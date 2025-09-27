Brest and Györ maintain perfect record; Podravka and Odense share spoils

Brest and Györ maintain perfect record; Podravka and Odense share spoils

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
27 September 2025, 20:48

Round 3 of the EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 opened with four exciting matches on Saturday – and three of them were played in Group B. In an exciting Match of the Week, Brest Bretagne Handball claimed their third win, this time against CSM Bucuresti (34:31), while HC Podravka and Odense Håndbold dropped their first points in a mutual encounter (31:31).

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria earned their first points in the competition, narrowly beating Sola HK (26:25), and in the only match in Group B, titleholders Györi Audi ETO KC proved too strong for OTP Group Buducnost, winning 36:20.

  • Györ's 16-goal victory is the biggest win claimed by any team in the current EHF Champions League season
  • Buducnost and Györ met for the 32nd time in European club competitions, and the Hungarian heavyweights took their 24th win
  • Brest remain the only team in Group B with a 100 per cent record, as a solid all-round performance helped them beat CSM
  • In the absence of injured Matea Pletikosic, who had netted 19 times in two previous games, sisters Katarina and Ana Pandza combined for 15 of 31 Podravka's goals, helping their team to take a point against Odense
  • late surge helped FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria to snatch their first points in the competition, as the Hungarian team defeated Sola

GROUP A

OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 20:36 (6:18)

H2H: 3-5-24
Top scorers: Csenge Fodor 6/7 (Györi Audi ETO KC), Ivana Godec 5/7 (OTP Group Buducnost)

It was a turbulent week for Buducnost, who parted ways with head coach Bojana Popovic, as Zoran Abramovic took over the helm and led them in the game against Györ. However, his debut was hardly a success, as the Montenegrin side suffered their third consecutive defeat. Reigning champions from Hungary took an early control of the match and led 4:0, later 8:2. Abramovic took two early timeouts, but if was not of much help, as his team struggled both in attack and in defence, which resulted in Györ's 12-goal advantage at half-time. The Hungarian team's goalkeeper Zsófi Szemerey had an excellent game, boasting 15 saves for a 43 per cent save rate, and restricting Buducnost to just six goals before the break. In the second half, the hosts improved their shot efficiency, but Györ maintained a confident lead and had no problems securing a victory.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

ZRKB GYO 2
We made too many mistakes against a team that punishes every error. The biggest problem was the start of the game, as we missed seven clear chances and a penalty in the first 10 minutes. After that, we switched to playing seven against six and started scoring, but they kept responding with goals into the empty net. Our goal was to concede no more than 30 goals and to score over 20, to make the defeat more acceptable. All players had their chance, we created opportunities, but we showed too much respect to the opponent and their goalkeeper. Fear crept into our game and our shots were not at the level they should have been.
Zoran Abramovic
Head coach, OTP Group Buducnost
ZRKB GYO 12 (1)
Last season we dropped a point in Podgorica. I believe OTP Group Buducnost now have a stronger team, and we had full respect for our opponent. We are very happy with the victory, as we played an almost perfect game.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Györi Audi ETO KC

GROUP B

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Sola HK (NOR) 26:25 (9:14)

H2H: 1-0-0
Top scorers: Petra Simon 6/8 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria), Katrin Klujber 6/6 (FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria), Camilla Herrem 6/7 (Sola HK)

Both sides were looking for their first points in the current tournament, and in their first mutual encounter in European club competitions, it was Sola who had a much better start, as a string of Rikke Granlund's saves lifted them to a shocking 6:0 lead. FTC opened their account only in the 12th minute, as Petra Simon finally broke the deadlock, but Sola went on to dominate, building up a five-goal advantage at the break. FTC improved their performance and slashed the gap to 18:17 midway through the second half, but the Nordic team seemed to weather the storm, as they led 24:20 with seven and a half minutes remaining. However, Daria Dmitrieva and Katrin Klujber combined for five goals in the remaining time, and a crucial 5:0 run handed the home side their first lead, 25:24, with two minutes to go. Dina Olufsen drew level for Sola from a seven-meter shot, but Klujber scored the winner – also from a penalty shot – with half a minute to play, leaving the Norwegian side frustrated.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

NASZ4152 (2)
It was a stressful match, but this victory can mean a lot going forward, because there’s a huge difference between winning and losing. In the end, what made the difference that we managed to stay calm and did what we wanted.
Jesper Jensen
Head coach, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
20250927SMIC2233
This was a fantastic match from my girls, maybe the best defensive match of my career, but we’ve unfortunately seen experienced international players, and we have never been in this situation before. The last five minutes they came through and beat us. This is the experience we have to learn. I’m very proud of the girls and today’s match. It’s a good team with all national players, so I’m very satisfied with the game but very disappointed. I’m happy but sad at the same time.
Steffen Stegavik
Head coach, Sola HK

HC Podravka (CRO) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 31:31 (16:16)

H2H: 0-1-2
Top scorers: Thale Rushfeldt Deila 9/11 (Odense Håndbold), Katarina Pandža 8/11 (HC Podravka)

Both rivals were looking to extend their winning streaks, but none of them managed to do it, as the sides ultimately settled for a draw in an exciting duel. Odense were the first team to open up a two-goal lead, 9:7 in the 13th minute, and while they had a slight advantage for most of the first half, Podravka drew level before the break. Odense relied on Thale Rushfeldt Deila and Elma Halilcevic, whose impact helped the Danish team to open the second half with a 4:0 run. Their lead reached five goals at 22:17 and 23:18, but the Nordic side could not keep the momentum, as the Croatian side, led by the Pandza sisters, drew level at 26:26. The closing minutes were nerve-wracking, and while Odense were up 31:30, Josipa Mamic's goal with 29 seconds to go secured Podravka a draw.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250927 RK Podravka Odense Handbold 43
I would like to congratulate the coaches and the girls. We prepared well for this game. But it's not easy to play without Matea, Klara, Mija, Kristina... Nor to train. We haven't been around much this week and it's hard to try something in defence or attack. I think we played a great attacking match, but we can do much better in defence, especially this game with the pivot. But it's just the beginning. We have one more Champions League game before the international break. We will concentrate as much as possible and aim for a point or two. Once again, congratulations to the whole team.
Katarina Pandža
Left back, HC Podravka
20250927 RK Podravka Odense Handbold 13
From our side it was a very rough game. We made many mistakes and we had four goals in the second half and actually had a good possibility to win. But we started to make mistakes again. In defence we were struggling the whole match. In the end, we had chances, but we didin't take them. We are a little bit disappointed with the draw, but we have to respect Podravka how well they played today. Katarina Pandža was difficult to manage in our defence and that's why we had so many problems. This wasn't good enough and we have to have more discipline in the defence. We are always a team that likes to play with speed, but when our opponents are scoring so many goals, it's difficult to have the speed in the match.
Jakob Vestergaard
Head coach, Odense Håndbold

MOTW: Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 34:31 (17:17)

H2H: 5-1-1
Top scorers: Clarisse Mariot 9/12 (Brest Bretagne Handball), Trine Jensen 9/12 (CSM Bucuresti)

The teams had the same amount of scored goals after the two previous matches (58), but while their encounter was quite tight and the opponents were level at half-time, it was Brest who had the upper hand in the second half to secure their third consecutive win. In fact, the French side enjoyed a better start of the game, opening up a 6:3 lead, but gradually CSM found their rhythm, and following an open exchange of goals, the 17:17 score at the break looked logical. But led by Clarisse Mairot and Annika Lott, who combined for nearly a half of their team's tally (16 of 34), Brest regained control after the restart, and a 5:0 run lifted them to a 26:20 lead. Powered by Elizabeth Omoregie, who scored all her seven goals in the second half, CSM cut the deficit to 26:23, but a string of saves from Camille Depuiset as well as good counter attacks helped Brest restore a six-goal gap at 32:26 before they clinched a well-deserved victory.

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IMG 0723
Yes, we created the gap each time at the beginning of both halves. We had a slight dip at the end of the first half when we made the rotations. Everyone played their part tonight. The girls held strong in defence and in attack. A well-managed match from the team. A successful test tonight at home, it was an important game. A tough battle against a very experienced and powerful team. It’s a great result for us tonight.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
I94A7234
Firstly, I would like to congratulate Brest for tonight’s match and for their victory. Of course, I am a bit upset and frustrated after this game. We started off fairly well but afterwards it became more complicated. We didn’t play some situations well enough. Today was really very difficult for us, and trying to come back into the game was hard.
Adrian Vasile
Head coach, CSM Bucuresti
NASZ4891
Nasz Nikolett
NASZ4637
Nasz Nikolett
20250927SMIC2704
MICHELLER SZILVIA
20250927SMIC3845
MICHELLER SZILVIA
20250927SMIC3779
MICHELLER SZILVIA
20250927SMIC3187
MICHELLER SZILVIA
20250927SMIC2634
MICHELLER SZILVIA
NASZ6276
Nasz Nikolett
IMG 0897
BBH - Olivier Stephan
IMG 0930
BBH - Olivier Stephan
IMG 1199
BBH - Olivier Stephan
IMG 0429
BBH - Olivier Stephan
IMG 0685
BBH - Olivier Stephan
IMG 0662
BBH - Olivier Stephan
IMG 0730
BBH - Olivier Stephan
ZRKB GYO 2 17
Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost
ZRKB GYO 12
Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost
ZRKB GYO 2 8
Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost
ZRKB GYO 3 7
Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost
ZRKB GYO 3 2
Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost
ZRKB GYO 2 15
Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost
ZRKB GYO 2 4
Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost
ZRKB GYO 4 10
Dejan Starcevic / WHC OTP Group Buducnost
20250927 RK Podravka Odense Handbold 32
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20250927 RK Podravka Odense Handbold 37
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20250927 RK Podravka Odense Handbold 38
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20250927 RK Podravka Odense Handbold 35
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20250927 RK Podravka Odense Handbold 39
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20250927 RK Podravka Odense Handbold 41
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
20250927 RK Podravka Odense Handbold 12
Ivan Brkić / RK Podravka
World And European Wheelchair Championship PSR37772
Previous Article Nine teams set for European Wheelchair Handball Championship draw

Latest news

More News