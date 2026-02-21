Brest and CSM reach quarter-finals, Gros joins 1,000 Club

Brest and CSM reach quarter-finals, Gros joins 1,000 Club

21 February 2026, 20:40

The last round of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase opened on Saturday with four exciting clashes in Group B. In the Match of the Week, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria secured a win that denied Odense Håndbold a direct quarter-final spot, as both sides now head into the play-offs.

Brest Bretagne Handball confirmed their status as favourites against Krim Otp Group Mercator and sealed a quarter-final place, with Ana Gros joining the exclusive 1,000-goal club. CSM Bucuresti joined them among the top eight with a convincing win over Ikast Håndbold, while Sola HK closed their maiden European top-flight season with a win against HC Podravka.

  • FTC ended Odense's two-game winning run and revenged 32:34 defeat in round 1, but both sides were left without a quarter-final spot
  • the Player of the Match award went to Petra Simon who lead FTC to a win in the Match of the Week with eight goals
  • Brest secured a direct quarter-final spot with a convincing win against Krim — it's their fifth quarter-finals appearance
  • Ana Gros joined the exclusive Club of 1,000 of the EHF Champions League Women becoming only the fifth player in the history to reach that milestone — she netted seven against Krim
  • Tamara Mavsar, who decided to end her professional career at the end of the season, played her final EHF Champions League Women game after 15 seasons played at the highest level, netting eight times for Krim
  • CSM sealed a quarter-final berth — their 11th —with a convincing win against Ikast
  • Valeriia Maslova and Elizabeth Omoregie helped CSM stay unbeaten for the eighth game straight, netting seven and five times respectively
  • Sola finished their maiden Champions League season with a first win, beating Podravka at home

GROUP B

MOTW: ODENSE HÅNDBOLD (DEN) VS FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA (HUN) 28:30 (15:17)

H2H: 2-1-3
Top scorers: Elma Halilcevic 6/11, Mie Højlund 6/10 (Odense Håndbold); Petra Simon 8/12 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

It was a back-and-forth battle between two sides who knew a win could bring them closer to a direct quarter-final spot. Neither team managed to break away, with the biggest lead up to the 20th minute standing at just one goal. However, the final 10 minutes of the first half tilted the game in FTC's favour, as they capitalised on consecutive Odense technical errors. Mette Tranborg stepped up with three straight goals to push the lead to 16:13, allowing the visitors to carry the advantage into halftime.

FTC kept the lead after the break with Laura Glauser making a strong comeback between the posts, but Odense continued to pounce and gradually cut the gap. Powered by Elma Halilcevic and Mie Højlund, the hosts levelled in the 54th minute and, moments later, went in front at 28:27. In a thriller finish, with a quarter-final spot on the line for Odense, nerves came into play, and FTC sealed the deal to secure third place in the group, while the Danish side finished fourth.

 

20260221 ODE FTC 00023
It was a weird game to play actually - we felt we were in it, but of course we were behind and struggling for most of the time. When everything comes to an end, it's unfortunately a deserved win for them.
Maren Aardahl
Line player, Odense Håndbold
20260221 ODE FTC 00041
We knew that it would be a tough game and that we had to "overperform" for a win, taken our injury list into consideration. I am very proud of what the team delivered today, to come here in Odense and get a win, doesn't happen for everyone.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

SOLA HK (NOR) VS HC PODRAVKA (CRO) 33:24 (17:12)

H2H: 3-0-1
Top scorers: Frida Brandbu 6/7 (Sola HK); Katja Vukovic 4/5 (HC Podravka)

Podravka, who had already clinched a play-off spot, made a solid start against Sola, but once the hosts caught up, the momentum shifted. Sola took their first lead in the 14th minute and quickly tightened their grip on the game. Strong defensive actions forced Podravka into mistakes, which were punished through quick goals, setting a 12:9 lead that stretched to five by half-time. Podravka, who travelled with only 12 players due to injuries, started to falter in the second half as the lack of energy started to pile up.

Frida Brandbu stepped up as Sola's leader, helping her side build a nine-goal lead within the first eight minutes of the second half, which proved too much for Podravka to overturn. Sola entered the final 10 minutes with a 29:20 advantage and ended their maiden campaign on a high, celebrating their first Champions League victory.

