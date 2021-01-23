Gyobre
EHF Champions League

No winner in Györ thriller

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev23 January 2021, 22:30

In two of their three previous meetings, Györ and Brest had split the points, including the reverse fixture in September which ended with a score of 25:25.

This time the Hungarian team were close to a victory, but ultimately had to settle for another draw, 27:27.

GROUP B

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 27:27 (15:15)

  • leaders Györ now have 18 points, while Brest remain in second place with 16 points
  • the Hungarian team ended their second straight match in a draw, but extended their unbeaten run in the competition to 48 games
  • the first half was rather back-and-forth, with neither of the sides able to create more than a two-goal lead
  • Györ led 23:20 midway through the second half, but Odense made a comeback as Ana Gros salvaged them a point in the dying seconds
  • Györ’s Eduarda Amorim and Veronica Christiansen became joint top scorers of the match with seven goals apiece 

 Györ drop first point at home

Before tonight, the Hungarian heavyweights had already drawn three matches in the current competition, but all away from home – at CSKA, Brest and Odense. And on home court, Györ had won all five previous games this season, but this time had to split points.

It was a great team we played against, but it will be a good feeling to win against them in the FINAL4.
Stine Oftedal
Győri Audi ETO KC
Gyobre4
Gyobre1
Gyobre2
Gyobre3
Budode
Previous Article Buducnost back to winning ways
20210124 WCL Valcea CKSA Katrine Heindahl
Next Article Summary: CSKA and Metz take important wins in round 12

Latest news

More News