20210312 Rospod 1St Leg Main Pic 2000Px
EHF Champions League

Live blog: Which teams book their quarter-final ticket?

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation12 March 2021, 16:00

A big weekend for the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21: The second leg of the play-offs on Saturday and Sunday will decide about the eight teams that advance to the quarter-final.

  • coverage of seven matches in the decisive leg of the play-offs
  • on Saturday, at 16:00 CET: Györ vs Bietigheim, CSM vs Valcea, CSKA vs Krim; at 18:00 CET: MOTW FTC vs Buducnost
  • on Sunday, at 14:00 CET: Brest vs Esbjerg, Rostov vs Podravka; at 16:00 CET: Odense vs Vipers
  • read the preview for info on all seven matches
  • all matches streamed live on EHFTV
  • the live blog resumes Saturday at 15:00 CET

Friday 12 March

17:00

We round off this previewing hour with Odense against Vipers, another tie that is far from decided after last week's first leg.

We might be in for a true goal fest on Sunday, as those teams found the net no less than 71 times last week: 36:35.

Odense had the edge over the DELO EHF FINAL4 2019 participants last week, but left wing Katja Johansen is aware they need to be wary when hosting the Norwegian side Sunday:

We know that Vipers are coming with everything they got on Sunday and for that we have to be 100% ready. Right now, we are struggling with a lot of injuries but that is not going to set us back; we just have to find new solutions in the next match. We are going to give it our best to get a win.
Katja Johansen
Odense Håndbold left wing

16:50

Another team targeting a comeback are CSKA. The debutants remained near-flawless in the group phase, but suffered a surprise five-goal (25:20) defeat at Krim in Slovenia last weekend.

Regarding their previous strong performances, nothing is lost yet for CSKA but the Moscow-based team need to go all-in on Saturday to turn the tables on Krim.

16:32

One of the standout ties in the play-offs is the Match of the Week between FTC and Buducnost.

The Montenegrin former two-time champions had a strong finish in the first leg at home last week, coming away with a 22:19 win. Will their three-goal lead hold up in Budapest on Saturday?

Let's hear from Katrin Klujber, FTC's right back who has quickly developed into a key player for the Hungarian side:

20210116SMIC3813
EHF Champions League

Love at first sight for Katrin Klujber

RISING STARS: FTC’s speedy right back knew handball was the sport for her at a very young age

3 days ago

16:21

This weekend's schedule includes seven games - and not nine, as initially planned. Unfortunately, the double-header between Dortmund and Metz in Nancy had to be called off and you will get more info on that tie as soon as it is available.

So for the next hour, let's look ahead to some of the crunch-time matches taking place this weekend. And no better starting point than our preview with bullet-point info on all matches:

20210311 Krim Cska 2000Px
EHF Champions League

CSKA, FTC chase comebacks in quarter-final quest

PLAY-OFFS PREVIEW: The teams advancing from the play-offs will be determined in another action-packed weekend

yesterday

16:00

Good afternoon! We are 24 hours away from the start of the decisive leg of the DELO EHF Champions League play-offs.

The live blog will be the place again to keep you up-to-date on all what happens on and off the courts, as the competition takes its next step towards the DELO EHF FINAL4 on 29/30 May in Budapest.

Which eight teams will make it to the quarter-final? Here is your schedule for the weekend:

2021 Hungary Romania Ehf Euro 2020 Jozo Cabraja 2000Px
Previous Article 20 teams, 10 tickets: Play-offs to complete road to Spain

Latest news

More News