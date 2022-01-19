Metz join second-placed Vipers Kristiansand on 14 points as they secure their seventh win of the 2021/22 season, pulling further clear of fourth-ranked Odense on 11 points.

For Kastamonu, it is the ninth straight loss and the Turkish side are left waiting to clinch their first points ever in the top flight.

A respectable number of goals scored by Krim, but the Slovenian side cannot find an answer for Györ's attack and succumb to a decisive defeat — their seventh of the season.

On the other hand, the victory is Györ's 10th in 10 games, keeping the Hungarian team on the maximum points.

20:07

Györ are coming close to their highest number of goals scored in a match so far this season, after a 41:19 result against Sävehof in October.

One of their biggest weapons, in a team full of superb attacking assets, has been South Korean star Eun Hee Ryu. Ryu entered tonight's game as the team's top scorer this season, with 32 goals prior to the clash against Krim.

19:51

Jovanka Radicevic nets her eighth goal to narrow the gap against Metz to five, 24:19.

Radicevic has been a highly valuable transfer for Kastamonu this season and is clear and away the side's top scorer, with 45 goals before this game against Metz.

Radicevic was joined by several of her Montenegro national teammates in the transfer to the Turkish club: goalkeeper Marina Rajcic, centre back Milena Raicevic and fellow wing Majda Mehmedovic — and this play below proves how their experience together is benefitting Kastamonu.

19:41

The second halves are underway with both Kastamonu and Krim facing big tasks to come back from their deficits. Five minutes in in Metz, Kastamonu have narrowed the gap slightly, at 20:14. In Hungary, Krim are seeing their opponents streak away from them, with Györ now nine goals in front at 26:17.

19:27

HALF-TIME UPDATE: METZ VS KASTAMONU 17:10

Metz end the opening half strong and hold a clear lead at half-time against Kastamonu — from 11:10 with six minutes to go to an unanswered run of six goals that gives them a very comfortable advantage.

As usual, Kastamonu wing Jovanka Radicevic is key for her side with five goals at 100 per cent in the opening half, while Tamara Horacek has netted the same number for Metz.

19:22

HALF-TIME UPDATE: GYÖR VS KRIM 22:14

Krim go to the break trailing their hosts by eight goals and look on their way to a defeat in Hungary.

Krim back Andrea Lekic top scores the half with five goals, while Anne Mette Hansen and Nadine Schatzl net four apiece for Györ.

19:17

We have an exciting battle in France! Late in the first half, Metz have a three-goal advantage as Kastamonu are managing quite the challenge.

The French team won the earlier duel between the two with a clear margin, 30:20. Can the Turkish side hold on and ensure a closer result tonight?

19:08

Krim kept pace for a while but Györ are powering to half-time now, holding a 17:11 lead with seven minutes until the break.

In the reverse fixture between these sides, Györ had a lead of just one goal at half-time, but the situation looks to be very different on Hungarian turf.

18:55

10 minutes in and we have two close clashes. In France, Metz are level with Kastamonu at 6:6, while Györ just have the edge over Krim, 8:7.

Kastamonu are still fighting for their first points of the season, having lost all their matches so far. The Turkish side have not played a Champions League match since 20 November, but seem to be shaking off the cobwebs nicely.

Krim are also hoping to climb the group B table tonight. They sit in sixth place, two spots higher than Kastamonu, with five points.