Györ and Metz stay perfect; Nordic teams claim away wins
Round 4 of the EHF Champions League Women opened with five Saturday matches - four of them from Group A. Playing at home, both Györi Audi ETO KC and Metz Handball maintained their perfect record, and the Hungarian titleholders defeated Gloria Bistrita (33:18), while Metz proved too strong for OTP Group Buducnost (38:18).
After a slow start in the competition, Team Esbjerg took their second straight victory, 32:29 at DVSC Schaeffler, while Storhamar Handball Elite also celebrated an away win, 26:22 at BV Borussia Dortmund. In the only Group B encounter, strong second-half performance helped Ikast Håndbold come out on top in the Nordic clash at Sola HK, 31:22.
I feel like we made way too many technical mistakes today, but even with that we were able to stay close all the way until 17:17 in the second half. We'll just keep working and trying.
We were able to deliver on the defensive side of the game for a bigger portion of it. I believe that's what decided this one today.
I’m disappointed because of the result, but I’m very proud as well considering we managed to get back into this one several times. I just hope we’ll be able to match this tempo and intensity against other teams as well.
I’m so tired, the match was very intense and it was not easy to stay in control of it. We managed to secure a win against a tough team today, team that played with serious tempo. It was a physical game, and in the end a valuable victory for us.
A lot of pride, a lot of joy. The match went pretty much the way we expected and hoped. We had a sluggish start, due to a few mistakes on our part, but once we found our rhythm it was good. The rotations worked really well, and everyone contributed. We built the team for this, we’re very happy to be here, and now it’s up to us to keep it going.
It’s never pleasant to lose by twenty goals, so obviously I'm not feeling great. Metz is a very strong team — congratulations to them. We tried to do what we could, but we made too many technical mistakes. We need to get back faster in defense . We'll just keep working.
I haven’t really been satisfied with our defense so far, but something happened with the team in Podgorica – our backline became much more effective and tougher, and that was visible again today. We had a dream start, leading 11–2 in the first 10–15 minutes. We prepared well, and overall it was an excellent performance that we can be satisfied with.
We have worked well during the season so far, but this time we really underperformed in defense, which was reflected in the number of goals we conceded. ETO also surprised us a little, and although this wasn’t our best day, we have to learn from it and build on the positives.
Once again, we managed to show that we belong in the Champions League. We shot ourselves a bit out of the game, and I feel the final result doesn’t quite reflect how well we actually performed.
First half was not good as we allowed them to score some easy goals. No doubt about it. The break was really good for us as it allowed us to look for solutions on the attacking side of the ball. It was a tough start as we did not look good at all, but we found a way to change it and get the points home.