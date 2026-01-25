15:00

The afternoon's action starts in 30 minutes and Slovenia and Hungary are warming up in Malmö. For Hungary in particular, a win is essential if they want any hopes of staying in the final weekend race.

14:30

Sweden have been on phenomenal form so far this tournament. Although in terms of goals scored and efficiency they're not quite at the level of some other teams (France for number of goals, Denmark for efficiency) their attack is almost unblockable, according to today's stat of the day by Julian Rux.

14:00

We roped Hungary left back Patrik Ligetvári into 'helping' with social media. Watch him at work. 😆

13:35

Our other big feature today focuses on the Makuc brothers of Slovenia, Domen and Andraž. While Domen is well-known to many handball fans, as he features regularly at the top level playing for Barça (before moving to Kiel this summer), his little brother Andraž is just starting out. However, both Makucs have had an impact in the tournament so far, and want to continue that when they meet Hungary later today. Danijela Vekić talked to both of them yesterday.