LIVE BLOG: Austria and France secure their EHF EURO 2024 tickets
- Read our round preview here .
- with wins over Ukraine and Poland, Austria and France have on Saturday managed to become the first two teams to book their spots on the EHF EURO 2024
- the Czech Republic, Portugal, Serbia, Hungary, and Slovenia can all clinch a spot in the Euros with wins on Sunday
- EHF Euro Cup Matches on Sunday: Germany vs. Denmark (14:15); Spain vs Sweden (18:00)
- Catch all the action on EHFTV. (Geo restrictions may apply)
SATURDAY, 11 MARCH 2023
23:25
And with that we're closing our live-blog coverage for the day. Stay tuned as we've got a total of 15 more matches scheduled for what will really be an action-filled Sunday! Have a great night!
Plenty of interesting action 🔥 in today’s #ehfeuro2024 Qualifiers and these are the results 🔎— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) March 11, 2023
💥 The most intense battle: _____? 💭#heretoplay pic.twitter.com/0GM5e3U0w0
23:16
After the first matchday of the round 4 of the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, we've found out the names of the first two countries to book a spot in Germany in January of 2024, and it's going to be Austria and France.
Tomorrow, we have a busy day ahead of us with a total of 13 EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers games, to go along with two EHF EURO Cup clashes.
And as we're bringing our live-blog coverage for the day to a close, we've got a celebration video for you coming from Linz, Austria after the win over Ukraine.
That feeling when you qualified for #ehfeuro2024 🕺 @HandballAustria deserve to celebrate tonight 🥳 pic.twitter.com/3MT5gBkf31— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) March 11, 2023
23:07
As always, feel free to go through our reviews and read everything about the matches we've seen and what the results mean going forward. All the stats, facts and figures are included!
23:00
With both of our evening matches behind us, it is time to have a quick look at some of the best photos from Linz and Aix en Provence.
22:52
In the moments when Poland was pushing in the second half, Charles Bolzinger delivered his part including this great 1-on-1 save.
Goalkeepers are definitely stealing the spotlight tonight 🔦⚡️— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) March 11, 2023
Look at this wonderful save by Charles Bolzinger 💥#heretoplay pic.twitter.com/dHg197xKOj
22:45
With the win over Poland, France has managed to become the second team, after Austria did it just a bit earlier today, to book a spot on the EHF EURO 2024.
That means we now already have six countries that will in the January of 2024 fight for the EHF EURO title - hosts Germany, medalists from the EHF EURO 2022 - Spain, Sweden, and Denmark, as well as Austria and France.
It’s 🎉 celebration time 🎉 for France, who secure their spot at the final tournament after a fantastic performance against Poland.— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) March 11, 2023
French fans, how far do you think your team will get at #ehfeuro2024? ✍#heretoplay pic.twitter.com/GwhwvOtfEJ
22:37 FULL TIME
FRANCE - POLAND 30:27
With two matches to spare, France has managed to book a spot on the EHF EURO 2024 with a win over Poland in Aix en Provence. Dylan Nahi and Dika Mem finished the match with five goals each, while Jan Czuwara netted just as much for Poland. Adam Morawski delivered a splendid performance with 16 saves.
22:34
Only three minutes left until the end, and Maciej Gebala scores his second of the night to bring Poland to -2 (27:25) in southern France.
22:23
With just over ten minutes left to play, France is leading 24:22. Poland is however pushing on wings of a quality performance from their goalkeeper Adam Morawski who has 14 saves at this point. Everything is still pretty much open.
22:17
With the win over Ukraine, Austria has managed to become the first team to secure a ticket for the EHF EURO 2024 through the Qualifiers.
Mission accomplished ✅— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) March 11, 2023
🎖 Austria book their place at the EHF EURO 2024 after tonight’s victory against Ukraine (31:28). #ehfeuro2024 #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/Iqlg0B0qD1
22:07
Five minutes into the second half, France has managed to double their half-time lead, and they are now 20:16 ahead.
21:57 FULL TIME
AUSTRIA - UKRAINE 31:28
A much better display from Ukraine, compared to the one they delivered a few days ago, but in the end a win for Austria which helps them become the first team to book the ticket for the EHF EURO 2024.
