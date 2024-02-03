20240203

LIVE BLOG: CSM hand Györ their first loss of the season

03 February 2024, 20:30

EHF Champions League Women 2023/2024 is back with seven round 12 games scheduled for the weekend. In the game between Sävehof and Buducnost that was played on Friday due to hall availability, Buducnost managed to secure a road win in Sweden. The focal point of the weekend is going to be the MOTW that's scheduled for Sunday with Metz hosting Esbjerg.  

SATURDAY 3 FEBRUARY

20:30

That's going to be it for today! Thanks for joining us, and see you tomorrow for the final three games of the round, including the MOTW in France! Have a wonderful night ahead!

20:17

As we're closing the day, let's hear from today's winners CSM Bucuresti!

Adrian Vasile, CSM Bucuresti head coach: "It was a very important game for us. In the first half our defence was at a high level I have to say. My team put up a tremendous fight, which was more important than the win itself. In the second half Győr changed their game and managed to equalize. We were able to score goals in those key moments and secure the win in the end!''

Laura Glauser, CSM Bucuresti goalkeeper: "At the break I told my teammates that Győr have the quality to get back into this one. In the second half we made a lot of mistakes, however I feel like the fact that we were able to remain calm and focused in those key moments decided today's game. Our defense deserves a lot of credit - that's for sure! ''

20:10

We've got an exciting day coming up tomorrow! Starting from 14.00 CE, Bietigheim will host DVSC. Later on (16.00 CET) Rapid will play FTC, and in our MOTW Metz will welcome Esbjerg in a duel of the two teams that are leading the Group B having 18 points each so far! You definitely don't want to miss that!

The battle for the Play-Offs continues!

19:52

As we're approaching the end of the night, let's have a look at some of the best photos from Györ, Ljubljana, and Kristiansand. 

19:45

And here is how Vipers transform defense to offense.

19:42

Marketa Jerabkova finished the match with 11 goals, as Ikast defeated Krim in Slovenia. Emma Friis and Ingvild Bakkerud added six each. Barbara Lazovic on the other side netted six for hosts, but that wasn't enough to slow Ikast down in this one. 

Anna Vyakhireva scored seven as Vipers defeated Zaglebie in Norway. Daria Przywara netted nine for the Polish side. Win helps Kristiansand widen a gap between themselves and Krim in the standings, while at the same time keeping up the pace with Ikast, Esbjerg and Metz. 

19:35

In an amazing narrow and exciting game, CSM managed to become the first team to defeat Györ this season! Grace Zaadi Deuna led them offensively with eight in this one, while Laura Glauser and Marie Davidsen combined for 13 goals. However, defensively CSM looked really well today from the very first until the very last minute of the game, and that's what proved to be the key in this one. This win helps the Romanian team jump over Brest in the standings, and come only two points away from the second-placed Odense. 

19:30 FULL-TIME

GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC - CSM BUCURESTI 24:26

KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA - IKAST HANDBOLD 28:34

VIPERS KRISTIANSAND - MKS ZAGLEBIE LUBIN 28:24

19:14

Györ finds a way to answer CSM' incredible scoring run from the first half with a run of their own, and we're entering the final ten minutes of the game with the Romanians having a single-goal advantage. Home-team defense is looking rock-solid in these moments!

19:05

Eight goals for Marketa Jerabkova as Ikast leads 19:23 in Ljubljana. Irma Schjott is also having a good day with nine saves so far. In Norway on the other hand, five goals for Anna Vyakhireva, as Vipers enter the final quarter with a 21:18 lead. 

18:56

Five minutes into the second, CSM leads 12:17 in Györ. Nine saves for Laura Glaser at the moment which is, compared to Sandra Toft's three saves so far, clearly one of the main difference-makers in today's game. 

18:52 

And that is how your transform defense into offense!

18:42

An amazing defensive outing from CSM in the first half in Hungary. On the other side of the court, Artnzen, Neagu and Jensen led them scoring three each. Ikast is running the court extremely well once again which helped them open the gap in the opening 30 minutes. Five goals for both Bakkerud and Jerabkova. Finally, Vyakhireva and Arcos were leading Vipers in the first, as the Norwegian side opened the gap to five making a step towards two new EHF CLW points. 

18:35 HALF-TIME

GYÖRI AUDI ETO KC - CSM BUCURESTI 9:15

KRIM MERCATOR LJUBLJANA - IKAST HANDBOLD 14:18

VIPERS KRISTIANSAND - MKS ZAGLEBIE LUBIN 15:10

18:23

An amazing scoring series from CSM, and the guests suddenly have a 6:13 lead in Hungary! Five saves for Glauser who is basically stopping everything that passes through CSM's defense which is looking really good today! Arntzen and Jensen have scored three each so far for the guests. 

18:14

CSM has a 6:8 lead in Hungary. Six goalscorers for them already which means they are running the ball well, and getting everybody involved! 

Ikast has an 8:6 lead in Krim, while Kristiansand leads 9:6 versus Zaglebie in the middle of the first. 

