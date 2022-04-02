19:52

A quick poll - we have two teams through to the EHF Finals now, but which of them are you most excited to see reach this stage?

19:33 FULL-TIME | HERNING-IKAST Håndbold 33:28 SCM RAMNICU VALCEA

Despite a huge effort from Asma Elghaoui, who scored nine times from 11 shots for Valcea, it's Herning-Ikast who will play in the EHF Finals after winning 33:28 today. That makes it a 72:61 aggregate victory for the Danish side.

Valcea bow out, but they did play well today with their 10-woman side and showed impressive tenacity.

19:25

Herning-Ikast know they've won this now, but Valcea are still going for every ball and quite clearly want to go out of the competition with their heads held high. However, a steal goes unanswered as Jessica Ryde makes her seventh save of the day.

19:15

Valcea are putting up a good challenge but Herning-Ikast are defending well. Kristina Liscevic grimaces as she's fouled, and soon after Herning-Ikast have the ball and Julie Mathiesen Scaglione, who's having a great period, nets for a 28:24 lead.



19:08

A timeout for Valcea; they looked like they were threatening Herning-Ikast's lead, but the hosts held firm and have now got a 24:19 advantage. Valcea coach Bent Dahl tells his team they need to step up again. They have 16 minutes to pull this back.

18:57

Valcea have come back a bit stronger and have narrowed the gap to two girls in the first five minutes of the second half. It has to said it's a good team effort from their smaller roster, but will the fatigue start to show as the match goes on?

18:40 HALF-TIME | HERNING-IKAST Håndbold 16:12 SCM RAMNICU VALCEA

A fruitless last five minutes of the half for Valcea, who had been so strong up until that point, helped Herning-Ikast stretch out to a 16:12 lead. Cecilie Brandt has been superb, scoring six times. It's looking hopeful for the Danish side, who now have a 10-goal aggregate lead.



18:30

Neither side can gain the advantage for more than a short time here - they're just exchanging goals. Isabell Roch is doing a great job between the Valcea posts, keeping her side in it although Herning-Ikast are trying more shots. But she couldn't get this great lob from Cecilie Brandt.

Cecilie Brandt knows this one is good before it's in - a sublime bit of play! 😍#HerningIkast #ehfel pic.twitter.com/i5gpdHbcJ4 — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) April 2, 2022



18:23

Herning-Ikast regain the lead in a 3:1 run, with the same period also featuring some poor discipline from both teams - the hosts conceding one two-minute suspension, and Valcea two. Anders Friis calls a timeout for his team, who now lead 8:7 - it's still extremely tight.

💪 Good work by Asma Elghaoui to get this shot away for @scmrmvl!#ehfel pic.twitter.com/fGMRUIbkFr — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) April 2, 2022



18:17

A pause to treat Simone Petersen, who is fouled hard and goes down, before play resumes. Valcea lead 7:6 now.

18:13

Valcea have brought a small team to Denmark, with just 10 field players at their disposal. However, they are currently dominating the match - Herning-Ikast have not scored for over five minutes, and Valcea lead 6:4.

18:03

In contrast to the previous match, this one has begun more quickly with a goal apiece inside two minutes.

17:48

Herning-Ikast and Valcea are finishing ther warm-up ahead of their second leg match. Herning-Ikast are the highest-scoring team left in the tournament, and like Bietigheim before them hold a six-goal advantage ahead of this match. Valcea, meanwhile, have a poor record against Danish teams, winning just one of their last seven games against Danish opponents in European competitions.