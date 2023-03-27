Another factor might be the home crowd at the João Rocha Pavilion.

“Of course, it can make a difference. We have to try to take advantage of that strength of our supporters, always focused on the game and enjoying a great atmosphere in our favour,” Maciel added.

Still, the Argentine goalkeeper shows a lot of respect for the opponents, highlighting the experience of some of their players.

“Bidasoa Irun are a team with a lot of experience. They have very experienced players like (Julen) Aguinagalde and (Rodrigo) Salinas. Bidasoa are a historic team, with tactical discipline. We have to be at our best level to get a turnaround,” Maciel said.

Back in time in Argentina, where he was born in Buenos Aires, the young Leo divided his time between football, a sport loved so much in the country of the current world champions, and handball. But at the age of 15, he made up his mind for good and started playing only handball and more seriously.

“From then on, there was no doubt. I have never stopped playing handball,” he said.

Maciel came to Europe and first played in Spain, for Posada, in 2009. He returned to Argentina for a few seasons but has been ever present in Europe since 2015, playing for Zamora and Cuenca, before arriving at Barça in 2021.

What followed was a career highlight for Maciel, being part of the team that successfully defended their title in the EHF Champions League that season.