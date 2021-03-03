16:08

We could be in for a real treat tonight with leaders Barça and runners-up Veszprém both in action, the two teams that have dominated group B.

Veszprém host Nantes in a match that won't affect the final standings, as the Hungarian hosts are guaranteed of the second place and the visitors from France know they will finish in sixth.

The situation is slightly different in the other match. Of course, Barça have long been confirmed as group winners, but Motor have the same amount of points (14) as TWH Kiel and Aalborg Håndbold and can still finish third, fourth or fifth.

Here are the current standings in group B: