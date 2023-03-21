Montpellier with a big advantage while Irun take a small option

After finishing first in their group, Montpellier took a big step towards the quarter-finals by winning clearly in Ferencvaros. Even though they trailed by one at half-time, the French side managed to turn things around, strengthening its defence to eventually win by six.

Everything remains to be decided between Irun and Sporting. The Spanish side might have thought that they would have a had a bigger advantage after the first leg, but a three-goals lead is still a good accounting for Bidasoa ahead of the return leg.