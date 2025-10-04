GROUP A



BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 22:26 (9:11)



H2H: 0-0-1

Top scorers: Pernille Brandenborg 6/7 (Storhamar Handball Elite), Alina Grijseels 3/5 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Alicia Langer 3/6 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Kelly Vollebregt 3/5 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Guro Nestaker 3/4 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Lara Egeling 3/5 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Dana Bleckmann 3/7 (BV Borussia Dortmund)



Two teams were levelled at two points before the game, but Storhamar had boasted the best defence in the competition – in stark contrast to Dortmund. The Norwegian side's Eli Marie Raasok has been one of the best goalkeepers of the current EHF Champions League season so far, and she showed her quality once again at Dortmund. The home side scored their first goal only in the eighth minute, as Alina Grijseels converted a penalty shot. However, Dortmund goalkeeper Sarah Wachter also did quite well, and neither team could deliver a goal between the 17th and 25th minute, as the score remained unchanged at 7:7. Then Veronika Mala spurred Storhamar's 4:0 run, but Dortmund cut the gap to two goals at half-time and drew level at 17:17 midway through the second. However, some more saves from Raasok helped the Nordic side pull clear at 24:19 with eight minutes to go, and Dortmund, who had just 31 per cent attack efficiency in this match, had no time and energy to hit back.