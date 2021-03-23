11:13

All seven matches have a real edge to them, with a feeling that anything is possible, but one of the games I'm most looking forward to is a clash of two super exciting and fast-paced teams, GOG and CSKA.

Ahead of the match, I spoke to GOG's star wing and one of the hottest properties in handball, Emil Jakobsen. You can read the full interview here.

11:00

Good morning and welcome to the start of the Last 16 in the European League Men!

We have a fun-filled schedule this evening, with seven of the eight first leg games taking place.

17:00 CET

Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) vs USAM Nimes Gard (FRA)

18:45 CET

GOG (DEN) vs HC CSKA (RUS)

RK Nexe (CRO) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

20:45 CET

Sporting CP (POR) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Fivers (AUT) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)