Switzerland look for match-winning recipe

Switzerland are in a new era, with coach Andy Schmid having retired from his legendary on-court career after the previous edition of the Men’s EHF EURO and moving into the new role on the bench. That change came after a few years with an upward trajectory for Switzerland, in which they returned to both the World Championship and EHF EURO events after more than a decade. The side have now played four major tournaments since 2020, but are nevertheless still finding their feet at this level.

At the EHF EURO 2026, Switzerland have shown a tendency to start games very strong, and their only loss prior to that against Croatia was by three goals. Most significantly, they have had two matches in which they led clearly through the first 40 minutes before succumbing to either a defeat or a draw.

Against Croatia, Switzerland opened very well, keeping the 2025 World Championship silver medallists out of the goal for almost 10 minutes. That slow start only seemed to fuel Croatia, and once the Balkan side found the goal, they had all the momentum. Schmid rotated his side a lot and tried seven-against six. It was in many ways a more balanced game from Switzerland, though they trailed from the 18th minute on. But overall, Croatia proved the most commanding team against Switzerland so far at the EURO.