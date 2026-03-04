Czechia take first-ever EHF EURO Cup win
Czechia secured their inaugural EHF EURO Cup win after taking the upper hand early against Türkiye, going on to claim a 34:26 victory.
The atmosphere was amazing. They supported and pushed us even though the result was not what we wanted. I think we must play better. We made many technical mistakes with passes, turnovers and shots. You cannot win a game like this. We are on our way and we have to continue like this.
It was a tough game. We were focused on our game. We tried to be at the top in defence and attack. We tried to play a simple game. We fought until the end. I’m so proud of us.