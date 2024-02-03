LIVE BLOG: CSM hand Györ their first loss of the season

19:45

And here is how Vipers transform defense to offense.

Marketa Jerabkova finished the match with 11 goals, as Ikast defeated Krim in Slovenia. Emma Friis and Ingvild Bakkerud added six each. Barbara Lazovic on the other side netted six for hosts, but that wasn't enough to slow Ikast down in this one.



Anna Vyakhireva scored seven as Vipers defeated Zaglebie in Norway. Daria Przywara netted nine for the Polish side. Win helps Kristiansand widen a gap between themselves and Krim in the standings, while at the same time keeping up the pace with Ikast, Esbjerg and Metz.

In an amazing narrow and exciting game, CSM managed to become the first team to defeat Györ this season! Grace Zaadi Deuna led them offensively with eight in this one, while Laura Glauser and Marie Davidsen combined for 13 goals. However, defensively CSM looked really well today from the very first until the very last minute of the game, and that's what proved to be the key in this one. This win helps the Romanian team jump over Brest in the standings, and come only two points away from the second-placed Odense.

Györ finds a way to answer CSM' incredible scoring run from the first half with a run of their own, and we're entering the final ten minutes of the game with the Romanians having a single-goal advantage. Home-team defense is looking rock-solid in these moments!

Eight goals for Marketa Jerabkova as Ikast leads 19:23 in Ljubljana. Irma Schjott is also having a good day with nine saves so far. In Norway on the other hand, five goals for Anna Vyakhireva, as Vipers enter the final quarter with a 21:18 lead.

Five minutes into the second, CSM leads 12:17 in Györ. Nine saves for Laura Glaser at the moment which is, compared to Sandra Toft's three saves so far, clearly one of the main difference-makers in today's game.

An amazing defensive outing from CSM in the first half in Hungary. On the other side of the court, Artnzen, Neagu and Jensen led them scoring three each. Ikast is running the court extremely well once again which helped them open the gap in the opening 30 minutes. Five goals for both Bakkerud and Jerabkova. Finally, Vyakhireva and Arcos were leading Vipers in the first, as the Norwegian side opened the gap to five making a step towards two new EHF CLW points.

An amazing scoring series from CSM, and the guests suddenly have a 6:13 lead in Hungary! Five saves for Glauser who is basically stopping everything that passes through CSM's defense which is looking really good today! Arntzen and Jensen have scored three each so far for the guests.

CSM has a 6:8 lead in Hungary. Six goalscorers for them already which means they are running the ball well, and getting everybody involved!

Ikast has an 8:6 lead in Krim, while Kristiansand leads 9:6 versus Zaglebie in the middle of the first.

An early 1:3 lead for CSM in Hungary to start the game!

The games are on in Györ, Ljubljana, and Kristiansand!

We've got three more games coming up today!



In Norway, Kristiansand will welcome Zaglebie Lubin with an intention of securing a win and two new points that would help them reduce the gap between themselves and Ikast in the standings. Ljubljana, Slovenia is going to welcome the encounter between Krim and Ikast. Krim celebrated an away win against FTC in the last round, and it will interesting to see whether they'll find a way to endanger third-positioned Ikast today.

Finally, Györ will in Hungary welcome CSM, looking to prolong their incredible winning streak against a team led by Cristina Neagu!

As we're waiting for the final three games of the EHF CLW Saturday, let's check out some of the best photos from Odense!