Daniela Mendes: “We put all our heart and passion in the game”

Sure, Portugal has staged big beach handball events before, most notably the Champions Cup 2022 in Porto Santo last October.

Still, the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2023 is a different story.

“I am really excited but playing ‘at home’ is also a big responsibility, so I am little bit nervous, too,” says Daniela Mendes, since years one of the faces of the Portuguese women’s national team. “But, of course, it is a great opportunity, and we will enjoy it fully.”

Hosting the 13th edition of the European Championship from Wednesday through Sunday (24-28 May) puts a nation in the limelight that has no huge tradition in the competition yet. In fact, this week marks only the third time the Portuguese women’s team take part in a EURO.

“It shows everyone that beach handball is increasingly considered as a high-level sport and has been quite developed in Portugal,” Mendes says. “It shows that it is possible to achieve good results and that our country can believe and invest in us.”