Mykola Bilyk finished the match with six goals, while Thomas Eichberger grabbed 11 saves. Ihor Turchenko scored eight for Ukraine.
21:54
A four-goal lead for Austria, as we're entering the final two minutes of the encounter in Linz.
21:45 HALF TIME
FRANCE - POLAND 16:14
Although Poland is looking much better, especially in defense, today than a few days ago, France has +2 going into the break. Dika Mem, Kentin Mahe, and Dylan Nahi are leading France with three goals each, while Jan Czuwara has five for the guests. In a battle of defense, Adam Morawski (9) is leading Vincent Gerard (8) after the first 30.
A quick look at the stats, at the end of the first half.
21:42
Adam Morawski is shining for Poland so far in this one with just over 36% of saves as it stands.
Strong performance by Adam Morawski in the first half 💪— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) March 11, 2023
His save percentage at the break = ____%? #ehfeuro2024 #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/0nyVl5qoh5
21:38
With about five minutes left on the clock in the first, France leads 14:11.
In Linz, hosts have managed to overtake the lead at 26:25 with just over ten minutes until the final buzzer.
21:30
Dika Mem and Dylan Nahi are running the offense for France at the moment scoring three goals each. For Poland - Jan Czuwara, Arkadiusz Moryto, and Szymon Dialakiewicz have scored two each. France 10, Poland 9.
21:20
At the seven-minute mark it's 4:2 in favor of the hosts in France. Two goals for Ludovic Fabregas so far, and on the other side - four saves for Adam Morawski.
In Linz, Ukraine still in front. It's 15:17 with just over 25 minutes left until the final buzzer.
21:13
Ludovic Fabregas scores the opener, Dylan Nahi punishes an offensive turnover and France takes a 2:0 lead.
21:07
The atmosphere is heating up in Aix en Provence as the hosts take on the court in front of about 6,000 spectators.
Watch the game live on EHF TV (geo-restrictions may apply), and stay with us for the live coverage!
21:05 HALF TIME
AUSTRIA - UKRAINE 11:14
After a seven-goal loss only a few days ago, Ukrainians have obviously managed to find a way to slow down Austria. At the half, they are three goals ahead with Ihor Turchenko leading the way with four goals. Gennadii Komok has seven saves.
20:53
As we're approaching the final five minutes of the first, Ukraine has a three-goal lead (8:11). Turchenko is leading the way offensively with three goals, while Komok has six saves.
20:45
Mykola Bilyk looking really smooth with it early!
Who says handball and dancing have nothing in common? 🤔— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) March 11, 2023
Mykola Bilyk spins and scores beautifully for @HandballAustria 🌪#ehfeuro2024 #heretoplay pic.twitter.com/AzJD1HTqu2
20:40
We've just passed the ten-minute mark, and the result is 5:6 in favor of the guests. The best scorer of the EHF European League season so far, Motor's Ihor Turchenko is leading Ukraine offensively with two goals.
20:30
Two saves in a row for Gennadii Komok, and a goal for Dmytro Ilchenko as Ukraine takes a 1:0 lead in Linz. Defenses are looking really well on both sides with only one goal scored in the opening four minutes of the encounter.
20:21
With just under five minutes to go until the first whistle, the stage is all set in Linz, Austria.
20:15
In their premier encounter of the EHF EURO Qualifiers a few days ago - Tobias Wagner, Boris Zivkovic and Mykola Bilyk combined for 22 goals leading Austria towards a comfortable 38:31 win in the end. Today, it will be interesting to see whether Ukrainians have, in only a few days time, managed to find a formula to slow the upper-mentioned trio down and try to achieve a positive result on the road.
20:07
Today, we might end the matchday having first two teams that have managed to book a ticket for the EHF EURO 2024. Austria has a chance to become the first team to do so, in case they manage to defeat Ukraine at home. Later on, France has the same opportunity in case they end up celebrating versus Poland.
