Damböck dreams of hunting foxes

Eric Damböck's profile has skyrocketed this season. The 21-year-old left wing was awarded best Austrian newcomer of 2020, he made his European club debut with Fivers in the European League and last weekend played his first senior international match for Austria in a loss to Bosnia Herzegovina.

Next week will mark another milestone in his young career, facing two-time EHF Cup winners Füchse Berlin in the Last 16 of the European League.

“If someone told me before the start of the season, that we proceed to the knockout stages, I would have laughed out loud as this would have been very, very, very optimistic,” Damböck says.