Live blog: Champions League resumes in Kiel, Aalborg after one-week break
The EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 returns from a one-week break with four matches on Wednesday and four on Thursday, including the Match of the Week between shared group B leaders FC Porto and Telekom Veszprém HC.
This live blog provides running updates on all eight matches.
- EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 round 4
- four matches on Wednesday: Kiel vs Zagreb, Aalborg vs Brest (both 18:45 CEST) and Vardar vs Montpellier (20:45 CEST) in group A; Kielce vs Flensburg (20:45 CEST) in group B
- four matches on Thursday: Szeged vs Elverum (18:45 CEST) in group A; MOTW Porto vs Veszprém, PSG vs Motor, and Barça vs Dinamo (all 20:45 CEST) in group B
- read the preview for detailed info on all eight matches
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV
16:49
Before we dive into tonight's matches, first in Germany (Kiel) and Denmark (Aalborg) at 18:45 CEST, we want to freshen up our memories and look back to what happened before the one-week break.
Here is an analysis of the first three rounds from EHF journalist Kevin Domas:
16:37
The round 4 fun is evenly spread over two party nights: four matches on Wednesday, four on Thursday. Here is the schedule for tonight:
16:30
Good afternoon! We are sure you missed the EHF Champions League Men just as much as we did last week but no worries, play resumes tonight and we are just over two hours away from throw-off in Kiel and Aalborg for our first two of eight promising matches.
So, welcome to the live blog for round 4!
To get up to date on what is happing tonight and tomorrow, check our preview: