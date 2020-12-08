Montpellier maintain perfect record

Alingsas once again gave their best against the French powerhouse, but Montpellier’s experience was too much for them.

The hosts were level up until the 20th minute before Montpellier turned on the style and went on to register a comfortable victory. The win for the French side made it four wins out of four in the EHF European League while Alingsas remain on the hunt for their third win of the competition.

GROUP C

Alingsas HK (SWE) - Montpellier HB (FRA) 25:33 (13:19)

from the start Montpellier maintained a small lead but Alingsas kept up with the pace

the turning point was 20th minute when Montpellier enjoyed a three-goal run for a 16:12 lead

Anton Hagvall with his saves alongside scorers Axel Franzen and Andreas Lang kept Alingsas in the game

Marin Sego had good day with 11 saves for Montpellier

this is fourth win for French team, while Alingsas’s two victories came against Magdeburg and Besiktas

Young stars stand out

When it comes to the younger generations of French players, there are few well-known names. But in tonight’s match there were two who stood out - Kyllian Villeminot and Melvyn Richardson. Both players born in 1998 were in perfect harmony tonight both scoring six times.

Both back court players, one on the right and one on the centre, are a nightmare for opponents’ defence. They are young stars of this Montpellier team and the French national side in total with 36 goals in this EHF European League season.