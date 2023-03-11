22:52

In the moments when Poland was pushing in the second half, Charles Bolzinger delivered his part including this great 1-on-1 save.

Goalkeepers are definitely stealing the spotlight tonight



Look at this wonderful save by Charles Bolzinger

22:45

With the win over Poland, France has managed to become the second team, after Austria did it just a bit earlier today, to book a spot on the EHF EURO 2024.

That means we now already have six countries that will in the January of 2024 fight for the EHF EURO title - hosts Germany, medalists from the EHF EURO 2022 - Spain, Sweden, and Denmark, as well as Austria and France.

It's celebration time for France, who secure their spot at the final tournament after a fantastic performance against Poland.



French fans, how far do you think your team will get at #ehfeuro2024?

22:37 FULL TIME

With two matches to spare, France has managed to book a spot on the EHF EURO 2024 with a win over Poland in Aix en Provence. Dylan Nahi and Dika Mem finished the match with five goals each, while Jan Czuwara netted just as much for Poland. Adam Morawski delivered a splendid performance with 16 saves.

22:34

Only three minutes left until the end, and Maciej Gebala scores his second of the night to bring Poland to -2 (27:25) in southern France.

22:23

With just over ten minutes left to play, France is leading 24:22. Poland is however pushing on wings of a quality performance from their goalkeeper Adam Morawski who has 14 saves at this point. Everything is still pretty much open.

22:17

With the win over Ukraine, Austria has managed to become the first team to secure a ticket for the EHF EURO 2024 through the Qualifiers.

Mission accomplished



Austria book their place at the EHF EURO 2024 after tonight's victory against Ukraine (31:28).

22:07

Five minutes into the second half, France has managed to double their half-time lead, and they are now 20:16 ahead.

21:57 FULL TIME

A much better display from Ukraine, compared to the one they delivered a few days ago, but in the end a win for Austria which helps them become the first team to book the ticket for the EHF EURO 2024.

Mykola Bilyk finished the match with six goals, while Thomas Eichberger grabbed 11 saves. Ihor Turchenko scored eight for Ukraine.

21:54

A four-goal lead for Austria, as we're entering the final two minutes of the encounter in Linz.

21:45 HALF TIME

Although Poland is looking much better, especially in defense, today than a few days ago, France has +2 going into the break. Dika Mem, Kentin Mahe, and Dylan Nahi are leading France with three goals each, while Jan Czuwara has five for the guests. In a battle of defense, Adam Morawski (9) is leading Vincent Gerard (8) after the first 30.

A quick look at the stats, at the end of the first half.

21:42

Adam Morawski is shining for Poland so far in this one with just over 36% of saves as it stands.

Strong performance by Adam Morawski in the first half



His save percentage at the break = ____%?

21:38

With about five minutes left on the clock in the first, France leads 14:11.

In Linz, hosts have managed to overtake the lead at 26:25 with just over ten minutes until the final buzzer.

21:30

Dika Mem and Dylan Nahi are running the offense for France at the moment scoring three goals each. For Poland - Jan Czuwara, Arkadiusz Moryto, and Szymon Dialakiewicz have scored two each. France 10, Poland 9.

21:20

At the seven-minute mark it's 4:2 in favor of the hosts in France. Two goals for Ludovic Fabregas so far, and on the other side - four saves for Adam Morawski.

In Linz, Ukraine still in front. It's 15:17 with just over 25 minutes left until the final buzzer.

21:13

Ludovic Fabregas scores the opener, Dylan Nahi punishes an offensive turnover and France takes a 2:0 lead.

21:07

The atmosphere is heating up in Aix en Provence as the hosts take on the court in front of about 6,000 spectators.

Watch the game live on EHF TV (geo-restrictions may apply), and stay with us for the live coverage!

21:05 HALF TIME

After a seven-goal loss only a few days ago, Ukrainians have obviously managed to find a way to slow down Austria. At the half, they are three goals ahead with Ihor Turchenko leading the way with four goals. Gennadii Komok has seven saves.

20:53

As we're approaching the final five minutes of the first, Ukraine has a three-goal lead (8:11). Turchenko is leading the way offensively with three goals, while Komok has six saves.

20:45

Mykola Bilyk looking really smooth with it early!

Who says handball and dancing have nothing in common?



Mykola Bilyk spins and scores beautifully for @HandballAustria

20:40

We've just passed the ten-minute mark, and the result is 5:6 in favor of the guests. The best scorer of the EHF European League season so far, Motor's Ihor Turchenko is leading Ukraine offensively with two goals.

20:30

Two saves in a row for Gennadii Komok, and a goal for Dmytro Ilchenko as Ukraine takes a 1:0 lead in Linz. Defenses are looking really well on both sides with only one goal scored in the opening four minutes of the encounter.

20:21

With just under five minutes to go until the first whistle, the stage is all set in Linz, Austria.

20:15

In their premier encounter of the EHF EURO Qualifiers a few days ago - Tobias Wagner, Boris Zivkovic and Mykola Bilyk combined for 22 goals leading Austria towards a comfortable 38:31 win in the end. Today, it will be interesting to see whether Ukrainians have, in only a few days time, managed to find a formula to slow the upper-mentioned trio down and try to achieve a positive result on the road.

20:07

Today, we might end the matchday having first two teams that have managed to book a ticket for the EHF EURO 2024. Austria has a chance to become the first team to do so, in case they manage to defeat Ukraine at home. Later on, France has the same opportunity in case they end up celebrating versus Poland.

19:55

And while we're waiting for Austria and Ukraine to take the court in Linz, feel free to have a quick look at some of the best plays from our first match of the day in which Romania managed to take revenge for the road loss against Faroe Islands only a few days ago.

Check out full highlights from our first match of the day between Romania and the Faroe Islands.

19:45

Speaking about the upcoming game against Ukraine at home, experienced Austrian international Robert Weber was cautious despite the convincing win on the road only a few days ago.