watering MOTW, make sure you watch this episode of the Handball Diaries about the EHF FINAL4 2022:

🎥WATCH: https://t.co/2ID3DQoHTn#HandmadeHistory #ehfcl pic.twitter.com/wKPNd4x2Vh — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) September 20, 2022



16:54

The best way to get yourself informed about the eight matches today and tomorrow is our round preview: