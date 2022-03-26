17:33 FULL-TIME | KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA 33:26 FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA

What a game from Krim! FTC came in as the favourites, after a much stronger group phase, but buoyed by the return of Ana Gros the Slovenian club have taken a significant seven-goal first-leg victory.

Gros is named Player of the Match after scoring 13 times.

Ana Gros ➡️ Sanja Radosavljevic 🙌 What a combination as @RKKrim enjoy a promising lead in the #ehfcl #motw ⭐ pic.twitter.com/NULmCDx4m3 — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 26, 2022



17:28

A strong run of play from Krim, including a great steal from Katerina Krpez-Slezak, was interrupted by a couple of suspensions in quick succession, but with Szandra Szöllosi-Zácsik also suspended in that period the hosts were able to stay comfortably ahead. There's just time for a last timeout from Krim.

17:15

There's 10 minutes to play and Jovana Risovic has just made another save. The Krim goalkeeper is up to 13 now - it's an amazing performance from the Serbian.

😵 Another double save from Jovana Risovic 🙌 The @RKKrim goalkeeper is on fire in the #ehfcl Women #motw 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FeHP292Z2s — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 26, 2022

17:09

Ana Gros has netted six times in the first 15 minutes of the second half to bring her game total to 10, spurring Krim to a six-goal lead. She's turning out to be an extremely useful transfer for Krim - it can't hurt that she knows many of her teammates well from the Slovenian national team.

Gabor Elek has called a timeout, recognising that now is the time to act. Even if FTC lose, they want to keep the margin as slim as possible to give them the best chance of a home and aggregate win next week.

17:02

With the second half 10 minutes in, Krim still have a narrow lead. Jovana Risovic is playing brilliantly, and the fact she has made 12 saves to Kinga Janurik's eight is the principal difference right now in a very close and exciting game.

16:51

Both Angela Malestein and Emily Bölk have continued their impressive form as the play-offs have started, with four goals each in the first half. This was possibly the pick of the bunch for Bölk.



16:38 HALF-TIME | KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA 15:14 FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA

Emily Bölk just squeezes in a shot before the buzzer, and Krim go into the break one goal up. It's been a good showing from the home team so far. Ana Gros has made an impact, scoring four times, while Katarina Krpez-Slezak leads the scoring with five goals.



16:32

Krim have their first two-goal lead thanks to Tjaša Stanko, at 13:11 - and then a save from Jovana Risovic followed by an excellent pick-up and long-range shot by Allison Pineau makes it 14:11. This is the first significant gap in the game, just before half-time.

16:25

There's really not much in this game. Krim have a chance to go two up with a Katarina Krpez-Slezak penalty, but Kinga Janurik saves it. At the other end, Jovana Risovic also saves. Krim lead 11:10.

16:12

After 10 minutes it's 5:5, before Beatrice Edwige nets her first for FTC.

Here's Ana Gros's first shot.

Ana Gros wastes no time getting started on her return to @RKKrim ⭐ Here she is with the Slovenian side's first goal of the #ehfcl play-offs 💪🏻#motw pic.twitter.com/gSRheUfjaI — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) March 26, 2022



16:04

Emily Bölk is FTC's second top scorer of the season and she is the first player to score as the play-offs get underway, netting after 43 seconds.

Ana Gros does not delay in scoring her first goal for Krim since 2010, replying after two and a half minutes to put Krim level.

15:56

MOTW is about to throw off! Here are the key stats from the group phase for both teams.



15:40

Before the MOTW we caught up with Krim goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart. Krim have had the tougher season, qualifying from sixth place in group B, but Arenhart says that her team will fight all the way for a place in the quarter-finals.

"From now on, nothing that you did in the past counts," she points out.

Krim have bolstered their team with two transfers: Tatjana Brnovic has joined from Rostov-Don, and Ana Gros moves over from Metz. Gros started her EHF Champions League career at Krim, and will doubtless be a welcome sight on the court for the Slovenian club. Meanwhile FTC have picked up Beatrice Edwige from Rostov, so she and Brnovic will get to play against each other for the first time.

