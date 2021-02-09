22:15

Without sounding like a broken record, Jaganjac was the difference tonight. Not merely for the goals he scored (13/15) but also for the psychological effect he was having on the Alingsas defence, you could see their heads dropping when he netted and his last goal just shows you the arm he has - a rocket standing shot from nine meters.



Another mention has to go to Janko Kevic who is at the other end of his career, the 34 year old came up with some really important goals and key points - he was 6/8 in total.

21:59

Jaganjac is a serious talent. Not often do you see such a young player to make things look so simple and almost effortless at times.

He almost lulls the defence into a false sence of security before pouncing. He has fooled them too many times now with the same shot: driving into the centre and jumping from nine meters.

21:41

A three-goal run (20:15) by Nexe has prompted a time-out by the guests! And Jaganjac & Co are roaring his lungs out, pure passion!

21:39

Ivan Vida just netted the goal of the game to make it 18:15 to Nexe!

He gets the ball from the tightest angle on the wing and with deftest of shots, floats it passed the Alingsas keeper.

HALF-TIME: RK Nexe 16:14 Alingsas

What a scrap of a match. Both sides making silly errors leading to some messy situations, but it is Nexe in the driving seat. Halil Jaganjac is Nexe's top scorer with five from seven shots while Lang, Franzen have both netted three for the guests.

Join us for the second half HERE.

21:09

We are just passed mid-way of the first half and we have a serious game on our hands! 20 minutes in and we are 9:9. It's not a free-flowing attacking type of game but a real battle.



Nexe defiantly look the sharper of the two sides with Croatian prospect, Jaganjac looking very lively in the backcourt, he has four to his name so far.

20:30

With six matches happening all at once we will focus here on what I deem to possibly the closest game out of all of them: RK Nexe vs Alingsas!



RK Nexe won the first match 27:23 but since then have lost their coach with Branko Tamse, former coach of clubs such as Gorenje Velenje, Celje and PPD Zagreb, taking over.



Will the chemistry match? Did he have enough time to implant his handball culture onto the Croatian domestic runners-up? All those questions will be answered at 20:45 so join us on EHFTV.com