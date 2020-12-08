Convincing CSKA win once again

CSKA proved they are on a good path in EHF European League with 35:23 win against Besiktas.

After a difficult start of the competition, the Russian club have stepped-up and have now won three matches.

Besiktas, meanwhile, end the year with another defeat and will have to work hard to make an impression in the second part of the season.

Besiktas Aygaz (TUR) - HC CSKA (RUS) 23:35 (11:17)

a 71% scoring efficiency was the reason why CSKA were superior

Besiktas, on the other hand, had a scoring efficiency of just 47%

Besiktas still struggle with their attack, but enjoy a couple of good moment in the first 30 minutes

The biggest lead for CSKA was +14 (28:14) in 46th minute

Fatih Calkamis, Gokay Bilim and Genco Ilanc each scored four for Besiktas

Stanislav Zhukov with 8 (from 9) goals and Igor Soroka with seven from seven shots were CSKA’s best players

Deadly CSKA attack

CSKA had four players in the mood for scoring in this match. Stanislav Zhukov from the left back position scored eight times. With 100 per cent efficiency, Igor Soroka did not miss one of the seven shots from left wing position.

The right back positions were also prominent throughout the game, whether that was Alex Astrashapkin or Dener Jaanimaa. Astrashapkin scored six out of six goals while Jaanimaa found the target five times. It was a convincing victory for Velimir Petkovic’s team.