Brest Bretagne Handball confirmed their status as favourites against Krim Otp Group Mercator and sealed a quarter-final place, with Ana Gros joining the exclusive 1,000-goal club. CSM Bucuresti joined them among the top eight with a convincing win over Ikast Håndbold, while Sola HK closed their maiden European top-flight season with a win against HC Podravka.

FTC ended Odense's two-game winning run and revenged 32:34 defeat in round 1, but both sides were left without a quarter-final spot

the Player of the Match award went to Petra Simon who lead FTC to a win in the Match of the Week with eight goals

Brest secured a direct quarter-final spot with a convincing win against Krim — it's their fifth quarter-finals appearance

Ana Gros joined the exclusive Club of 1,000 of the EHF Champions League Women becoming only the fifth player in the history to reach that milestone — she netted seven against Krim

Tamara Mavsar, who decided to end her professional career at the end of the season, played her final EHF Champions League Women game after 15 seasons played at the highest level, netting eight times for Krim

CSM sealed a quarter-final berth — their 11th —with a convincing win against Ikast

Valeriia Maslova and Elizabeth Omoregie helped CSM stay unbeaten for the eighth game straight, netting seven and five times respectively

Sola finished their maiden Champions League season with a first win, beating Podravka at home

GROUP B

H2H: 2-1-3

Top scorers: Elma Halilcevic 6/11, Mie Højlund 6/10 (Odense Håndbold); Petra Simon 8/12 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria)

It was a back-and-forth battle between two sides who knew a win could bring them closer to a direct quarter-final spot. Neither team managed to break away, with the biggest lead up to the 20th minute standing at just one goal. However, the final 10 minutes of the first half tilted the game in FTC's favour, as they capitalised on consecutive Odense technical errors. Mette Tranborg stepped up with three straight goals to push the lead to 16:13, allowing the visitors to carry the advantage into halftime.

FTC kept the lead after the break with Laura Glauser making a strong comeback between the posts, but Odense continued to pounce and gradually cut the gap. Powered by Elma Halilcevic and Mie Højlund, the hosts levelled in the 54th minute and, moments later, went in front at 28:27. In a thriller finish, with a quarter-final spot on the line for Odense, nerves came into play, and FTC sealed the deal to secure third place in the group, while the Danish side finished fourth.