 

20260221 Sola HC Podravka Vegeta Hans Lie NZ96681A
This is the biggest stage, and it has been nothing but an amazing experience for Sola. We’ve had many close games and have shown that we belong among the very best. We were extremely hungry to top it all off with a victory, and it was fantastic to achieve that today in such a convincing way.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK
20260221 Sola HC Podravka Vegeta Hans Lie NZ97755
I would like to congratulate Sola on their win. Now that we are in the play-offs, anything can happen. I hope we can have all our best players ready and that we will have success in the final part of the Champions league.
Ivica Obrvan
Head coach, HC Podravka

CSM BUCURESTI (ROU) VS IKAST HÅNDBOLD (DEN) 33:24 (15:7)

H2H: 6-0-2
Top scorers: Valeriia Maslova 7/12 (CSM Bucuresti); Julie Scaglione 7/14 (Ikast Håndbold)

CSM's winning run continued as the Romanian side looked to finish the group phase on a high. It was a slow start from both sides, with just two goals each in the opening six minutes, but midway through the first half CSM turned the tide and imposed their rhythm. Backed by a strong defensive display and Gabriela Moreschi between the posts — standing at 59 per cent save efficiency — CSM built a 13:5 lead. Ikast's fifth goal came in the 16th minute, leaving them scoreless for the next 10.

Ikast improved in the second half, scoring seven times in 10 minutes, but the gap from the break proved too big to close. CSM kept their rhythm, with Valeriia Maslova and Elizabeth Omoregie as the fulcrums of their attack, extending their winning streak to eight and securing a victory worth a quarter-final spot.

 

20260221 Csmbucuresti Ikast 33
We respect Ikast a lot, we have prepared a lot so thank you for the game! We play with a lot of confidence right now and I enjoy these loud games that we play at home, with our fans in the stands. I think we are not in a position to choose the opponents so I just want to reach the EHF FINAL4 without thinking about anything that happened in the past.
Gabriela Goncalves Dias Moreschi
Goalkeeper, CSM Bucuresti
20260221 Csmbucuresti Ikast 36
It was a very tough first half, I think CSM played very well especially in defence. There was a gap that we couldn’t close at half-time. We came with a bit more speed in the second half but it wasn’t enough. I think right now CSM are the better team. They won a lot of games in a row now and I think that is pretty impressive. The spectators in Romania make a great atmosphere and we are looking forward to coming back!
Claus Mogensen
Head coach, Ikast Håndbold

KRIM OTP GROUP MERCATOR (SLO) VS BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL (FRA) 25:37 (9:18)

H2H: 2-0-4
Top scorers: Tamara Mavsar 8/12 (Krim Otp Group Mercator); Ana Gros 7/11 (Brest Bretagne Handball)

Brest Bretagne Handball knew that a win or a draw would secure a direct quarter-final ticket, and from the first minute they stepped up a gear. The stretch between the 10th and 20th minute proved decisive, as the French side spurred a 9:1 run to open a double-digit lead. While Brest's attack was varied, the real battle unfolded between the posts — despite trailing, Maja Vojnovic stood at 43 per cent with 13 saves, while Floriane André pushed Brest forward with over 50 per cent save efficiency.

The goalkeepers remained high in the second half as Jovana Risovic and Camille Depuiset joined in, but Brest stayed in control to seal a convincing win. Their top scorer was Ana Gros, who netted seven to reach the exclusive 1,000-goal club, joining Anita Görbicz, Andrea Lekic, Jovanka Radicevic and Cristina Neagu.

 

R1JC9475 (1)
I expected that we might show more relaxation on the court, especially since the match didn't decide anything. It is true that we don't have a wide rotation, but despite the missing players, I wanted and expected us to show a bit more 'teeth.' I can't say that we didn't show them at times, but we didn't show it as much as I would have liked, especially not for the full 60 minutes.
Žiga Novak
Head coach, Krim Otp Group Mercator
R1JC1442 (1)
Yes, this match was crucial for maintaining our position at the top of the group. We remained highly focused throughout the week and maintained high intensity for the full duration of the game. It was a complete performance, everyone participated, and our objective has been met.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
