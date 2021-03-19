Damböck dreams of hunting foxes
Eric Damböck's profile has skyrocketed this season. The 21-year-old left wing was awarded best Austrian newcomer of 2020, he made his European club debut with Fivers in the European League and last weekend played his first senior international match for Austria in a loss to Bosnia Herzegovina.
Next week will mark another milestone in his young career, facing two-time EHF Cup winners Füchse Berlin in the Last 16 of the European League.
“If someone told me before the start of the season, that we proceed to the knockout stages, I would have laughed out loud as this would have been very, very, very optimistic,” Damböck says.
Never before had Fivers had been in a group phase of any European Cup competition and they had not played in Europe since the 2011/12 EHF Cup, losing to Romanian side Odorheiu Secuiesc in the second qualification round. Then came 2020/21.
“I guess Benfica truly underestimated us when they came to Vienna and this was our chance,” Damböck talks about the first qualification round, when the Portuguese side were the clear favourites. After losing 28:26 in Lisbon, Fivers struck back, eliminating the star-studded Benfica ensemble by 38:34.
In the second qualification round, Spanish side Benidorm were unable to play the second leg, due to COVID-19 cases, and suddenly, Fivers were in the group phase of the newly formed European League.
“It was something completely surreal for us, we could not imagine being a part of this stage, it was never realistic for us to proceed in this strong competition.”
The internationally inexperienced Fivers lost the two first group matches against sides with EHF Champions League pedigree, Wisla Plock and Chekhovskie Medvedi, but felt “that the gap was not as huge as we had expected,” says Damböck.
17 November 2020 was another benchmark for Fivers and Austrian handball as the all-Austrian squad beat Fenix Toulouse 37:32 - the first victory in any group phase of any men’s club competition in 13 years for an Austrian club.
In the remaining matches, Fivers tied with Ademar Leon and took three points against Metalurg, including a 33:33 draw away from home in which Damböck scored 11 goals.
This led to the final group match in Toulouse and a day of decision: “We knew that a defeat by four goals would be enough to proceed to the Last 16 and we were quite optimistic. Though we were down by five at one point, we really made it,” describing the 29:25 result in Toulouse, definitely the sweetest defeat ever for the Fivers.
It was something completely surreal for us. We could not imagine being a part of this stage. It was never realistic for us to proceed in this strong competition.
What are the keys for their surprising success? “We are a great team with many go-to-guys,” says Damböck.
Mainly it is back Lukas Hutecek, who will join former TBV Lemgo (Germany) next season. With 65 goals, the 20-year-old Austrian international is Fivers’ top scorer in the European League, ahead of Damböck on 57.
25-year-old line player Tobias Wagner is another cornerstone, as is Damböck himself.
“We have a great mixture of players and I guess our high-speed attack is our major weapon.”
Since their international fairy tale began and following a successful Men’s EHF EURO 2020 on home ground, the interest in Fivers and handball is ever-increasing.
“Many people ask about our matches, since we are bigger in the media. We are a great club with a long history but for our experienced players such as Markus Kolar and Herbert Jonas, who have played for Fivers all their lives, this is currently the icing on the cake, simply incredible.”
Is this where their adventure ends though?
“We know Füchse Berlin are really strong, they are superior in every position, but we have the great chance to show our skills. Of course, we have a dream to beat this incredibly strong team. Nothing is impossible.”
As for his own future, Damböck is quite settled: “I am 21 years old, I have proven my abilities already at the Fivers. When Lukas Hutecek leaves next season, we need to stand stronger together. I want to take one step at a time, and of course, my goal is to play in Germany someday. I had some offers, but next year I will definitely stay with Fivers.”
For the national team he hopes for two victories in the remaining matches against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Estonia to qualify for the EHF EURO 2022 in Hungary and Slovakia. But first and foremost, Damböck and the Fivers are eagerly awaiting their star-studded opponents Füchse Berlin on 23 March at home and a week later in the German capital.