No winner in Györ thriller

In two of their three previous meetings, Györ and Brest had split the points, including the reverse fixture in September which ended with a score of 25:25.

This time the Hungarian team were close to a victory, but ultimately had to settle for another draw, 27:27.

GROUP B

Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) 27:27 (15:15)

leaders Györ now have 18 points, while Brest remain in second place with 16 points

the Hungarian team ended their second straight match in a draw, but extended their unbeaten run in the competition to 48 games

the first half was rather back-and-forth, with neither of the sides able to create more than a two-goal lead

Györ led 23:20 midway through the second half, but Odense made a comeback as Ana Gros salvaged them a point in the dying seconds

Györ’s Eduarda Amorim and Veronica Christiansen became joint top scorers of the match with seven goals apiece

Györ drop first point at home

Before tonight, the Hungarian heavyweights had already drawn three matches in the current competition, but all away from home – at CSKA, Brest and Odense. And on home court, Györ had won all five previous games this season, but this time had to split points.