Györ and Metz stay perfect; Nordic teams claim away wins

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
04 October 2025, 20:20

Round 4 of the EHF Champions League Women opened with five Saturday matches - four of them from Group A. Playing at home, both Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball maintained their perfect record, and the Hungarian titleholders defeated Gloria Bistrita (33:18), while Metz proved too strong for OTP Group Buducnost (38:18).

After a slow start in the competition, Team Esbjerg took their second straight victory, 32:29 at DVSC Schaeffler, while Storhamar Handball Elite also celebrated an away win, 26:22 at BV Borussia Dortmund. In the only Group B encounter, strong second-half performance helped Ikast Håndbold come out on top in the Nordic clash at Sola HK, 31:22.

  • 13 saves and a 37 per cent save efficiency from Eli Marie Raasok powered Storhamar to a 26:22 win at Dortmund

  • six players netted three times for Dortmund, but none of their teammates scored more goals

  • eight goals from Tabea Schmid helped Esbjerg grab two points at Debrecen
  • Metz claimed their biggest victory in the current EHF Champions League season, by 20 goals, with Tyra Axner being their top scorer with seven goals

  • Hatadou Sako stopped 17 balls for nearly a 49 per cent save rate, helping Györ take a commanding win against Bistrita

  • Bistrica suffered their biggest defeat in the continental top flight, by 15 goals, and scored the smallest amount of goals in a match at this level, just 18

  • debutants Sola HK are still without points, after suffering their fourth consecutive defeat in the tournament

GROUP A

BV Borussia Dortmund (GER) vs Storhamar Handball Elite (NOR) 22:26 (9:11)

H2H: 0-0-1
Top scorers: Pernille Brandenborg 6/7 (Storhamar Handball Elite), Alina Grijseels 3/5 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Alicia Langer 3/6 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Kelly Vollebregt 3/5 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Guro Nestaker 3/4 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Lara Egeling 3/5 (BV Borussia Dortmund), Dana Bleckmann 3/7 (BV Borussia Dortmund)
 
Two teams were levelled at two points before the game, but Storhamar had boasted the best defence in the competition – in stark contrast to Dortmund. The Norwegian side's Eli Marie Raasok has been one of the best goalkeepers of the current EHF Champions League season so far, and she showed her quality once again at Dortmund. The home side scored their first goal only in the eighth minute, as Alina Grijseels converted a penalty shot. However, Dortmund goalkeeper Sarah Wachter also did quite well, and neither team could deliver a goal between the 17th and 25th minute, as the score remained unchanged at 7:7. Then Veronika Mala spurred Storhamar's 4:0 run, but Dortmund cut the gap to two goals at half-time and drew level at 17:17 midway through the second. However, some more saves from Raasok helped the Nordic side pull clear at 24:19 with eight minutes to go, and Dortmund, who had just 31 per cent attack efficiency in this match, had no time and energy to hit back.

Borussia St
I feel like we made way too many technical mistakes today, but even with that we were able to stay close all the way until 17:17 in the second half. We'll just keep working and trying.
Dana Bleckmann
Left back, BV Borussia Dortmund
Storhamar St
We were able to deliver on the defensive side of the game for a bigger portion of it. I believe that's what decided this one today.

Mathilde Rivas-Toft
Right back, Storhamar Handball Elite

DVSC Schaeffler (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 29:32 (14:15)

H2H: 0-0-1
Top scorers: Tabea Schmid 8/8 (Team Esbjerg), Jovana Jovovic 6/7 (DVSC Schaeffler)
 
Esbjerg had a slight advantage early in the match and opened a 6:5 lead in the ninth minute, but then Debrecen turned the tide, as a 4:0 run in the next 10 minutes handed them a 9:6 advantage. However, the Danish side changed their defence to 5:1, and in attack, line player Tabea Schmid took the initiative. It helped the visitors get back on track, as they created a one-goal advantage at half-time (15:14). Schmid continued to show her fire power after the break, and so did Esbjerg stars Nora Mørk and Henny Reistad, securing their team a four-goal lead at 21:17. Nevertheless, Debrecen did not give up and closed the gap to just one goal on a few occasions, last at 26:25 with 10 minutes to go. But goalkeeper Anna Kristensen made some crucial saves late in the match, and Mørk had an impact with both goals and assists, so the Danish team grabbed a three-goal victory.

Dvsc St
I’m disappointed because of the result, but I’m very proud as well considering we managed to get back into this one several times. I just hope we’ll be able to match this tempo and intensity against other teams as well.
Jovana Jovovic
Left back, DVSC Schaeffler
Esbjerg St
I’m so tired, the match was very intense and it was not easy to stay in control of it. We managed to secure a win against a tough team today, team that played with serious tempo. It was a physical game, and in the end a valuable victory for us.

