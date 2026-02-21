Brest and CSM reach quarter-finals, Gros joins 1,000 Club
The last round of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 group phase opened on Saturday with four exciting clashes in Group B. In the Match of the Week, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria secured a win that denied Odense Håndbold a direct quarter-final spot, as both sides now head into the play-offs.
It was a weird game to play actually - we felt we were in it, but of course we were behind and struggling for most of the time. When everything comes to an end, it's unfortunately a deserved win for them.
We knew that it would be a tough game and that we had to "overperform" for a win, taken our injury list into consideration. I am very proud of what the team delivered today, to come here in Odense and get a win, doesn't happen for everyone.
This is the biggest stage, and it has been nothing but an amazing experience for Sola. We’ve had many close games and have shown that we belong among the very best. We were extremely hungry to top it all off with a victory, and it was fantastic to achieve that today in such a convincing way.
I would like to congratulate Sola on their win. Now that we are in the play-offs, anything can happen. I hope we can have all our best players ready and that we will have success in the final part of the Champions league.
We respect Ikast a lot, we have prepared a lot so thank you for the game! We play with a lot of confidence right now and I enjoy these loud games that we play at home, with our fans in the stands. I think we are not in a position to choose the opponents so I just want to reach the EHF FINAL4 without thinking about anything that happened in the past.
It was a very tough first half, I think CSM played very well especially in defence. There was a gap that we couldn’t close at half-time. We came with a bit more speed in the second half but it wasn’t enough. I think right now CSM are the better team. They won a lot of games in a row now and I think that is pretty impressive. The spectators in Romania make a great atmosphere and we are looking forward to coming back!
I expected that we might show more relaxation on the court, especially since the match didn't decide anything. It is true that we don't have a wide rotation, but despite the missing players, I wanted and expected us to show a bit more 'teeth.' I can't say that we didn't show them at times, but we didn't show it as much as I would have liked, especially not for the full 60 minutes.
Yes, this match was crucial for maintaining our position at the top of the group. We remained highly focused throughout the week and maintained high intensity for the full duration of the game. It was a complete performance, everyone participated, and our objective has been met.