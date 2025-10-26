in their first official meeting, Odense took a strong win against Sola after a convincing first half — Andrea Nørklit Jørgensen made 12 saves, seven of them before the break

Anna Vyakhireva’s 12 goals led Brest to a comeback as they celebrated their first win against Ikast

Brest remained the only perfect team in group B, keeping pace with the five straight victories of Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball in group A

BVB grabbed their second home win, defeating Buducnost with the help of Alina Grijseels

for the Montenegrin side, eight goals from Jelena Radivojevic were not enough to claim their first points — Buducnost and Sola remain the only two clubs still without points this season

GROUP A

H2H: 2-0-3

Top scorers: Alina Grijseels 6/8 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Jelena Radivojevic 8/11 (OTP Group Buducnost)

Buducnost failed to grab their first win of the season as BVB produced a strong performance in the second half and took their second victory in this EHF Champions League campaign. After Borussia’s strong start, Armelle Attingré and Jelena Radivojevic sparked the turnaround with key saves and goals, helping the visitors open a 9:6 lead. But BVB refused to fold — Alina Grijseels and Dana Bleckmann stepped up in the closing minutes, breaking Buducnost’s flow and securing the equaliser (11:11) five minutes before the half-time buzzer.

The back-and-forth game continued until the final 10 minutes, when BVB found new energy and completely turned the game around, propelling it to a four-goal run and setting a 25:21 lead. They made the most of Buducnost's errors — 16 of them — and comfortably won by six.