19:55
And while we're waiting for Austria and Ukraine to take the court in Linz, feel free to have a quick look at some of the best plays from our first match of the day in which Romania managed to take revenge for the road loss against Faroe Islands only a few days ago.
Check out full highlights from our first match of the day between Romania and the Faroe Islands. #ehfeuro2024 #heretoplayhttps://t.co/qMB3amzhhB— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) March 11, 2023
19:45
Speaking about the upcoming game against Ukraine at home, experienced Austrian international Robert Weber was cautious despite the convincing win on the road only a few days ago.
To be honest, I have to say I was actually a bit surprised with how clear the result was in the end of our first encounter with Ukraine. We can now play with much less pressure in Linz, as we are currently sitting on top of the standings. Of course, we have to remain cautious and enter the game with the same level of focus and motivation as on Thursday. We're looking forward to playing in front of our fans here in Linz.
19:35
Live blog is up and running again as we have two more games coming up today including the highlight match of the round between France and Poland starting from 21:10 CET in Aix en Provence. Before that, we'll see the reverse fixture between Austria and Ukraine (20.25 CET).
18:00
Here are a few photos of the Romania-Faroe Islands match. Take a break and come back in a couple of hours for more action in the Men's EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers.
17:35
FULL-TIME: Romania 25:17 Faroe Islands
In the end, Romania get revenge in a comfortable victory. They are in second place for the time being with four points. The Faroe Islands are now in last place because Ukraine hold the tiebreaker due to winning the first match over the island nation.
17:25
We are in the final stretch of the match, and it is a foregone conclusion: Romania will be the victors in this match. The question is how much will the margin of victory be, and that could be a factor in determining who will advance in this group.
17:12
It is looking grim for the Faroese. Despite calling a timeout, things have gone from bad to worse as Romania reinforce their lead. It is possible Romania could win this match with a double-digit margin. They are only one goal away from doing so.
17:03
The Faroe Islands scored the first goal of the half, but it has been Romania who have all the momentum, currently having possession of the ball after restoring their biggest lead of six with eight minutes elapsed.
16:42
HALF-TIME Romania 14:10 Faroe Islands
It has gone pretty well for the home team so far. After an even start the Romanians took better advantage of their chances and had a six-goal lead at one point. However, the Faroe Islands managed to cut the deficit to four before halftime.
Both keepers have seven saves each, but Romania's Ionut Iancu had five fewer shots to block compared to Faroese keeper Nicholas Satchwell who had 21 shots to parry.
16:35
Romania have managed to obtain a six-goal lead with almost three minutes to play. Romania seem well on their way to exacting revenge, but you have to remember that the Faroese had the upper hand in the first half as well before losing their lead, so there's plenty of time to change the outcome.
In the meantime, check out this goal from Roi Berg Hansen.
16:18
Ionut Iancu has come up with a couple of saves to stem Faroese progress, forcing the islanders to call a timeout. Unfortunately for them, Iancu saves a point-blank shot and Romania adds another goal to now lead 7:4.
16:10
It has been an even game so far, both teams have split goals and even suspensions as the score remains at 3:3 with seven minutes played.
16:00
Both countries have had their national anthems sung and we're seconds away from the first throw. On another note, here is the schedule for today's games.
15:30
Welcome to the live blog for the Men's EHF EURO 2024 qualifiers round 4! We have a busy schedule for you this weekend, although tomorrow will be more action-packed with thirteen matches.
The Faroe Islands caused a sensation in the last round, defeating Romania at home 28:26. Nevertheless, credit is due to the Romanians who were down by six at half-time yet managed to tie the game midway in the second half. The result left three teams tied with two points each. Can Romania avenge their round 3 loss to the Faroese?
In the same group, Austria won their first encounter against Ukraine 38:31, keeping their flawless record intact and reinforcing their advantage over the other three teams. Linz will be the site of today's meeting and also celebrations from the Austrians if they win today's match and book their ticket to the tournament next door in Germany.
Last but not least, our featured match this weekend showcases World runner-ups France and Poland in Group 8. France maintained their perfect form in the competition by defeating Poland 38:28 in Gdansk. Like Austria, a win for France in Aix de Provence will clinch their spot in next year's Euros.