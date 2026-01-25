Croatia heat up semi-final race with second main round win
The second day of Men’s EHF EURO 2026 main round games in Malmö saw Croatia deliver a solid win over Switzerland, 28:24, to move up to four points on the group II table. There, Croatia join Iceland, Sweden and Slovenia, while Switzerland and Hungary have one point apiece.
Although it was not such a big final score line, it was the clearest win over Switzerland so far at the EHF EURO 2026, with Croatia the only team to lead the side and stay in control from the first half on.
We missed too many shots, and that’s why it’s a deserved win for Croatia. In the end we lose against a vice-world champion with four goals, and we are disappointed. That means that we are on the right way, but it takes some steps to come to this level.
We started with a good defence, but we had problems with making goals, but that came, and we found our rhythm. We found our way back into the game, and I think we controlled it very well. Swiss played a great game, and they have a fantastic team, so I am very happy with the result.