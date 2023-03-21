Berlin keep clean record, Icelander boosts Kadetten

Skjern Handbold (DEN) vs Füchse Berlin (GER) 23:28 (11:14)

Füchse Berlin extended their streal of European League victories to eleven in a row and took a huge step towards the quarter-finals. Danish World Championship MVP and top scorer, Mathias Gidsel scored six goals against his fellow countrymen, while Austrian right wing Robert Weber, who had arrived in Berlin in February as a replacement for Hans Lindberg, netted nine times. Right from the start, Skjern were outclassed as Berlin pulled ahead for an 8:3 lead. Boosted by the eleven saves of goalkeeper, Christopher Bonde, the hosts managed to reduce the gap to three goals at the break.

With Oliver Norlyk on fire in the middle of the second half, Skjern even levelled the score at 22:22 with nine minutes left. However, while the arena went crazy, Berlin remained cold as ice, and did not allow any Skjern goal for eight minutes to pulled ahead to a decisive 28:22 lead. The Berlin run including three Weber strikes and four saves by goalkeeper, Dejan Milosavljev.