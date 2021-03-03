Live blog: Teams ready for final sprint of group phase
Round 14 on Wednesday and Thursday wraps up the group phase action in the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21. While all 16 teams will advance to the play-offs, some of them still have a chance to improve their final ranking in the group.
- running coverage of seven matches in round 14
- on Wednesday, at 18:45 CET: Barça vs Motor, Veszprém vs Nantes
- on Thursday, at 17:00 CET: Kiel vs Zagreb; at 18:45 CET: MOTW Kielce vs Flensburg, Vardar vs Brest, Aalborg vs Celje; at 20:45 CET: Elverum vs Porto
- read the round preview with info on all seven matches
- all matches streamed LIVE on EHFTV
- Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday
16:55
Some interesting transfer news ahead of tonight's games...
Rumours have been going around since January. But on the day of their last group phase match, Veszprém have today officially confirmed that Norwegian international Kent Robin Tønnessen is leaving the club this summer after four years.
That, however, doesn't mean that the right back will be leaving Hungary altogether... as at the same time, MOL-Pick Szeged have announced they signed Tønnessen until the end of 2022/23 season.
16:08
We could be in for a real treat tonight with leaders Barça and runners-up Veszprém both in action, the two teams that have dominated group B.
Veszprém host Nantes in a match that won't affect the final standings, as the Hungarian hosts are guaranteed of the second place and the visitors from France know they will finish in sixth.
The situation is slightly different in the other match. Of course, Barça have long been confirmed as group winners, but Motor have the same amount of points (14) as TWH Kiel and Aalborg Håndbold and can still finish third, fourth or fifth.
Here are the current standings in group B:
15:48
Now let's turn our attention to round 14. Before we focus on today's games - featuring the top-two teams from group B - we quickly look forward to the highlight of this round: Thursday's Match of the Week between Lomza Vive Kielce and SG Flensburg-Handewitt.
It is a direct duel for top spot in group A. EHF journalist Björn Pazen caught up with Kielce's German goalkeeper, Andreas Wolff:
15:12
In another rescheduled match on Tuesday, THW Kiel kept their hopes alive to finish group B in third spot, following a win over RK Celje Pivovarna Laško:
15:04
If you wonder why round 14 has seven matches: Unfortunately the group A clash between Paris Saint-Germain Handball and MOL-Pick Szeged, scheduled for Thursday, had to be cancelled due to a positive Covid-19 case in the Hungarian team.
As group phase matches cannot be rescheduled anymore at this stage, the match has been formally rated as a 10:0 win for PSG.
Talking about PSG, they locked up third position in the group with a win over Elverum Handball in a rescheduled match on Tuesday:
14:45
Good afternoon, welcome to the live blog for round 14. Only four hours until the last round in the EHF Champions League Men group phase throws off in Spain and Hungary:
- 18:45 CET: Barça vs HC Motor
- 18:45 CET: Telekom Veszprém HC vs HBC Nantes
We have seven matches in total coming up for you on Wednesday and Thursday. As always our round preview is a good way to get up-to-date: