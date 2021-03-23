Live blog: Last 16 to throw-off in Russia
- seven of the eight first leg matches taking place this evening, all live on EHFTV
- the early throw-off at 17:00 CET sees Chekhovskie Medvedi host USAM Nimes Gard
- at 18:45 CET, GOG face HC CSKA, Nexe host Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Montpellier take on Schaffhausen
- three games at 20:45 CET with Sporting vs Plock, Fivers vs Berlin and Pelister vs Magdeburg
- full coverage begins at 16:45 CET
11:13
All seven matches have a real edge to them, with a feeling that anything is possible, but one of the games I'm most looking forward to is a clash of two super exciting and fast-paced teams, GOG and CSKA.
Ahead of the match, I spoke to GOG's star wing and one of the hottest properties in handball, Emil Jakobsen. You can read the full interview here.
11:00
Good morning and welcome to the start of the Last 16 in the European League Men!
We have a fun-filled schedule this evening, with seven of the eight first leg games taking place.
17:00 CET
Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) vs USAM Nimes Gard (FRA)
18:45 CET
GOG (DEN) vs HC CSKA (RUS)
RK Nexe (CRO) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)
Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)
20:45 CET
Sporting CP (POR) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Fivers (AUT) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)
HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)