21:25

It's half-time across Europe in our late matches and we have a bunch of fairly close games, only three goals the largest lead - held by Magdeburg and Nantes.

Orlen Wisla Plock 14:15 Füchse Berlin

BM Logroño La Rioja 13:16 SC Magdeburg

Bidasoa Irun 11:13 Fenix Toulouse Handball

HBC Nantes 11:8 GOG

USAM Nimes Gard 17:15 Sporting CP

21:18

BM Logroño La Rioja are doing their level best to stay in touch with the currently unbeatable SC Magdeburg, trailing 12:10. The worry for the Spanish side, however, is that Magdeburg tend to have left their best for the second half in their group games so far.

Tomas Moreira Rodriguez looks as strong as an ox here! 🐂 @CdadLogrono #ehfel pic.twitter.com/uYoijIqJuV — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 16, 2021

21:13

Nimes vs Sporting is shaping up to be a really fun match as well. 12:12 after 23 minutes between two teams with big hopes for this season.

21:07

Some fantastic goalkeeping going down in Nantes!

HBC's Emil Nielsen and GOG's Torbjorn Bergerud have made only three saves each but they were top notch. 7:7 after 22 minutes.

21:01

Füchse's social media folk are pretty happy with their youthful-looking team today. They have an average age of 25 and coach Jaron Siewert doesn't hurt that average much either. So far, they are holding their own in Plock, trailing 7:6 at the quarter-hour mark.

. @RasmusBoysen92 do you know if there was a younger 🦊-Team in an european game than today? 😬 asking for a friend @ehfel_official #ehfel #unserrevier @SPRWisla — Füchse Berlin (@FuechseBerlin) November 16, 2021

20:51

Another fascinating clash is last season's quarter-finalists GOG away to EHF FINAL4 participants HBC Nantes. Nantes keeper Mikael Robin makes a big penalty save against Jerry Tollbring but the Danish side have an early 3:2 lead.

20:40

A couple of big clashes on the way in just a few minutes, most notably the meeting of two teams which reached the EHF Finals last season - Plock and Berlin!

20:30

AEK and Nexe lost their perfect starts to the group, only Benfica have moved on to six points but that could all change in the next couple of hours with our 20:45 throw-offs.

Here is what we have coming up:

Orlen Wisla Plock vs Füchse Berlin

BM Logroño La Rioja vs SC Magdeburg

Bidasoa Irun vs Fenix Toulouse Handball

HBC Nantes vs GOG

USAM Nimes Gard vs Sporting CP

20:27

Huge credit goes to Pfadi Winterthur for their comeback win tonight, one of three second-half comebacks from away teams. That is the Swiss side's first win in a European group phase in six years - that one came against Halden in the old EHF Cup - and it puts them in contention for a top-four finish in group A.

#PfadiWinterthur pick up their first group phase away win in Europe since 2015! Good job gents! #ehfel #moregoals 👏💪 pic.twitter.com/gtVL1VXn8Z — EHF European League (@ehfel_official) November 16, 2021

20:19

Our first seven matches of the evening are over and here is how they finished.

TATRAN Presov 29:33 Pfadi Winterthur

PAUC Handball 25:30 IK Sävehof

Grundfos Tatabanya KC 31:23 Kadetten Schaffhausen

RK Gorenje Velenje 34:28 RK Nexe

Cocks 32:37 SL Benfica

AEK Athens HC 27:30 HC Eurofarm Pelister

Chekhovskie medvedi 28:30 TBV Lemgo Lippe

20:13

Sävehof dominated from the first whistle to the last and claim a comfortable 30:25 victory, bringing them up to four points in group C, while PAUC must wait for their first points.

20:12

Benfica complete their comeback win over Cocks and made it look fairly easy on the scoreboard, 37:32, but it was far from easy in reality. 11 players on the scoreboard for the Potuguese side, led by a perfect shooting performance of 12/12 by Petar Djordjic.

20:05

Big moment for Lemgo as Bjarki Elisson, top scorer with 9, makes an important steal, setting up a goal to give them a 27:25 lead over Chekhov. A big six minutes left to play in Russia.

20:02

We haven't heard much from Pfadi Winterthur so far in this group phase but they are making a splash in the second half against Tatran Presov. It is a 5-goal turnaround and they now lead 24:23 with 10 minutes remaining.

19:58

Shooting from the hip but getting whipped on the scoreboard. Not a good day for the French side, who have been outclassed by Sävehof tonight - currently 30:20 after 50 minutes.

19:52

Benfica have come out flying in the second half and now hold a 28:25 lead over Cocks - led by nine goals from Petar Djordjic.