18:05

An early 1:3 lead for CSM in Hungary to start the game! 

18:00

The games are on in Györ, Ljubljana, and Kristiansand!

17:50

 

17:45

We've got three more games coming up today!

In Norway, Kristiansand will welcome Zaglebie Lubin with an intention of securing a win and two new points that would help them reduce the gap between themselves and Ikast in the standings. Ljubljana, Slovenia is going to welcome the encounter between Krim and Ikast. Krim celebrated an away win against FTC in the last round, and it will interesting to see whether they'll find a way to endanger third-positioned Ikast today. 

Finally, Györ will in Hungary welcome CSM, looking to prolong their incredible winning streak against a team led by Cristina Neagu!

17:38

As we're waiting for the final three games of the EHF CLW Saturday, let's check out some of the best photos from Odense!

17:30

Amazing game to start the day, as Odense and Brest end up securing a point each in a tight game. Mie Enggrob Hojlund finishes the game with seven goals for the hosts, Elma Halilcevic adds six. Ten Holte and Reinhardt grab eight saves each. Six goals for Pauletta Foppa on the other side. Brest were controlling the game throughout the biggest part of it, however Reinhardt's huge saves almost ended up being deadly for the French side today. 

17:25 FULL-TIME

ODENSE HANDBOLD - BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL 29:29

17:23

A huge save for Reinhardt with a minute left until the buzzer! Teams are completely level, and Odense will have a chance to secure at least a point in case they score from what might easily end up being the final possession of the encounter. 

17:18

Nikita Van der Vliet scores her second goal of the day making it a one-goal game going into the final five minutes of it! What a game!

17:08

Brest is able to keep the gap open! We're entering the final quarter of the game. Six goals for Pauletta Foppa!

16:58

Three-goal lead for the guests ten minutes into the second half. Ten goals for them in the given time span!

16:48

The game is on again!

16:43

Jenny Helen Carlson finds the net beautifully!

16:38

Teams are level at the break! Four goals for Elma Halilcevic on one side, and three for both Pauletta Foppa and Valeriia Maslova on the other. Julie Foggea is having an amazing day for Brest between the posts grabbing 12 saves in the opening 30 minutes, while Yara Ten Holte has eight on the other side. One thing is for sure - we've got an exciting second half ahead of us!

16:33 HALF-TIME

ODENSE HANDBOLD - BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL 14:14

16:26

Not much you can do facing Julie Foggea so far in this one!

16:20

Brest is successfully keeping the gap opened as Pauletta Foppa leads them on the offensive side of the court. Julie Foggea is however having an amazing day grabbing 10 saves already, and proving to be a huge problem for the home side so far!

16:08

An early 1:4 lead for Brest in this one as Julie Foggea shines between the posts with four saves so far.

16:04

The defenses are looking on point today, as Valeriia Maslova opens the scoring with three and a half minutes on the clock. 

16:00

The game is underway!

15:55

It's going to be a hard day for the French side in Denmark, with Györ being the only team so far this season to come out victorious in Odense! The Danish side also has the second deadliest attack in the EHF CLW this season scoring 370 goals so far, only five less than Metz and Ikast. 

15:50

With only ten minutes left until the kick-off, let's check out some of the warm-up photos from Denmark!

15:43

Odense are, on the other hand, aware that a win would bring them only inches away from securing the top-two position after the group stage: 

Ole Gjekstad, Odense Handbold coach: ''Brest have shown an impressive stability and form lately, so we know that we'll be facing a top-class opponent. This is a great test for us, with a possible big reward if we win. Our home crowd will be a big support on Saturday.''

15:35

In the opening match of the day, second-positioned team from Group A - Odense Handbold, is welcoming the fourth-placed Brest Bretagne. In their premier encounter of the season, Brest suffered a single-goal loss to the Danish team in France (25:26), which means Pablo Morel and his players will surely be motivated to take revenge for that loss, and move a step closer to the first two positions in the group. 

15:25

We suggest you take a minute to go through our round preview that's going to set the tone for you going into the weekend! Also, check out the interview with one of Metz' best players so far this season, the incredible Sarah Bouktit who's having a season to remember for the French side!

15:20

This time, the round started on Friday with Sävehof welcoming Buducnost. Montenegrin representatives managed to snatch an away win (23:27) delivering a strong second-half outing after leading by only one at the break. Ivana Godec had an amazing night scoring nine goals for the guests, while Armelle Attingre finished the game with 13 saves. Laura Cecilie Jensen netted six for the hosts, but unfortunately for the home fans that wasn't enough for Sävehof to secure what would be their first points of the season!

15:15

We're wishing a warm welcome to all the handball fans at the start of another exciting EHF Champions League Women weekend! Welcome to the live coverage that's going to be here to deliver you all the important info, best plays, as well as the players/coaches statements from the games that we've got coming up today and tomorrow! Sit tight and enjoy the ride, as we're happy to have you with us!

AX5I5468
