Brest make impressive comeback; home wins for Dortmund and Odense
The EHF Champions League Women 2025/26 round 5 concluded on Sunday with three clashes. In group A, BV Borussia Dortmund celebrated their second home win, leaving OTP Group Buducnost still without a victory this season. Group B saw Odense Håndbold return to their winning track with a commanding Nordic derby performance against Sola HK, while Brest Bretagne Handball stepped up in the final 15 minutes to beat Ikast Håndbold and remain perfect.
We showed a good attitude for 60 minutes and brought a lot of energy to the court. That was very important in this competitive game. We made too many mistakes in the first half, and we didn't have our usual confidence in the goal either. We then won the second half 17:11, which was really good.
It was a good game. From the start, it was equal in the first half, but in the second half we lost control and they went a little bit forward and then won the game. But we can be satisfied. In the last two games we lost with many goals against Györ and Metz. Those were two tough games for us. But now I think it was better. And I want to say congratulations to Dortmund.
We had some defensive troubles mid-week, but today we really showed a strong defence, which I'm very satisfied with. I'm proud of the team's performance in the first half. However, we did lack some defensive quality in the second half, but overall I am very happy with the win.
Of course, when you are 10 goals behind at the break, you know it is going to be a tough one. Our attack was way better in the second half, but we can't be satisfied with the first one, obviously.
We played a really good first half and also got off to a really good start in the second half, you could only dream of leading by five or six goals against Brest. But, unfortunately, we had a hard time with their seven against six game, while we were burning our chances in attack. We have so many things we can take from this game.
A real match with every possible emotion. We made a lot of mistakes in the first half — we were far from playing our best handball. We came back from the locker rooms with determination, and in the end, playing seven against six really helped us. This one feels good — we went out and fought for it, and we showed character, so that’s very positive for what’s ahead.