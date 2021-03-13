Györ romp to reach quarter-finals with another clear win

It was not a 17-goal drubbing like in the first leg of their play-off tie, but Györi Audi ETO KC extended their unbeaten run in the DELO EHF Champions League to 53 games.

The five-time winners cruised to victory and secured another convincing win against SG BBM Bietigheim, 32:28, to reach the quarter-finals.

PLAY-OFF, SECOND LEG

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs SG BBM Bietigheim (GER) 32:28 (19:16)

First leg: 37:20, Györ win 69:48 on aggregate.

with the quarter-finals berth virtually decided after Györ’s 17-goal win in the first leg, the Hungarian side started with a 3:0 run and kept Bietigheim in check

Györ head coach Gabor Danyi rotated his bench and distributed minutes to all of his players

Györ had nine different scorers in the first half, taking a 19:16 lead, as Bietigheim relied on German backs Xenia Smits and Kim Naidzinavicius, who combined for 10 goals

the Hungarian side converted 73 per cent of their shots compared with Bietigheim’s 60 percent, which made the difference

with a 69:48 aggregate win, Györ's aggregate play-off win is the biggest so far this season

the reigning champions will face Buducnost in the quarter-finals

Who can stop the champions?

Despite drawing four games in the group phase, this Györ side still looks like the number one candidate to win the DELO EHF Champions League title.

With a plethora of stars, an amazing attacking strength and good goalkeepers, Györ had no trouble disposing of Bietigheim. The opponents will be tougher, but it is difficult to see which team can stop Györ’s overwhelming 53-game unbeaten streak.

Post-match quotes

Silje Solberg, Györ goalkeeper: "Last week was very good for us. We knew that it wouldn't be easy today, they performed very well, they could lead counter attacks, but I am satisfied with our victory and that we are among the best eight Champions League teams."

Markus Gaugisch, Bietigheim coach: "We knew that it was impossible for us to win against our opponent by 18 goals, but our performance was much better than last week. This is the end of our journey in the Champions League and I can be satisfied with this goodbye hoping we can come back next year again.

Karolina Kudlacz-Gloc, Bietigheim left back: "It was not easy to play against Györ. I am the biggest fan of this team; it is amazing how they play handball. We wanted to show that we can play handball, we were too afraid in the first game, but we are professionals, so we wanted to show our real face."