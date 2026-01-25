Live blog: Hungary vs Slovenia set to be close
Sweden can look to maintain their perfect record in the Men's EHF EURO 2026 on Sunday, as group II play their round 2 games in Malmö. And after the draw between Switzerland and Hungary on Friday night, there are four teams looking for their first main round wins.
Everything is in our hands, so if we win all the three matches we still can go to the semi-finals. Today for us today is a first final, but we know that we play against a really good team, Hungary, so it will be really tough.
I hope today it will be not the case that we have to come back, that we can dominate the game. It will be tough because Slovenia is a really good team, they play really good. We will do our best to win the game.