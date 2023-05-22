Last chance to be part of history and secure the tickets for Budapest
The showcase event of women’s club handball takes place in Budapest for the ninth time on 3/4 June 2023. For the second time in a row the MVM Dome with the capacity of 20,022 spectators will play the host to the tournament.
Fans wishing to join the EHF FINAL4 Women can look forward to a small contingent of regular tickets being available for purchase online on Wednesday, 24 May 2023 at 10:00 AM.
Tickets will be available in multiple categories and are available on a first come first served basis.
Categories
1st category: 64,900 HUF (approx. 155 €)
2nd category: 49,900 HUF (120 €)
3rd category: 36,900 HUF (90 €)
4th category: 21,900 HUF (53 €)
5th category: 10,900 HUF (27 €)
These are the last remaining regular tickets that will become available for sale for the EHF FINAL4 Women 2023, it is the last chance to be part of the undisputed season highlight event.
EHF FINAL4 2023 Women
3 June, Saturday, semi-finals
15:15 CEST Győri Audi ETO KC (HUN) vs Vipers Kristiansand (NOR)
18:00 CEST FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN)
4 June, Sunday
15:15 CEST 3rd place match
18:00 CEST final
Tickets are valid for the entire weekend, including all four matches.