Türkiye’s top scorer, Nurceren Akgün Güntepe, added six goals to her tally of eight in the competition so far

Eliška Desortová made her EHF EURO Cup debut for Czechia with eight goals

the two sides meet again in Zlin, Czechia, on Saturday 7 March for round 4 of the competition

GROUP 2

Top scorers: Nurceren Akgün Güntepe (Türkiye) 6/6, Eliška Desortová (Czechia) 8/8

Both sides lost their round 1 and 2 matches against Denmark and Hungary, but with more international experience round 3 was an opportunity for Czechia to claim a win. And head coach Tomáš Hlavatý’s team had a straightforward game in Kastamonu. The hosts led 2:1 after three minutes, but a 6:1 run from Czechia took them into a 12:5 lead after 21 minutes. They maintained that seven-goal advantage at the break and continued to maintain the gap throughout the second half, despite Türkiye keeping the pressure on.