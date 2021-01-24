14:44

The statistics from the first half confirm what a strong half Yuliya Dumanska (12 saves) had for Podravka, but Yara Ten Holte made eight for Dortmund and her individual save percentage is above 40 too.

14:39

Half-time - BV Borussia 09 Dortmund 13:12 HC Podravka Vegeta

The final shot of the half from Laura Van der Heijden hits from the goalframe, and Borussia Dortmund lead Podravka 13:12 at half-time.

14:35

Trailing 12:11, it is Podravka's turn to need a timeout.

14:31

The timeout had a positive effect for Dortmund, who enjoyed a three-goal run to level at 10:10. Podravka have retaken an 11:10 lead after almost 26 minutes – but the match is now wide open.

Meanwhile, take a look at Dijana Mugoša's finish from the wing earlier in the half for Podravka.

14:25

With Podravka leading 10:7 – their first three-goal lead of the match – Dortmund call a timeout.

14:21

The scoring efficiencies after almost 18 minutes played explain the impact Dumanska's performance has had on the match so far: Dortmund are on just 33 per cent, while Podravka are on 57 per cent.

14:14

Podravka goalkeeper Yuliya Dumanska has already made seven saves from 11 shots faced. The scoreline, however, is only narrowly in her side's favour as they lead 5:4 after 12 minutes.

14:05

We are underway in Dortmund. With three minutes played, Dejana Milosavljevic has scored the only goal of the game.

13:55

EHFTV highlighted the centre backs from both teams in the pre-match build-up: Podravka's Dejana Milosavljevic and Dortmund's Alina Grijseels.

How important will their goals and performances be in determining the outcome? We will find out shortly.

13:45

Live coverage of Borussia Dortmund versus Podravka Vegeta is now underway on EHFTV.com. Here is the direct link for the match.

13:20

It is worth looking at the standings in both groups before Sunday's matches get underway.

Buducnost's position in group B did not change after their win against Odense in Match of the Week. But with a view to Sunday's action, after Brest's draw against Györ on Saturday, CSKA have the opportunity to overtake the French side and finish round 12 in second place.

13:00 - Sunday

Welcome to Sunday's live blog coverage from round 12 of the DELO EHF Champions League. We have a total four matches ahead of us this afternoon.

GROUP B: 14:00 CET – BV Borussia 09 Dortmund vs HC Podravka Vegeta

GROUP B: 16:00 CET – SCM Ramnicu Valcea vs CSKA

GROUP A: 16:00 CET – Metz Handball vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria

GROUP A: 16:00 CET – Team Esbjerg vs RK Krim Mercator

Given the standings, Dortmund vs Podravka and Esbjerg vs Krim will be important matches in the race to finish in the top six in each group.

FTC defeated Metz earlier in the week in a rescheduled match. With both sides currently on 12 points, Metz are currently in second place and FTC are in third place in group A, so the winner of Sunday's match will be in second at the close of play today.

SCM Ramnicu Valcea, who are currently in sixth place in group B, also meet CSKA. The Russian side will close the gap on group leaders Györi Audi ETO KC to just one point if they win.