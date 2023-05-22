Last chance to be part of history and secure the tickets for Budapest

The showcase event of women’s club handball takes place in Budapest for the ninth time on 3/4 June 2023. For the second time in a row the MVM Dome with the capacity of 20,022 spectators will play the host to the tournament.

Fans wishing to join the EHF FINAL4 Women can look forward to a small contingent of regular tickets being available for purchase online on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 at 10:00 AM.