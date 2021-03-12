17:00

We round off this previewing hour with Odense against Vipers, another tie that is far from decided after last week's first leg.

We might be in for a true goal fest on Sunday, as those teams found the net no less than 71 times last week: 36:35.

Odense had the edge over the DELO EHF FINAL4 2019 participants last week, but left wing Katja Johansen is aware they need to be wary when hosting the Norwegian side Sunday: