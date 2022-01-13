14:00

Four hours until the first matches throw off, which just about gives you time to listen to all three mammoth preview episodes of the (Un)informed Handball Hour podcast. The third installment, focusing on groups E and F, dropped earlier today.

We finish our #ehfeuro2022 preview with Groups E and F accompanied by two brilliant guests, @NedzadCipe & @OleErevik!



Hear what they had to say, alongside our championship predictions on your fave podcast app or directly below: https://t.co/Nw8b6AOGNE pic.twitter.com/Seuz0kRWXe — (Un)informed Handball Hour (@HandballHour) January 13, 2022



13:40

Hungarian is a notoriously difficult language for non-native speakers. It is unrelated to many other European languages, although it does have connections to Finnish and Estonian.

So of course we challenged some players to have a go at saying "welcome" in Hungarian - "Üdvözöljük". Have a watch and see how they did.



13:00

It's Bobby Schagen's 32nd birthday! The Dutch wing will play in Budapest tonight - how many goals will he score as the Netherlands face Hungary?

Happy Birthday @BobbySchagen 🥳🧡 See you at 20:30 for more beauties like this one 🎉#ehfeuro2022 pic.twitter.com/XGwXvPm39r — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 13, 2022



12:40

Lithuania are making a comeback to the EHF EURO after 24 years tonight, facing Russia. They play in Košice and have been for a stroll - it's sunny, but cold!

12:15

It's important not to be too serious ahead of a big match. So Ukraine switched from handball to foot volley in their training session today. Some pretty good skills on display too.

12:00

This is cute. Hungary have received some good luck messages from schoolchildren before their home tournament throws off. Click through the gallery to see the pictures the kids have drawn for their heroes.

11:50

French line player Ludovic Fabregas will play his 100th match for France tonight, and what a game to hit that milestone on! The clash with Croatia promises to be the pick of day 1, with tons of history between the two sides. France have won eight of their 11 matches, including most recently in the qualification tournament for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - putting them on the road to Olympic glory.

11:30

The Netherlands got their first look at the arena in Budapest yesterday, and seemed to be impressed.



11:15

Throughout the tournament we'll be bringing you exclusive live comment and behind-the-scenes content, starting at 16:00 CET today with the live show on Twitch. Take a look inside the fabulous Budapest Handball Arena, which will host Hungary vs Netherlands at 20:30 CET, plus main round group I and the final weekend matches.

Get yourself in the mood for today by watching our latest Men's #ehfeuro2022 🇭🇺🇸🇰 Twitch Show live at 16:00 CET as our hosts Edu Toth and Nedzad Smajlagic give us a first glimpse behind-the-scenes from inside the new MVM Dome.



You know it makes sense.



👉 https://t.co/u19fGilAhQ pic.twitter.com/sSg4Acafgi — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 13, 2022



10:40

Among the 24 teams competing at EHF EURO 2022 there are plenty of players making their EHF EURO debuts, and this morning we've profiled two of them.

Slovakian goalkeeper Teodor Paul was born in Košice and will step into the European championship arena there for the first time tonight, as the co-hosts take on Norway. He has spoken about facing the awesome power of Norwegian star Sander Sagosen and what it will mean to play in front of home fans.

In Szeged, Dragan Pechmalbec is ready for his major tournament debut. The Serb has chosen to play internationally for his mother's country, although he plays club handball for HBC Nantes in his father's home country of France. He talks about his first months with the Serbian team and their hopes in their opener against Ukraine.