V 30291
EHF European League

Live blog: Last 16 to throw-off in Russia

EHF / Chris O'Reilly23 March 2021, 10:00
  • seven of the eight first leg matches taking place this evening, all live on EHFTV
  • the early throw-off at 17:00 CET sees Chekhovskie Medvedi host USAM Nimes Gard
  • at 18:45 CET, GOG face HC CSKA, Nexe host Rhein-Neckar Löwen and Montpellier take on Schaffhausen
  • three games at 20:45 CET with Sporting vs Plock, Fivers vs Berlin and Pelister vs Magdeburg
  • full coverage begins at 16:45 CET

11:13

All seven matches have a real edge to them, with a feeling that anything is possible, but one of the games I'm most looking forward to is a clash of two super exciting and fast-paced teams, GOG and CSKA.

Ahead of the match, I spoke to GOG's star wing and one of the hottest properties in handball, Emil Jakobsen. You can read the full interview here.

11:00

Good morning and welcome to the start of the Last 16 in the European League Men! 
We have a fun-filled schedule this evening, with seven of the eight first leg games taking place.

17:00 CET
Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) vs USAM Nimes Gard (FRA)

18:45 CET
GOG (DEN) vs HC CSKA (RUS)
RK Nexe (CRO) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)
Montpellier HB (FRA) vs Kadetten Schaffhausen (SUI)

20:45 CET
Sporting CP (POR) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Fivers (AUT) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)
HC Eurofarm Pelister (MKD) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

MAL4784
Previous Article 10 play-off ties drawn for final step towards Spain

Latest news

More News