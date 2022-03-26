16:40 FULL-TIME | CS MINAUR BAIA MARE 40:32 SOLA HK

Live Rushfeldt Deila scores with 19 seconds left on the clock for Sola, but Baia Mare are celebrating a big eight-goal win that gives them a good chance of reaching the EHF Finals. The goalkeeping plus nine goals from Jelena Lavko made the difference for the Romanian side today.



17:26

Camilla Herrem has injured her right leg - it looks like cramp - and is helped off-court by Jelena Lavko and one of the Sola staff. It's another blow for the Norwegians, who will take a big deficit to the second leg next week.

17:20

We noted earlier on that Sola had the best attack in the competition in the group phase, while Baia Mare had the least-efficient attack of the eight quarter-finalists. However, Baia Mare are easily outscoring Sola today in a high-octane encounter - its 34:25 and there are still 10 minutes to play, so there's plenty of time for both teams to add to their total.

17:10

You can't miss this - just a lovely goal from Cristina Laslo. Sola have clawed back a few and Baia Mare lead by six.

17:05

The start to the second half that Sola needed has not emerged. Baia Mare have stretched out to a nine-goal lead and Steffen Stegavik has called a much-needed timeout.

Camilla Herrem, the competition's top scorer, is having a bit of an off-day against the side she played for in 2014/15. Until just now she had scored just once from one attempt early on in the match.

16:43 HALF-TIME | CS MINAUR BAIA MARE 18:14 SOLA HK

Cristina Enache's saves (six, for 30 per cent accuracy) and a strong outing from Jelena Lavko and Yaroslava Burlachenko continue to help the home team. However, Sola started to come back into the match just before the break, repeatedly closing back to a three-goal deficit, and if they start the second half well this could yet be a close affair.

16:29

With Sola now trailing 7:12, they need a few more saves like this one from Tonje Haug Lerstad.

Incredible save from @Sola_hk's Tonje Haug Lerstad 🔥 The Norwegian side are under pressure to mount a comeback in the opening #ehfel Women quarter-final pic.twitter.com/5llOJAp6MQ — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) March 26, 2022



16:20

At 4:4 Sola conceded a penalty, which spurred a 5:1 run from Baia Mare - the hosts have opened up a four-goal lead, with three goals each from Jelena Lavko and Yaroslava Burlachenko. Cristina Enache is also having a superb day in goal, saving 50 per cent of shots so far. Sola need to react quickly to stop this game running away from them too early on.

16:10

It's pretty even so far in Baia Mare, with the visitors responding to each goal from their hosts with one of their own.

16:02

Camilla Herrem accepts a Baia Mare jersey, puts it on her chair, and we're ready for throw-off.

This match pits the side with the most effective attack in the competition, Sola HK, with 196 goals, and the team that scored the lowest number of goals among the eight clubs in the quarter-finals, Baia Mare, with 154, against each other. It will be interesting to see how the differing styles affect today's outcome.

15:50

Baia Mare and Sola are warmed up and coverage will begin on EHFTV soon.

Before then, don't miss the key facts and figures from the group phase. Did you know that Sola are the only team to have made it all the way from qualification round 1 to this stage? And that in 17 group matches more than 60 goals were scored?