Tabea Schmid
Line player, Team Esbjerg

Metz Handball (FRA) vs OTP Group Buducnost (MNE) 38:18 (20:11)

H2H: 7-0-10
Top scorers: Tyra Axner 7/12 (Metz Handball), Jelena Vukcevic 4/9 (OTP Group Buducnost)
 
While Metz had the maximum of six points after three matches, Buducnost had no points under their belt. However, in the opening 10 minutes, this difference could hardly be noticed on the court, as the rivals traded goals and took turns in the lead. But propelled by Lucie Granier's goals, the home side then enjoyed a 5:1 run, pulling clear and forcing Buducnost's coach Zoran Abramovic to take a timeout. It was not of much help, as Metz gained momentum and continued to dominate. Their goalkeeper Johanna Bundsen did a very good job, and her nine saves in the first half helped the French side create a nine-goal gap at the interval, 20:11. After the break, Metz showed no signs of slowing down, as 11 of their players netted at least once throughout the game. Tyra Axner, Sarah Bouktit, Lucie Granier and Lena Grandveau had a special impact, combining for 25 goals, while Bundsen boasted a 44 per cent save rate before being substituted by Sabina Novotna late in the game.

Metz St
A lot of pride, a lot of joy. The match went pretty much the way we expected and hoped. We had a sluggish start, due to a few mistakes on our part, but once we found our rhythm it was good. The rotations worked really well, and everyone contributed. We built the team for this, we’re very happy to be here, and now it’s up to us to keep it going.

Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
Buducnost St
It’s never pleasant to lose by twenty goals, so obviously I'm not feeling great. Metz is a very strong team — congratulations to them. We tried to do what we could, but we made too many technical mistakes. We need to get back faster in defense . We'll just keep working.
Hawa N'diaye
Line player, OTP Group Buducnost

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Gloria Bistrita (ROU) 33:18 (18:9)

H2H: 1-0-0
Top scorers: Csenge Fodor 8/8 (Györi Audi ETO KC), Asuka Fukita 4/7 (Gloria Bistrita)
 
Just like Metz, reigning champions Györ earned their fourth straight win in the current tournament, beating their Romanian rivals with ease. The Hungarian heavyweights enjoyed an impressive start, taking a 5:0 lead before Bistrita finally scored their first goal in the ninth minute. Emilie Hovden and Csenge Fodor combined for five goals in 11 minutes, and Hatadou Sako made a string of saves, helping Györ extend the gap to 8:1. While the visitors somewhat improved their efficiency in attack, the hosts went on to dominate, imposing their rhythm on the Romanian team, so their nine-goal lead at half-time looked well-deserved. Then the hosts opened the second half with a 4:0 run and never looked back, as Sako continued to stand like a wall and deny Bistrita's players time after time.

Gyor St
I haven’t really been satisfied with our defense so far, but something happened with the team in Podgorica – our backline became much more effective and tougher, and that was visible again today. We had a dream start, leading 11–2 in the first 10–15 minutes. We prepared well, and overall it was an excellent performance that we can be satisfied with.
Per Johansson
Head coach, Győri Audi ETO KC
Gloria St
We have worked well during the season so far, but this time we really underperformed in defense, which was reflected in the number of goals we conceded. ETO also surprised us a little, and although this wasn’t our best day, we have to learn from it and build on the positives.
Paula Arcos
Centre back, Gloria Bistrita

GROUP B

Sola HK (NOR) vs Ikast Håndbold (DEN) 22:31 (15:14)

H2H: 0-0-3
Top scorers: Dina Klungtveit Olufsen 7/9 (Sola HK), Lærke Nolsøe Pedersen 7/8 (Ikast Håndbold (DEN)
 
In the end, Ikast claimed a confident nine-goal lead, their third in the competition, but in the first half it looked like Sola might grab their maiden points at this level. The Danish team made too many defensive mistakes, which were punished by the Norwegian visitors, who led by three goals quite a number of times. Filippa Idehn, who started the game on Ikast's goal, made just one save, but after she was substituted by Amalie Milling shortly before the break, the home team's goalkeeping improved a lot. Milling ended the game with 13 saves and nearly a 57 per cent save rate, and her heroics combined with the attacking impact of Lærke Nolsøe Pedersen and Julie Scaglione helped Ikast turn things around. Midway through the second, they were already in front by five goals, and while Sola did not give up, the Danish side ultimately clinched a commanding win.

Sola St
Once again, we managed to show that we belong in the Champions League. We shot ourselves a bit out of the game, and I feel the final result doesn’t quite reflect how well we actually performed.
Dina Klungtveit Olufsen
Centre back, Sola HK
Ikast St
First half was not good as we allowed them to score some easy goals. No doubt about it. The break was really good for us as it allowed us to look for solutions on the attacking side of the ball. It was a tough start as we did not look good at all, but we found a way to change it and get the points home.
Søren Reinholdt Søndergaard Hansen
Head coach, Ikast Handbold
20250918 Veszprem Nantes Pechmalbec1
