Live blog: Kastamonu bidding for first win in Saturday's opener
Three rescheduled matches from round 10 of the DELO EHF Champions League group phase are taking place on Saturday 29 January, and the live blog is here to cover all of them.
- at 12:00 CET, Kastamonu will bid to earn their first points in the competition vs IK Sävehof
- at 16:00 CET, group A leaders Team Esbjerg face HC Podravka Vegeta in Denmark
- at 20:00 CET, Brest Bretagne host FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in a big group A clash
- read the preview and check the group standings
- all three matches are live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply)
11:05
Good morning and welcome to our coverage of Saturday's three rescheduled matches from round 10 of the DELO EHF Champions League. Yes, today's action will begin at a relatively early time for most people in Europe when Kastamonu vs Sävehof throw off at 12:00 CET.
Despite the early start, the match has a lot of significance for both teams. Kastamonu, who are five points adrift of sixth-placed Krim, are looking for their first win at the highest level in Europe, while Sävehof are aiming to snap a five-game losing run in the Champions League.
Check out all the important information on the three games that are ahead of us in our preview.