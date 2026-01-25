Live blog: Hungary vs Slovenia set to be close

Live blog: Hungary vs Slovenia set to be close

EHF / Joanne Harris
25 January 2026, 12:00

Sweden can look to maintain their perfect record in the Men's EHF EURO 2026 on Sunday, as group II play their round 2 games in Malmö. And after the draw between Switzerland and Hungary on Friday night, there are four teams looking for their first main round wins.

Sunday 25 January

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Sweden R1JC8580JC
Everything is in our hands, so if we win all the three matches we still can go to the semi-finals. Today for us today is a first final, but we know that we play against a really good team, Hungary, so it will be really tough.
Blaž Janc
Right back, Slovenia
Euro26 Switzerland Vs Hungary R1JC7037JC
I hope today it will be not the case that we have to come back, that we can dominate the game. It will be tough because Slovenia is a really good team, they play really good. We will do our best to win the game.
Miklós Rosta
Line player, Hungary

15:00

The afternoon's action starts in 30 minutes and Slovenia and Hungary are warming up in Malmö. For Hungary in particular, a win is essential if they want any hopes of staying in the final weekend race.

14:30

Sweden have been on phenomenal form so far this tournament. Although in terms of goals scored and efficiency they're not quite at the level of some other teams (France for number of goals, Denmark for efficiency) their attack is almost unblockable, according to today's stat of the day by Julian Rux.

14:00

We roped Hungary left back Patrik Ligetvári into 'helping' with social media. Watch him at work. 😆

 

13:35

Our other big feature today focuses on the Makuc brothers of Slovenia, Domen and Andraž. While Domen is well-known to many handball fans, as he features regularly at the top level playing for Barça (before moving to Kiel this summer), his little brother Andraž is just starting out. However, both Makucs have had an impact in the tournament so far, and want to continue that when they meet Hungary later today. Danijela Vekić talked to both of them yesterday.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Faroe Islands FLP 7432 FV
EHF EURO

The Makuc brothers: sharing Slovenia's EHF EURO journey

Slovenia have overcome obstacles to reach the Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round, with Domen and Andraž Makuc sharing responsibility for the fir…

today, 7 hours ago

13:00

As we said earlier, everyone is talking about Andi Wolff last night. So Björn Pazen put together this look at the best goalkeepers of the tournament so far. Look out for Hungary's Kristóf Palasics tonight, as in terms of total saves he could overtake Wolff.

 

 

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Germany Vs Norway EM106013 EM
EHF EURO

Wolffs at the door: the goalkeepers shining at the EHF EURO

After an extraordinary performance by Germany’s Andreas Wolff against Norway, what difference are goalkeepers making at the Men’s EHF EURO 2…

today, 5 hours ago

12:30

Here's the preview for today's games, and a few facts from it:

  • Slovenia boast the EHF EURO's third-best attack with 140 goals scored (35 per game on average)
  • Borut Mačkovšek is the only Slovenian playing club handball in Hungary, lining up for OTP Bank - PICK Szeged — and will face teammates Richárd Bodó and Benjámin Szilágyi
  • after the game between Sweden and Iceland, Sweden's goalkeeper Andreas Palicka will become Sweden's most capped player at the EHF EURO with 41 matches, surpassing Tomas Svensson and Magnus Wislander who are on 40
  • Icelandic goalkeeper Björgvin Páll Gústavsson will play his 50th EHF EURO match
  • the last time Iceland beat Sweden at a major competition came at the Men's EHF EURO 2018, when they won 26:24 in the group phase
  • Switzerland and Croatia have met only once at the EHF EURO, in 2004, when Croatia won 30:27 in the main round

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Slovenia Vs Sweden R1JC8451JC
EHF EURO

Sweden aim to stay perfect as four teams hunt first main rou…

Three decisive clashes in main round group II as Slovenia, Hungary, Iceland and Switzerland seek their first wins in Malmö

yesterday

12:00

Welcome to the EHF EURO live blog for Sunday's action in Malmö - the group which brought us the only draw of the main round so far. Every team has at least one point, but Sweden are in pole position with four and can keep their winning streak going if they triumph over Iceland in the Nordic derby later on.

Before then, we're still talking about the incredible show Andi Wolff put on last night here in Herning. Norway couldn't get past him whatever they tried. On last night's 'The Spin' episode, Andrea Lekić, Bengt Kunkel and Martin Vilstrup reacted to what they saw.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Euro26 Germany Vs Norway EM106013 EM
Previous Article Wolffs at the door: the goalkeepers shining at the EHF EURO

Latest news

More News