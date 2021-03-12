Live blog: Which teams book their quarter-final ticket?
A big weekend for the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21: The second leg of the play-offs on Saturday and Sunday will decide about the eight teams that advance to the quarter-final.
- coverage of seven matches in the decisive leg of the play-offs
- on Saturday, at 16:00 CET: Györ vs Bietigheim, CSM vs Valcea, CSKA vs Krim; at 18:00 CET: MOTW FTC vs Buducnost
- on Sunday, at 14:00 CET: Brest vs Esbjerg, Rostov vs Podravka; at 16:00 CET: Odense vs Vipers
- read the preview for info on all seven matches
- all matches streamed live on EHFTV
- the live blog resumes Saturday at 15:00 CET
Friday 12 March
17:00
We round off this previewing hour with Odense against Vipers, another tie that is far from decided after last week's first leg.
We might be in for a true goal fest on Sunday, as those teams found the net no less than 71 times last week: 36:35.
Odense had the edge over the DELO EHF FINAL4 2019 participants last week, but left wing Katja Johansen is aware they need to be wary when hosting the Norwegian side Sunday:
We know that Vipers are coming with everything they got on Sunday and for that we have to be 100% ready. Right now, we are struggling with a lot of injuries but that is not going to set us back; we just have to find new solutions in the next match. We are going to give it our best to get a win.
16:50
Another team targeting a comeback are CSKA. The debutants remained near-flawless in the group phase, but suffered a surprise five-goal (25:20) defeat at Krim in Slovenia last weekend.
Regarding their previous strong performances, nothing is lost yet for CSKA but the Moscow-based team need to go all-in on Saturday to turn the tables on Krim.
16:32
One of the standout ties in the play-offs is the Match of the Week between FTC and Buducnost.
The Montenegrin former two-time champions had a strong finish in the first leg at home last week, coming away with a 22:19 win. Will their three-goal lead hold up in Budapest on Saturday?
Let's hear from Katrin Klujber, FTC's right back who has quickly developed into a key player for the Hungarian side:
16:21
This weekend's schedule includes seven games - and not nine, as initially planned. Unfortunately, the double-header between Dortmund and Metz in Nancy had to be called off and you will get more info on that tie as soon as it is available.
So for the next hour, let's look ahead to some of the crunch-time matches taking place this weekend. And no better starting point than our preview with bullet-point info on all matches:
16:00
Good afternoon! We are 24 hours away from the start of the decisive leg of the DELO EHF Champions League play-offs.
The live blog will be the place again to keep you up-to-date on all what happens on and off the courts, as the competition takes its next step towards the DELO EHF FINAL4 on 29/30 May in Budapest.
Which eight teams will make it to the quarter-final? Here is your schedule for the weekend: