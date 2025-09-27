From our side it was a very rough game. We made many mistakes and we had four goals in the second half and actually had a good possibility to win. But we started to make mistakes again. In defence we were struggling the whole match. In the end, we had chances, but we didin't take them. We are a little bit disappointed with the draw, but we have to respect Podravka how well they played today. Katarina Pandža was difficult to manage in our defence and that's why we had so many problems. This wasn't good enough and we have to have more discipline in the defence. We are always a team that likes to play with speed, but when our opponents are scoring so many goals, it's difficult to have the speed in the match.

Jakob Vestergaard Head coach, Odense Håndbold