Nine teams set for European Wheelchair Handball Championship draw

A record nine teams will be participating in the tournament, which takes place from 26-30 November 2025. Every match is going to be played at the NBA Basketball School Arena in Vilnius, Lithuania.

EHF European Wheelchair Handball Championship 2025 draw

POT 1

Netherlands (NED)

Norway (NOR)

Portugal (POR)

France (FRA)

POT 2

Hungary (HUN)

Croatia (CRO)

Romania (ROU)

Spain (ESP)

HOST

Lithuania (LTU)

The tournament winner and runner-up will both qualify for the 2026 Wheelchair Handball World Cup.

Previously a six-a-side tournament, the EHF European Wheelchair Handball Championship is now aligned with the world championship as a four-a-side from now on. This move, plus the growth of the sport as a whole, has allowed more teams to take part.

The first four-a-side world championship took place in 2024, two years on from the combined European and world championship in 2022, hosted and won by Portugal.

Past performances at major tournaments has been used to seed the teams for the draw. The four teams with stronger records are in pot 1, with another four in pot 2. Once those eight teams have been split into two groups of four, hosts and debutants Lithuania will have the choice of which group they enter, creating one group of five teams and one of four.

You can watch the draw live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel or by clicking on the video embedded below at 11:00 CEST on Monday 30 September.

Main photo © PhotoReport.in