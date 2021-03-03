20210303 Barmot Main Pic 2000Px
Live blog: Teams ready for final sprint of group phase

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation03 March 2021, 14:45

Round 14 on Wednesday and Thursday wraps up the group phase action in the EHF Champions League Men 2020/21. While all 16 teams will advance to the play-offs, some of them still have a chance to improve their final ranking in the group.

  • running coverage of seven matches in round 14
  • on Wednesday, at 18:45 CET: Barça vs Motor, Veszprém vs Nantes
  • on Thursday, at 17:00 CET: Kiel vs Zagreb; at 18:45 CET: MOTW Kielce vs Flensburg, Vardar vs Brest, Aalborg vs Celje; at 20:45 CET: Elverum vs Porto
  • read the round preview with info on all seven matches
  • all matches streamed LIVE on EHFTV
  • Eric Willemsen reporting on Wednesday

16:55

Some interesting transfer news ahead of tonight's games...

Rumours have been going around since January. But on the day of their last group phase match, Veszprém have today officially confirmed that Norwegian international Kent Robin Tønnessen is leaving the club this summer after four years.

That, however, doesn't mean that the right back will be leaving Hungary altogether... as at the same time, MOL-Pick Szeged have announced they signed Tønnessen until the end of 2022/23 season.

20210303 Vesmot Full Width

16:08

We could be in for a real treat tonight with leaders Barça and runners-up Veszprém both in action, the two teams that have dominated group B.

Veszprém host Nantes in a match that won't affect the final standings, as the Hungarian hosts are guaranteed of the second place and the visitors from France know they will finish in sixth.

The situation is slightly different in the other match. Of course, Barça have long been confirmed as group winners, but Motor have the same amount of points (14) as TWH Kiel and Aalborg Håndbold and can still finish third, fourth or fifth.

Here are the current standings in group B:

15:48

Now let's turn our attention to round 14. Before we focus on today's games - featuring the top-two teams from group B - we quickly look forward to the highlight of this round: Thursday's Match of the Week between Lomza Vive Kielce and SG Flensburg-Handewitt.

It is a direct duel for top spot in group A. EHF journalist Björn Pazen caught up with Kielce's German goalkeeper, Andreas Wolff:

20210302 Kielceporto Wolff
Wolff gunning for top spot against old rivals

INTERVIEW: Before Thursday’s Match of the Week, Kielce’s German goalkeeper Andreas Wolff talks about a special rivalry

yesterday
20210303 Kiecel Full Width

15:12

In another rescheduled match on Tuesday, THW Kiel kept their hopes alive to finish group B in third spot, following a win over RK Celje Pivovarna Laško:

KLAHN 02.03.21 272437 (1)
Kiel remain in the race for third place

GROUP B REVIEW: Thanks to a 33:29 win against Celje, THW are equal with Aalborg and Motor now

yesterday
20210303 Elvpar Full Width

15:04

If you wonder why round 14 has seven matches: Unfortunately the group A clash between Paris Saint-Germain Handball and MOL-Pick Szeged, scheduled for Thursday, had to be cancelled due to a positive Covid-19 case in the Hungarian team.

As group phase matches cannot be rescheduled anymore at this stage, the match has been formally rated as a 10:0 win for PSG.

Talking about PSG, they locked up third position in the group with a win over Elverum Handball in a rescheduled match on Tuesday:

AG16914
Paris secure third place with win over Elverum

GROUP A REVIEW : Paris beat Elverum for the second time this season to secure third place in group A.

yesterday

14:45

Good afternoon, welcome to the live blog for round 14. Only four hours until the last round in the EHF Champions League Men group phase throws off in Spain and Hungary:

  • 18:45 CET: Barça vs HC Motor
  • 18:45 CET: Telekom Veszprém HC vs HBC Nantes

We have seven matches in total coming up for you on Wednesday and Thursday. As always our round preview is a good way to get up-to-date:

20210301 Clm Round Preview Møller Barça 2000Px
Final curtain on the group phase

ROUND PREVIEW: It's crunch time in the EHF Champions League Men, as round 14 concludes the group phase. The MOTW, Kielce vs Flensburg, will…

2 days ago
