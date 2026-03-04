Czechia take first-ever EHF EURO Cup win

Czechia take first-ever EHF EURO Cup win

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
04 March 2026, 20:30

Czechia secured their inaugural EHF EURO Cup win after taking the upper hand early against Türkiye, going on to claim a 34:26 victory.

  • Türkiye’s top scorer, Nurceren Akgün Güntepe, added six goals to her tally of eight in the competition so far
  • Eliška Desortová made her EHF EURO Cup debut for Czechia with eight goals
  • the two sides meet again in Zlin, Czechia, on Saturday 7 March for round 4 of the competition

GROUP 2

Türkiye vs Czechia 26:34 (11:18)

Top scorers: Nurceren Akgün Güntepe (Türkiye) 6/6, Eliška Desortová (Czechia) 8/8

Both sides lost their round 1 and 2 matches against Denmark and Hungary, but with more international experience round 3 was an opportunity for Czechia to claim a win. And head coach Tomáš Hlavatý’s team had a straightforward game in Kastamonu. The hosts led 2:1 after three minutes, but a 6:1 run from Czechia took them into a 12:5 lead after 21 minutes. They maintained that seven-goal advantage at the break and continued to maintain the gap throughout the second half, despite Türkiye keeping the pressure on.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

260304 TUR CZE Ginesta Quote
The atmosphere was amazing. They supported and pushed us even though the result was not what we wanted. I think we must play better. We made many technical mistakes with passes, turnovers and shots. You cannot win a game like this. We are on our way and we have to continue like this.
David Ginesta
Head coach, Türkiye
260304 TUR CZE Desortova Quote
It was a tough game. We were focused on our game. We tried to be at the top in defence and attack. We tried to play a simple game. We fought until the end. I’m so proud of us.
Eliška Desortová
Left back, Czechia
260304 TUR CZE BRK08714
Turkiye Hentbol Federasyonu
260304 TUR CZE BRK08837
Turkiye Hentbol Federasyonu
260304 TUR CZE BRK08664
Turkiye Hentbol Federasyonu
260304 TUR CZE BRK08764
Turkiye Hentbol Federasyonu
260304 TUR CZE BRK08693
Turkiye Hentbol Federasyonu

Photos © Turkiye Hentbol Federasyonu

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Kp19102025 17016
Previous Article France back to full strength as round 3 wraps up
20260304 W EURO Q Blog Main 11
Next Article SUMMARY: Iceland, Faroe Islands create Nordic euphoria; first win Belgium

Latest news

More News