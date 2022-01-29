11:05

Good morning and welcome to our coverage of Saturday's three rescheduled matches from round 10 of the DELO EHF Champions League. Yes, today's action will begin at a relatively early time for most people in Europe when Kastamonu vs Sävehof throw off at 12:00 CET.

Despite the early start, the match has a lot of significance for both teams. Kastamonu, who are five points adrift of sixth-placed Krim, are looking for their first win at the highest level in Europe, while Sävehof are aiming to snap a five-game losing run in the Champions League.

Check out all the important information on the three games that are ahead of us in our preview.